Best Doc McStuffins toy

Which Doc McStuffins toy is best?

“Doc McStuffins” is a Disney animated television series for kids. The show follows a 7-year-old girl named Dottie who can fix broken toys. Dottie’s mother is a pediatrician and Dottie decides she wants to become a doctor, too. She practices her dream by fixing broken toys and broken dolls. Everyone calls her Doc.

There are plenty of pets in McStuffinsville and Doc McStuffins can’t see all of them by herself. She can always use a kid friend who is willing to help out. If you are looking for a toy that kids can use to save the pets of McStuffinsville just like Doc McStuffins herself, take a look at the Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Cart with Lights and Sounds.

What to know before you buy a Doc McStuffins toy

Doc McStuffins is no regular doctor. She “fixes” broken dolls and toys with her magic stethoscope that has many supernatural powers, including the ability to travel back and forth through time. Doc wears a blue lab coat with polka dot leggings and sparkly pink sneakers. She helps sick and broken toys recover and feel better by giving them checkups. Doc McStuffins diagnoses pets “illnesses” with a medical encyclopedia called “The Big Book of Boo-Boos.” When Doc helps toy pets, she consults her “Big Vet Book” on her tablet computer.

Doc McStuffin toys include several of the main characters from the show. Here are some of the most popular:

Main characters

Hallie is a stuffed purple hippo and a nurse who is Doc’s assistant. She has a Texas accent and wears a candy striper nurse outfit with red glasses. Hallie sometimes relies on her sixth sense, which she calls her “Hippo Hunches.”

is a stuffed purple hippo and a nurse who is Doc’s assistant. She has a Texas accent and wears a candy striper nurse outfit with red glasses. Hallie sometimes relies on her sixth sense, which she calls her “Hippo Hunches.” Lambie is a sweet, huggable stuffed lamb and one of Doc’s best friends. Lambie is a very good dancer who wears a pink bow with a matching tutu. Lambie walks on all four legs but dances on two. She likes toy dogs but not real dogs.

is a sweet, huggable stuffed lamb and one of Doc’s best friends. Lambie is a very good dancer who wears a pink bow with a matching tutu. Lambie walks on all four legs but dances on two. She likes toy dogs but not real dogs. Chilly is another stuffed animal, this time a white snowman who also happens to be a hypochondriac. Chilly has black buttons for eyes and an orange for a nose. He wears a blue striped scarf and a hat with a blue band. Chilly collects snow globes and wants to be a weatherman.

is another stuffed animal, this time a white snowman who also happens to be a hypochondriac. Chilly has black buttons for eyes and an orange for a nose. He wears a blue striped scarf and a hat with a blue band. Chilly collects snow globes and wants to be a weatherman. Dottie’s mother and father are a modern family where the mother is a doctor who works at a clinic and the father is a stay-at-home dad.

What to look for in a quality Doc McStuffins toy

Many think the best Doc McStuffins toys are the ones that allow kids to help pets in need just like their hero, Doc McStuffins.

Playsets

These toys include pet rescue mobiles so kids can find pets in need of care. Rescue mobiles have enough gear to treat emergencies in the field. When in the hospital, care carts carry all the essentials doctors and nurses need to take good care of their patients and nurse them back to health. Kids who want to take care of newborn baby pets will like all-in-one nursery sets. Other playset choices include doctor carts, doctor bags with medical instruments and Get Better checkup centers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Doc McStuffins toy

Poseable dolls cost from $15-$40. Playsets cost from about $20 for small ones with few accessories to nearly $100 for sets that light up, make sounds and have lots of medical accessories.

Doc McStuffins toy FAQ

What are the magic stethoscope’s powers?

A. Doc McStuffins uses her magic stethoscope to cause dolls, stuffed animals and toys to come to life so they can move, speak, sing songs and talk with the “doctor.” She also uses it to travel back and forth in time.

Who is Stuffy?

A. Stuffy is a blue dragon with wings and a red collar. He is a stuffed toy who tries to be brave but is clumsy and has a fear of spiders.

What’s the best Doc McStuffins toy to buy?

Top Doc McStuffins toy

Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Cart with Lights and Sounds

What you need to know: Doc McStuffins can handle any emergency that arises with this fully equipped hospital care cart.

What you’ll love: Push the cart and listen as this multicolored Doc McStuffins toy plays the “Welcome to the Hospital” song. This hospital cart has lights and sounds patient scanner with two interchangeable cards, a talking electrocardiogram area, an EKG printout machine and a blood pressure cuff and pump. The built-in drawer works and is a great place to store the otoscope and pretend inoculator. Fido the pup is included, with his poseable head and legs.

What you should consider: Some people said this mobile toy is smaller than they thought it would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Doc McStuffins toy for the money

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Pet Rescue Doll

What you need to know: This doll is dressed in Doc McStuffins’ signature pet rescue outfit and is ready for every pet emergency.

What you’ll love: This 8.5-inch doll with braided pigtails and a headband stands on her own two feet and has poseable arms and legs. Doc wears her pale blue lab coat over a purple and white shirt. She wears blue and pink polka dot leggings and sparkly pink sneakers. Doc wears her magic stethoscope around her neck and carries a play otoscope and hypodermic (no needles to worry about).

What you should consider: You will want to keep the smaller pieces away from little kids who try to put everything in their mouths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Just Play Doc McStuffins Pet Rescue Mobile

What you need to know: With this new pet rescue mobile, kids can race to save the pets of McStuffinsville just like Doc McStuffins herself.

What you’ll love: The lights and sounds patient control panel helps kids locate pets in need of medical care. Batteries power the talking stethoscope, X-ray machine, electrocardiogram reader and the light and sound patient diagnostic panel. The sturdy and durable design of this cart has wheels, a handle and folds neatly for maximum portability and storage.

What you should consider: Although the box shows this Doc McStuffins toy comes with a cat, the only patient included is Fido the dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

