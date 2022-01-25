Best ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy

“Blue’s Clues & You” encourages active thinking in young children and lets viewers feel involved in the problem-solving process, helping them feel empowered and smart.

Which ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy is best?

Since the release of the original “Blue’s Clues” series in 1996, the show now called “Blue’s Clues & You” has found a place in the hearts of children and adults alike. By placing an emphasis on active listening and problem solving, it makes kids feel like they are part of the team with all their favorite characters.

If your little one is a fan, it may be time to get them a “Blue’s Clues & You” toy. They come in many types and styles, but the Blue’s Clues and You Play-Along Friends Set is great because it includes popular characters and encourages kids to use their imaginations.

What to know before you buy a ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy

Toy types

There are three main types of “Blue’s Clues & You” toys.

Playsets: These include figurine sets, block sets and bath-toy sets. Pretend playsets such as kitchen and doctor sets are included as well. They offer kids an unstructured way to play where their imaginations can take control.

These include figurine sets, block sets and bath-toy sets. Pretend playsets such as kitchen and doctor sets are included as well. They offer kids an unstructured way to play where their imaginations can take control. Interactive toys: These include a wide range of toys including electronics, musical instruments, puzzles and block sets. Most feature at least one musical or light-up component and actively engage your child.

These include a wide range of toys including electronics, musical instruments, puzzles and block sets. Most feature at least one musical or light-up component and actively engage your child. Plushies: Small or large, plushies are great for imaginative play. They are super soft and huggable and can be used for nighttime, naps or sitting on the couch while watching their favorite show.

Age

“Blue’s Clues & You” toys are made for children of all ages. Some are simple and can be used by all, while others are steered toward older kids and may be too complex for a little one. Each toy comes with an age recommendation, so be sure to check why it is recommended for that age and decide if it is right for your child.

Characters

Through the years, many fun, lovable characters have come from the “Blue’s Clues” series. If your child has favorite characters, be sure to pick a toy that features them; this will delight and help engage your child.

What to look for in a quality ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy

Educational value

Education is one of the show’s core values, and it translates to most of its toys. Look for a toy that will engage your child’s mind and will get them excited to solve problems. Many “Blues Clues & You” toys also promote emotional and social intelligence.

Safety

Some playsets come with small pieces that could pose a choking hazard for little ones who like to put things in their mouths. Most toys are made with a non-toxic plastic that is safe to handle. Be sure to check each toy for its safety measures.

Versatility

Many “Blue’s Clues & You” toys offer multiple modes of play. This can be particularly attractive to a child who gets bored easily and benefits from several playing styles.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy

They range from $8 to over $40. For $8-$20, you can find puzzles, figurine sets, imaginative play sets with 5-10 accessories, bath toys and interactive books, many with a sound or light-up feature. Toys costing $20-$40 include larger playsets with more pieces, interactive plushies, kitchen sets, electronic toys, and small instruments and bikes. For over $40, you’ll find larger playhouses and toys such as pretend play sets and more electronics.

‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy FAQ

What can I do with toys my children no longer want?

A: It’s always a good idea to ask any family members or friends with children if they think their kids would want the toy. Another great option is to donate your toy. Charities, hospitals, doctor’s offices and daycare centers will gladly take your old toys and put them to good use.

When did the ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ show start?

A: “Blue’s Clues & You” is a revival of the 1996-2006 show “Blue’s Clues,” featuring many of the same characters, including inquisitive puppy Blue, and introducing several new ones, including host Josh Dela Cruz. It premiered on Nov. 11, 2019 and is in the middle of its third season, with a fourth being planned.

What’s the best ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy

“Blue’s Clues & You” Play-Along Friends Set

What you need to know: This set includes small figurines of all your child’s favorite characters from “Blue’s Clues & You”.

What you’ll love: Each figure is between 1-3.5 inches tall and the set includes Blue, Josh and all their friends from around the house. They make a perfect addition to any playset and allow for imaginative, unstructured play where kids can recreate scenes from the show.

What you should consider: Small pieces can pose a choking hazard for kids under 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ toy for the money

“Blue’s Clues & You” Two-Sided Handy Dandy Notebook

What you need to know: Recommended for ages 3 and up, this notebook looks just like Josh’s and gives your child a place to write down clues.

What you’ll love: Kids can draw with the magnetic pen on the front, or flip it over to use it as a smartphone where several buttons recite popular phrases from the show. The required batteries are included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers had issues with the pen’s magnet falling out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

“Blue’s Clues & You” Sing-Along Guitar

What you need to know: This guitar lets your little one sing and groove to their favorite songs from their favorite show.

What you’ll love: Three buttons each trigger a different sound and light-up feature. A smiling Blue on the bottom of the guitar has a hinged ear, so you can tilt it up to hear your marvelous music.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the speakers in the guitar made the music sound distorted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

