Even though there isn’t a real plot for Mario Kart, the characters Donkey Kong Jr., Yoshi and Bowser were designed to be the game’s antagonists using their voice lines during races.

Which Mario Kart toy is best?

Mario Kart is a racing game created by Nintendo. It brings together all the most well-known characters from the Mario universe to race against each other on a series of imaginative race tracks. There are unique go-karts, weapons, abilities and all sorts of creative ways to boost your skills and stop your opponents. Mario Kart is incredibly popular in the digital world, but believe it or not, it has also found its way into the toy world.

The best Mario Kart toy is the Carerra Mario Kart Race Track, which includes an actual motorized race track with attachable Karts for both Mario and Luigi that you can race against each other.

What to know before you buy a Mario Kart toy

Mario Kart characters

Mario Kart is considered a franchise because of the numerous iterations of the game that exist now. There’s a wide variety of characters that are included in each game. For the most part, Mario characters are at the center of Mario Kart. This includes Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser and Donkey Kong. Now that the game has expanded, you can find lesser-known characters such as Dixie Kong and King Bob-omb. There are also crossover characters from Animal Crossing and Splatoon.

Karts

Each Mario Kart character gets their own go-kart. They originally appeared like any other miniature go-kart and barely fit some larger characters like Donkey Kong and Wario. In newer versions of the game, such as Mario Kart 8, you can find all sorts of vehicles to race with, like anti-gravity cars and ATVs. Most Mario Kart toys will feature the go-kart concept to keep with the original concept of the game.

Power-ups

While your character is racing along, you’ll see different items along the track. Mostly, you’ll notice floating question mark boxes that will award you a random power-up when you collide with them. This can include a red shell that tracks down the opponent in front of you and makes them stall, banana peels that drop behind you to slip up the next racer to hit it or a mushroom that gives you a speed boost. Many of these images will be showcased in the Mario Kart toy race tracks. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use the magic tortoise shells.

What to look for in a quality Mario Kart toy

Race track

Mario Kart vehicles are fine on their own. You can display them on a shelf or play with them on the kitchen floor, but they can be made infinitely better when put on an actual race track. Some high-quality Mario Kart toys come with a race track designed specifically to hold their cars. These can either be tracks that the cars run down using gravity or an electric track that runs on batteries. Either way, putting the cars in motion and racing them against your friends makes Mario Kart toys far more fun.

Hot Wheels

If you’re looking for a toy car of any kind, look no further than Hot Wheels. They make highly durable and detail-oriented diecast metal cars. In Mario Kart’s case, Hot Wheels has created a go-karts line that holds your favorite Mario characters. These toy cars show Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Orange Shy Guy, Bowser and Toad. Hot Wheels also makes a Rainbow Road racetrack which fits perfectly with the Hot Wheels Karts.

Unique characters

Everyone knows Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. After all, these were the original cast of characters well before Mario Kart ever existed. If you’re looking for more unique Mario Kart toys, look for characters that aren’t often mentioned in the Mario universe. Waluigi and Diddy Kong are more rare characters but can still be found in Mario Kart toys. There are also different varieties of traditional characters. Take Yoshi, for example, who is normally shown with green skin, but in the Mario Kart Hot Wheels collection, you can find Black Yoshi and Blue Yoshi.

How much you can expect to spend on Mario Kart toys

Mario Kart toys cost $25-$235.

Mario Kart toy FAQ

Are there remote-controlled Mario Kart toys?

A. Yes, you can find remote-controlled Mario Kart toys. RC cars feature Mario and Luigi in a go-kart controlled using joystick receivers like any other remote-controlled car. There are also electric race tracks that come with go-karts from the game, controlled using a single joystick and trigger.

How many Mario Kart games are there?

A. Mario Kart started on SNES before going to Nintendo 64, where it really took off. From there, eight more Mario Kart games were released for several different consoles until Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was released in 2020 on Nintendo Switch.

What’s the best Mario Kart toy to buy?

Top Mario Kart toy

Carerra Mario Kart Race Track

What you need to know: This is a full-on race track built for real-life Mario Kart racing with you and one other person.

What you’ll love: This figure-eight style track has lines that run along it to keep your Kart in line. There are two controllers with a singular joystick on each and a trigger to control the speed. You can choose either Mario or Luigi. There’s even a finish line banner with the Mario Kart star and flower.

What you should consider: These Karts are on a fixed track and can only fall off by going too fast around a corner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mario Kart toy for the money

Hot Wheels Mario Kart 4-Pack

What you need to know: This four-pack of Mario Kart toys is made with the highest-quality diecast metal for which Hot Wheels is known.

What you’ll love: There are several different four-packs, including Donkey Kong, Bowser, Yoshi and more. This particular pack features the four most well-known characters: Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Rosalina.

What you should consider: This set does not come with a track to drive the cars on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway

What you need to know: This toy raceway features the most famous track in all of Mario Kart: the iconic Rainbow Road.

What you’ll love: Rainbow Road is a multicolored racetrack in the game and is well represented here in this Hot Wheels race. It stretches 24-inches high to give you plenty of speed to race each of the five included Hot Wheels Mario Karts. There are several decorations and added features to the track to make it feel like a real game.

What you should consider: The cars run simply by downhill gravity instead of using battery power.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

