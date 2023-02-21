Introduce your kid to the original Winnie-the-Pooh with these toys and more

‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ proves clickbait is no longer just for the internet

It’s been nearly a 100-year wait for the adorable creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood to fall into the public domain. That means all the beloved characters — except Tigger, who still has a couple more years remaining on his copyright — belong to everyone. While that would seem to be a great thing, the first major work to come out is a horror film starring a depraved, feral hybrid with abandonment issues. The controversy surrounding this movie is not unwarranted. Fortunately, the original Pooh Bear is still around and you can introduce your kids and grandkids to the classic character with these toys, Lego sets, stickers, books and other items.

In this article: Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Plush, Lego Ideas Winnie-the-Pooh Building Set and Melissa & Doug Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Soft and Cuddly Hand Puppets.

The trademark twist of Winnie-the-Pooh

While Winnie-the-Pooh might be in public domain, that doesn’t mean there are no restrictions. An author could write their own Winnie-the-Pooh story using the original characters. However, any and all interpretations must be distinctly different from Disney’s interpretation; otherwise, the creator risks violating Disney’s trademarks in the character. For instance, if your Pooh Bear has a red shirt and no pants, you might get in trouble.

For some, this is good news because it means Disney’s interpretation will probably remain the definitive version of Winnie-the-Pooh — the classic will endure. For others (people who wish to use Disney’s established elements), it means they’ll have to tread carefully to avoid poking the bear, so to speak.

Best classic Winnie-the-Pooh toys

Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Plush

If you’re a Winnie-the-Pooh fan, go with this toy. It’s an authentic Disney Store detailed plush with soft stuffing, velour fabric and embroidered features.

Lego Ideas Winnie-the-Pooh Building Set

This 1,265-piece Lego set is designed for adult builders. It features Pooh Bear’s house in the Hundred Acre Wood and comes with Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and Eeyore.

Disney Piglet Plush

If you’re more of a Piglet fan, this 11-inch plush is a great option. It’s an authentic Disney Store item that features the high quality you expect.

Tonies Winnie-the-Pooh Audio Play Character from Disney

This accessory for your Toniebox Audio Player features four songs and three stories, providing over a half-hour of listening entertainment. It’s hand-painted, durable and recommended for children 3 and up.

Disney Baby Classic Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends Stuffed Eeyore

If you know someone who loves to cuddle, this ultra-plush Eeyore is the perfect gift. It’s 9 inches tall, machine-washable and extremely huggable.

Zoyy 100-Piece Winnie-the-Pooh Stickers

These waterproof stickers are made with vinyl so they’re extra durable. The strong adhesive makes them suitable for decorating laptops, luggage and backpacks. There are no duplicates in this collection.

Melissa & Doug Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Soft and Cuddly Hand Puppets

Engage your child in imaginative play using these four soft hand puppets. The set includes Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore. The puppets are sized to fit both children and most adults.

Other Winnie-the-Pooh products worth checking out

