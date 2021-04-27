According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, both toddlers and big kids should be moving for at least 60 minutes per day to encourage proper development while strengthening bones, muscles and mental health.

Top indoor toys for children

While getting children outside is essential for proper development and health, it’s not always feasible. However, children can get just as much physical activity and mental stimulation inside as they would by running through the park with the best indoor toys.

We’ve rounded up a few indoor toys to keep your children occupied both mentally and physically. The Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels earns our best of the best pick for its array of activities and ability to cater to a large age group. Check out our other picks and learn about what to look for in an indoor toy.

What to know before you buy an indoor toy

Indoor toys come in all shapes and sizes and are not necessarily appropriate for every household. There are many areas to consider before choosing the best indoor toy for your family.

Developmental level

Keep in mind your child’s age and developmental level before choosing an indoor toy. Preschool-aged children won’t always be able to use the same toys and big kids. Instead, they’ll need toys on their developmental level. Toys that challenge your big kid are most likely to keep them engaged. If you have a toddler and a big kid, look for a toy that can cater to both age groups.

Ease of use

Does a toy need to be put together before using it? Can your child operate the toy on its own, or do you need to be present? Are there specific buttons to press? These are all questions to ponder before making a purchase.

Your child may want something they can use independently. Always needing to ask for help may prevent them from having fun and staying entertained.

Space

Consider the amount of space you have allotted for indoor toys. The last thing you want is to bring home a toy and discover you don’t have enough space. Even if it doesn’t need space to set up, it might still require ample space to play the game.

What to look for in a quality indoor toy

Educational value

Toys are not just made for fun, but rather education and development. A bouncy horse may look like it’s just a fun toy. However, while your child is having a great time bouncing through the house, they’re also building muscle, improving motor skills, developing balance and promoting coordination. The best part about those types of toys is your child not feeling like they’re learning and growing, only having fun.

Before choosing an indoor toy, try to think of its educational value in addition to the amount of fun it will provide. The best toys can do both simultaneously.

Electronics

Electronic toys may require an extra step, such as plugging into the wall, needing to recharge after use or require batteries. If it’s a toy that requires a wall outlet, ensure you have an outlet in the space you have allotted. Batteries could be an extra cost, especially if they wear down quickly.

Safety

The most important safety rule is supervision. Some toys are acceptable for your child to operate independently, while others require supervision. It would be best if you also took note of sharp edges, small pieces or hard sides. A mini trampoline might seem like a fun toy that doesn’t require supervision, but a child can easily bounce too high or incorrectly. Toddlers will probably need more care than big kids.

Cost of an indoor toy

Most indoor toys range from $30-$200. Large electronic games will be on the higher end, while simple indoor toys will be less expensive.

Indoor toy FAQ

What toys will help develop my child’s gross motor skills?

A. There is an abundance of toys created to develop your child’s gross motor skills without them even knowing. Look for toys that require movement, such as bouncing, climbing, twisting, dancing or crawling.

How do I keep my child occupied indoors?

A. While physical activity is essential for children, so is mental stimulation. Finding toys that engage your child’s brain and muscles will keep them healthy and happy.

The best toys for indoors

Top indoor toy

Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels

What you need to know: Between the tents, tunnels, ball pit area, basketball hoop and wall darts, this play gym has something for everyone.

What you’ll love: This large play gym has multiple play areas to occupy kids of all ages. It’s easy to set up and comes with a case for easy storage.

What you should consider: You need ample space to set it up correctly, and balls are not included.

Top indoor toy for the money

Everest Toys Crazy Forts Glow in the Dark

What you need to know: Make forts of all shapes and sizes with this flexible and creative glow-in-the-dark kit.

What you’ll love: This fort kit stimulates children’s creative side while also providing hours of fun.

What you should consider: Younger children may need help putting it together.

Worth checking out

Gymnic Rody Bounce Horse

What you need to know: This inflatable bounce horse promotes coordination, develops balance and improves motor skills.

What you’ll love: Add-on accessories allow you to turn it into a rocking horse or a speedy base with wheels.

What you should consider: Some users have reported difficulty keeping it inflated.

