Best toy semi truck

Since they’re much larger than most cars, kids tend to love playing with toy semi trucks, especially when compared in size to other, smaller toy cars.

Which toy semi truck is best?

Many kids and adults alike love toy semi trucks, which can make picking out a specific model difficult if you aren’t sure what kind of truck toy you’re looking for. Depending on who the toy semi truck is for, your recipient may have specific tastes, or they may simply want a basic semi truck to play with when playing cars.

This Mercedes-Benz Licensed Semi-Truck Toy is an excellent option for most children, offering a higher level of interactive play than other models with its remote-controlled motor.

What to know before you buy a toy semi truck

Age of recipient

Most toys are purchased for children, though whether or not that’s the case, it’s important to at least consider the actual age of your toy semi truck’s recipient. The best toy trucks are suited to children of varying ages, though a semi truck enthusiast or professional will also appreciate the purchase of a toy for their desk or other means of display. Still, if you’re purchasing a toy semi truck for a child, it’s important to cross-check their age with what age the toy is rated for before making your decision.

Types of semi truck toys

A wide range of semi truck toy types can be found, most commonly including semi truck toy figurines that can be played with. Other people like semi truck toys that kids can ride on, while children and adults usually appreciate a good remote-controlled semi truck toy, which can help keep users entertained for hours.

Scale

The overall scale of a semi truck toy may or may not be important, though many semi truck models include a dedicated scale size written out like 1:64, 1:68 or other ratios. This number simply determines how the size compares to a full-sized semi truck, giving buyers an idea of how big the model is.

What to look for in a quality toy semi truck

Realism

While kids are often satisfied with a range of toys, you can find extra-realistic toy semi trucks that can enhance a child’s immersion into playtime. Finding a semi truck toy that’s realistic is especially great for older children, who are a little more aware of what details might make a semi truck lifelike or not.

Truck and trailer

While you can find semi truck toys with just the front engine truck, most people looking for toy semi trucks are really looking for a semi that also includes a trailer. A wide range of semi truck toys include a trailer, whether remote-controlled, ridable or simply a model built to scale.

Durability

Kids at play can often be rough, which is why buying a toy semi truck that’s durable enough to withstand playtime is important — unless you don’t mind replacing the toy semi truck every so often when it falls apart.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy semi truck

Depending on what type of toy semi truck you’re hoping to buy, these toys can vary significantly in price. A cheap toy semi truck usually costs $10-$15, while remote-controlled truck toys, ridable semi trucks and other high-quality semi truck toys can cost $30-$200.

Toy semi truck FAQ

Do they make toy semi trucks that kids can drive?

A. Most drivable truck toys include other trucks like garbage trucks, bulldozers and commercial vehicles, though you can find a few ride-on semi truck toys from online retailers like Amazon if you know where to look.

Are there toy semi trucks that make sounds?

A. A number of semi truck toys include sounds to add to the immersion your child experiences when they’re at play. In addition to toy semi trucks with sounds, you can also add a level of realism by finding toy semi trucks with light features, among other cool additions.

What’s the best toy semi truck to buy?

Top toy semi truck

DOUBLE E Mercedes-Benz Licensed Excavator Flatbed Semi-Truck Toy

What you need to know: For the ultimate semi truck toy fun, this remote-controlled excavator and flatbed truck is a great pick for kids who want something a little more interactive.

What you’ll love: This remote-controlled flatbed is licensed by Mercedes-Benz and features a range of up to 100 feet. Users can also load other vehicles and items onto the truck’s flatbed, and the vehicle requires just two AA batteries for operation.

What you should consider: This toy semi truck is more expensive than simple figurines and other cheap toy truck models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy semi truck for the money

GC 3-Pack Diecast Transport Vehicles Truck Toy Set

What you need to know: This three-pack of semi truck toys can help you get your money’s worth, featuring a garbage truck, an oil tanker truck and a classic-looking semi all in one.

What you’ll love: These diecast semi truck toys are suitable for ages 3 and up and are made from a durable plastic and metal combo that’s both realistic and will stand up to years of play. It includes a 30-day return policy, in case the truck figures aren’t exactly what you’re looking for.

What you should consider: The truck models in this toy truck set turned out to be a little smaller than some expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kinsmart T700 Toy Semi Truck and Trailer with No Decal

What you need to know: For something simple, affordable and straightforward, this cheap toy semi truck features an all-white design with no decal and comes at an extremely affordable price.

What you’ll love: This 1:68 scale semi truck model is great for kids of all ages, featuring a completely openable tailgate and doors, and it includes a simple pull-back motor. This model can also be bought with decals in white, red, blue or black.

What you should consider: Some found this more useful as a semi truck model than as a semi truck toy, since it isn’t as durable as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.