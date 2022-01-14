Best Calico Critters house

The Calico Critters Mango Monkey family is a kid favorite when botanist Phil brings his wife a beautiful bouquet of flowers every day.

Which Calico Critters houses are best?

Calico Critters are small figures made of flocked plastic. They are anthropomorphic, meaning they have animal forms but human characteristics, including the ability to walk upright, speak, wear clothing and do human things in human ways. The signature flocking on the plastic makes these figures soft and cuddly. With poseable arms and legs, Calico Critters can join in any fantasy play activities.

Part of their human-like charm is that Calico Critters have families and live in homes. If you are looking for a starter home for your Calico Critters family, take a look at the Calico Critters Red Roof Cozy Cottage.

What to know before you buy a Calico Critters house

Calico Critters are miniature animal figures that live in Calico Corner. They have sweet facial expressions and are perfectly sized for little hands. Calico Critters wear clothing and live in houses with furniture and designs from the 1950s, a period now called mid-century modern.

Calico Critters families

There are more than two dozen Calico Critters families. Five of the families are cats, three are dogs and two are rabbits. The rest are animals that would normally live on the farm, in the forest or in the jungle.

What comes with a Calico Critters house

Generally speaking, the bigger the Calico Critters house, the more items come with it. Basic furniture that comes with smaller sets is usually a dozen or fewer pieces. These include a bed, table and chairs, a stove and some kitchen items. Larger sets have dozens of pieces of furniture and accessories. There are lots of Calico Critters furniture sets sold separately. You can buy bathroom sets with tubs, toilets and vanities. Kitchen sets are big favorites, especially the ones that come with refrigerators, stoves, sinks, pots, pans and utensils.

What to look for in a quality Calico Critters house

Playsets

Calico Critters don’t just stay at home all the time. Calico Critters tots go to the Baby Castle Nursery and Baby Castle Playground. School-age Calico Critters go to the Country Tree School. All Calico Critters kids enjoy the Treehouse Adventure.

Stores and restaurants

Calico Critters eat and shop, too. Consider adding a Village Pizza and Grocery Market to your own Calico Village. Calico Critters love the Delicious Restaurant and the Creamy Gelato Store. Parents shop for clothing and household goods at the Grand Department Store and the fashion boutique. Calico dads like to pick up flowers at the Blooming Flower Shop for Calico moms.

How much you can expect to spend on a Calico Critters house

The smallest cottages start at around $50 or so and the biggest, most fabulous homes cost as much as $150.

Calico Critters house FAQ

Why are Calico Critters houses recommended for smaller children when there are so many tiny accessories they could swallow or choke on?

A. Calico Critters toys are made for kids 3 and up. If your kids put tiny things in their mouths, set aside the items that might be dangerous. When they are older and wiser, surprise them with a gift of accessories for their Calico Critters house.

Can you fold up Calico Critters houses for storage?

A. If you remove the flooring, the sides of the house will close onto each other like a suitcase, but they do not fold, nor is there a handle on the roof.

What’s the best Calico Critters house to buy?

Top Calico Critters house

Calico Critters Red Roof Cozy Cottage

What you need to know: If you are a beginning collector, this Cozy Cottage with shutters that open and close is the right size for you.

What you’ll love: This Cozy Cottage is made so you can connect it to the Red Roof Country Home to create a large three-story house. This house comes with 24 pieces of furniture and home accessories, including a dining room table and chairs, a bed with a quilt and a stove with a frying pan and a fork, plate and omelet. This house also comes with a stairway so your Calico Critters can go up and down between the first and second floors. As a bonus, you get Hopscotch Rabbit Girl Sister Bell, wearing her new red calico dress.

What you should consider: There are some reports of missing pieces, so check against your parts list when it arrives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Calico Critters house for the money

Calico Critters Red Roof Cozy Country Home Gift Set

What you need to know: This great value set comes with 50 pieces, including lots of furniture and two bonus figures.

What you’ll love: This spacious three-story home builds as a two- or three-story home that fully opens or opens at a right angle so you can create different layouts. The interior lights up with three strategically placed wall lamps. The kitchen is fully outfitted with a three-burner range, slow cooker, toaster, blender and a serving cart with plates, utensils and napkins. The bed has a quilt, the study desk has drawers that open and there is a round table with four chairs. There is even a piano your Calico Critters can play. The figures of Bell and Heidi, the Hopscotch Rabbit girl and her mother are included.

What you should consider: Do not allow kids under 3 to play with the tiny accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calico Critters Elegant Town Manor Gift Set

What you need to know: Stella Hopscotch Rabbit lives in style in this elegant two-story townhouse.

What you’ll love: This graceful and stylish play home has a balcony with a terrace overlooking the village and the town square. Enter the great hall by way of the spiral staircase. Admire the fantastic chandelier hanging from the cathedral ceiling. You get a bed, mattress, pillow and comforter for the bedroom. Downstairs you get two antique chairs and a table. Kids love the teapot, cups, saucers and pastry caddy with three different colors of bon bons and a server. Included is a poseable Stella Hopscotch Rabbit figure with a stylish handbag

What you should consider: The tiny parts are choking hazards and not suitable for children under 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

