Best purple Care Bear toy

Originally painted by Elena Kucharik in 1981 to be used on greeting cards, the Care Bears were then turned into plushies in 1983 and had their own show from 1985-1988.

Which purple Care Bear toys are best?

The Care Bears feature a pack of lovable bears that have been warming hearts since they first appeared in the early 1980s. The purple Care Bear, better known as Share Bear, is a longtime favorite of many Care Bears fans. The true embodiment of the sentiment behind “sharing is caring,” Share Bear is incredibly selfless and would give up her last possession to make someone happy.

If the purple Care Bear is the one you’re after, there are several options. Toys like the Care Bears Share Bear Stuffed Animal are made with soft, huggable fabrics and have details that will remind you of when you first saw the Care Bears.

What to know before you buy a purple Care Bear toy

Who are the Care Bears?

The Care Bears are a lovable bunch, each with a different color and name that represents a particular human emotion. In a world where emotional expression and communication can be difficult — especially for children — the Care Bears are meant to help people learn how to share their feelings in a healthy way.

Age

Age is important to consider for different types of toys. Most Care Bear plushies are designed to be super soft without any hard parts, which makes them a great option for any age. Other toys are small with plastic pieces. These can pose a choking hazard for small children. Keep your child’s age in mind when deciding which toy will make them happiest while keeping them safe.

Collectibility

While Care Bears make great playmates, they are also purchased for their collectibility. Through the decades hundreds of toys and other Care Bear toys and knick-knacks have been released, and those that have that vintage appearance are considered rare. Modern Care Bears come with collectible coins.

Characters

The original 10 Care Bears are Bedtime Bear, Birthday Bear, Cheer Bear, Friend Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Grumpy Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, Tenderheart Bear and Wish Bear. Share Bear came a little later on, and today there are over fifty different bears and Care Bear Cousins.

What to look for in a quality purple Care Bear toy

Firmness

Firmness of your purple Care Bear depends on the type and amount of stuffing inside. To achieve that ideal and huggable firmness, bears should have stuffing that is well distributed and loosely compacted. This allows a happy medium between too stiff and too floppy. The two most common types of stuffing are made of cotton or polyester fiber.

Size

The standard size for Care Bears are between 14-18 inches tall, though they also come in smaller and larger sizes. Larger bears are perfect for cuddling and sleeping with. Smaller bears make great display pieces and are easier for children to handle and play with.

Durability

If you intend to use your purple Care Bear for lots of hugs and cuddles, you’ll want one that has quality materials and tight stitching. Most plushies are made of mixes of polyester, cotton or plush fabric. Cotton is easy to handle and wash, and is typically super soft. Plush fabric has a very soft feel to it and retains color and texture when washed.

How much you can expect to spend on a purple Care Bear toy

Purple Care Bear prices range from $10-$40. Prices may vary depending on the model and availability.

Purple Care Bear toy FAQ

Why are some Care Bears more expensive than others?

A. Prices of the bears depend on the supply available and how popular a particular toy is. Care Bear toys that are more popular tend to be harder to find and are therefore more expensive.

Do all Care Bears come with a collectible coin?

A. Since their rebranding in 2020, all Care Bears that come in their original packaging include a collectible coin that matches the color of the bear. Older collectible Care Bear toys may not include this coin, so make sure to check before you buy.

What’s the best purple Care Bear toy to buy?

Top purple Care Bear toy

Care Bears Share Bear Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This 14-inch tall Share Bear plush is super soft and huggable, perfect for any Care Bears fan.

What you’ll love: Known for her love of sharing and caring, this Share Bear toy features her signature belly badge of two heart-shaped lollipops crossing. With no hard, plastic parts, this plushie is 100% soft and cuddly.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said their bear arrived in a plastic bag rather than the original box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top purple Care Bear for the money

Care Bears Share Bear Bean Plush

What you need to know: This plushie features a winking Share Bear that sits at 9 inches tall, making it big enough for hugs and small enough to take with you wherever you go.

What you’ll love: It comes in its original packaging and includes the Care Bear signature collectible coin. Share Bear’s adorable features will delight new fans and give old fans a heavy dose of nostalgia.

What you should consider: Some customers received their bear in plastic packaging rather than the original box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Care Bears Value Jumbo Plush

What you need to know: This jumbo sized, huggable plushie stands at 21 inches tall with a classic, retro design.

What you’ll love: This Share Bear features the original 1980s-inspired design with a sharable milkshake on her belly badge rather than the crossing lollipops. Its adorable features and heart-shaped nose will bring back memories from the early Care Bear days.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said they received their bear with a small hole in it, so the quality is hit and miss.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

