The first powered longboard, known as the MotoBoard, was created in the 1970s. It was powered using a two-stroke gasoline motor.

Which electric longboard is best?

The use of electric vehicles is on the rise — and they’re not just cars. Electric longboards are growing in popularity because of the excitement they offer. Also, they’re great for commuting. Electric longboard riders can use bike lanes just like cyclists, giving them plenty of safe and convenient routes around town.

These boards use strong electric motors on the bottom side of the decks that are controlled by a wireless remote. The best electric longboard is the JKing H2E Electric Longboard, which is modestly powerful, making it great for beginners just learning to ride.

What to know before you buy an electric longboard

Plastic vs. wood

There are two main types of decks for electric longboards. Plastic decks are made with polypropylene, a type of hard plastic that’s inexpensive and somewhat flexible. This makes it ideal for skateboards that are constantly in motion and bear a good amount of weight. Poly longboards often weigh less than wood boards, which also lets them move at a higher speed. Wooden boards have their advantages as well. Wood is the original material used for longboards, so skateboarding purists usually prefer this material over plastic. Wooden boards tend to last longer and take on less wear and tear.

Battery range

Like electric cars, the battery range for electric longboards is measured by the distance it can cover in a single charge. For most, this number falls between 6 and 10 miles. Battery range is a very important factor to consider. Finding an electric board with a 10-mile battery range is ideal. That said, a board with various speed settings can help extend range. If you prefer to ride on the lowest speed setting, the battery will last longer.

Remote design

The remote is what you hold at all times while riding an electric longboard. This is the only tool used to control the speed and brakes. These devices are fairly small and designed to fit in one hand, much like a TV remote. The speed is usually controlled by a scroll wheel at the top. With a simple flick of the thumb, you can increase or decrease the speed of the board. You can also find a battery charge indicator light that tells you what percentage of battery life your board has left.

What to look for in a quality electric longboard

Speed modes

Along with the scroll wheel, some high-quality remotes have separate speed settings. These usually are designated by low, medium and high. So, while you still have a wheel to determine speed, each setting has a different max speed. This way, you can crank up the wheel on the lowest setting without having to worry about taking off too quickly. To keep things smooth, most boards have smooth acceleration mechanisms built in so you don’t experience too much jolt.

Special graphics

Graphics are a huge part of skateboarding culture. If you want your electric longboard to stand out in a crowd, look for one with vibrant graphics. Designs often consist of imagery such as skulls, flames, tropical themes or characters from pop culture. Most electric longboards use abstract imagery to add dimension and color. You can also find grip-tape graphics as well. Instead of the boring all-black grip tape, some longboards have clear tape on top of colorful top decks.

Built-in handle

Longboards are much heavier than skateboards. While the average skateboard weighs between 7 and 10 pounds, a longboard can reach up to 15 pounds. This is especially true for electric longboards, which have the added weight of the motor. Longboards are much longer than a skateboard, which adds to the difficulty of carrying it around. For this, some manufacturers cut out a small hole in the deck you can use as a handle. This allows for convenient carrying while you’re not riding.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric longboard

Electric longboards cost $230-$300.

Electric longboard FAQ

What are the age limits for electric longboards?

A. Age limits vary for each board, but generally speaking, companies recommend children no younger than 13 years old ride electric longboards. A rider should always wear a helmet and protective gear while riding.

Do electric longboards have warranties?

A. Some companies do offer warranties for their electric longboards. A lot can go wrong with an electric device that’s ridden aggressively, so many companies allow you to request new parts if something breaks within the first six months.

What’s the best electric longboard to buy?

Top electric longboard

JKing H2E Electric Longboard

What you need to know: This fully electric longboard from JKing offers a smooth ride and efficient motor.

What you’ll love: This board comes fully complete with a polypropylene deck, metal trucks and smooth polyurethane wheels. The most unique feature is the built-in light on the topside of the deck. This makes the rider’s feet light up as you ride at night. The remote has three speed modes depending on how fast you want to go.

What you should consider: This board is ideal for beginners with little experience on electric longboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric longboard for the money

Aceshin Maple Electric Longboard

What you need to know: Aceshin’s electric longboard is made with maple wood and can reach up to 12 mph.

What you’ll love: Along with this board’s speed comes other conveniences that make it stand out in a crowd of high-priced electric skateboards. There’s a cutout of the deck that acts as a handle, allowing you to carry this 8-pound board with ease. It only takes an hour and a half to fully charge the remote and board.

What you should consider: Along with the light weight comes slightly lower power output from the battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Possway Electric Longboard

What you need to know: This may be a slightly more expensive electric longboard but it makes up for it in style and speed.

What you’ll love: This board comes in a variety of unique colorways on the top and bottom side of the all-maple deck. The bottom uses a gradient graphic of two colors while the top features grip tape that looks like a colorful abstract painting. It weighs 13 pounds and can reach up to 15 mph.

What you should consider: The Possway electric board does not come with a handle for carrying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

