Best troll doll

The first troll doll was made by a Danish woodworker named Thomas Dam, who carved the figure when he was unable to afford a Christmas gift for his daughter.

Which troll dolls are best?

Also known as the “Good Luck Troll,” the troll doll is one of the most iconic toys of the 20th century. Since their initial unveiling in 1959, the dolls have undergone a number of dramatic transformations, from the ugly-but-cute original toys to modern versions inspired by the animated film “Trolls.”

Troll dolls can be instantly recognized by their short stature and vibrantly colored hairstyles. If you want an intricately detailed doll inspired by a popular character from the film, the Dreamworks Trolls Poppy 9-Inch Figure is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a troll doll

Types of troll dolls

If you’re buying a troll toy as a gift, start by thinking about which type of doll the recipient is going to appreciate the most. Vintage toy enthusiasts and collectors may prefer a classic troll doll over one inspired by the recent films, while young kids and fans of the 2016 Dreamworks movie “Trolls” will most likely want a movie-inspired toy.

Classic troll dolls: These iconic dolls can be recognized by their scrunched up, wrinkled faces, flat noses and brightly hued vertical hairstyles. Most classic troll dolls have a uniform shape and pose so you can dress them in troll accessories and outfits. Although the exact height may vary, most classic dolls are around 3-5 inches tall. Some may also have plastic colored gemstones embedded in their stomachs.

Movie-inspired troll dolls: The film "Trolls" and its 2020 sequel "Trolls World Tour" have led to a massive resurgence of interest in the adorable toys. Dolls inspired by the films have a very distinct look, however, typically with pink, blue or purple skin, large eyes and smooth features.

The film “Trolls” and its 2020 sequel “Trolls World Tour” have led to a massive resurgence of interest in the adorable toys. Dolls inspired by the films have a very distinct look, however, typically with pink, blue or purple skin, large eyes and smooth features. Other versions: Troll dolls have appeared in a number of other TV shows and films, including “Toy Story” and its sequel. Prior to the development of the Dreamworks film franchise, the dolls were also briefly rebranded under the name Trollz in 2005. These discontinued dolls resemble miniature Barbie dolls and are difficult to find. You can also find novelty troll dolls that are designed to look like celebrities or political figures.

What to look for in a quality troll doll

Characters

If you’re interested in buying a movie-inspired troll doll as a gift for a child, be sure to familiarize yourself with the characters first. Poppy and Branch are the two characters most commonly sought-after in toy form. Guy Diamond and Biggie are also popular characters from the film franchise that kids tend to enjoy. To keep the child happy, it’s best to avoid villainous characters such as Chef and Barb until the hero characters are collected. Classic troll dolls aren’t usually sold with accompanying character names, but they might come with outfits that suggest a certain role or occupation.

Accessories

Most troll toys come with removable outfits and accessories so you can customize the look of your doll. Look for a doll that comes with at least one outfit. In most cases, movie-inspired troll dolls won’t be able to wear classic troll doll clothes and vice versa.

Brands

Although it was originally a Danish brand, Dreamworks Animation — and by association, Hasbro — now owns the exclusive rights to the troll doll franchise. Hasbro tends to mostly manufacture troll dolls inspired by the films, so many lesser-known toy companies have been selling their own figures with the classic troll design. No matter which brand you choose, look at the product details closely and read customer reviews before purchasing any dolls online.

How much you can expect to spend on a troll doll

Unless you’re a collector looking for a vintage toy, troll dolls are generally quite affordable. Most people can expect to spend around $10-$20 for a single figure with accessories.

Troll doll FAQ

Where can you buy vintage troll dolls?

A. If you’re a vintage toy collector, many online retailers such as Etsy and eBay sell classic troll dolls from the latter half of the 20th century.

How did troll dolls become popular in the United States?

A. Although it’s hard to say for sure, some people have argued that troll dolls initially became popular in the U.S. because their unique faces and colorful hairstyles fit in with the “flower power” aesthetic of the 1960s and 1970s.

What’s the best troll doll to buy?

Top troll doll

Dreamworks Trolls Poppy 9-Inch Figure

What you need to know: Depicting one of the main characters from the “Trolls” film series, this figure comes with removable fashion accessories.

What you’ll love: This Poppy troll doll is very detailed and comes with accessories including a dress, cape, tiara and more. The figure has long pink hair for brushing and she can stand on her own without assistance.

What you should consider: Some users questioned the durability of the removable outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top troll doll for the money

Yintlilocn Mini Troll Dolls 10-Piece Set

What you need to know: This affordable set includes 10 miniature troll dolls with a classic design.

What you’ll love: These adorable troll dolls are tiny and display a variety of poses and hairstyles. The hair is vibrant and secured firmly on the dolls’ heads. Many users bought these mini troll dolls to use as cake-toppers.

What you should consider: The troll dolls are very small and could pose a choking hazard for children under 5 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Poppy and Branch Stuffed Plush Two Pack

What you need to know: Friends Poppy and Branch come dressed in outfits from the movie and can hold hands.

What you’ll love: Young fans of the film series will love these Poppy and Branch stuffed toys. Each plush toy stands 13 inches tall.

What you should consider: Some remark these are smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

