Best roller coaster toy set

The first amusement park roller coaster was constructed at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY in 1884. It was known as the Switchback Railway.

Which roller coaster toy set is best?

Like their larger and more intimidating inspiration, roller coaster toy sets can provide endless hours of fun. But unlike the real thing, the toy versions are educational, too. Often, they are themed and can be decorated with an array of related accessories. There’s quite a variety of appealing sets, but the Lego Creator Expert Roller Coaster Kit is so thoroughly designed, detailed and complex, it is unequaled.

What to know before you buy a roller coaster toy set

Small parts

All of these playsets have many small parts that can pose a choking hazard to children under age 3. It’s an absolute necessity to keep them away from those pieces and ensure that the parts aren’t left lying around.

Educational

Because you need to carefully plan and engineer a roller coaster playset, they fall into the category of STEM toys, educational toys that utilize and convey science, technology, engineering and mathematical principles. A toy that lets children learn while they’re having fun is invaluable.

Features

There’s quite a variation when it comes to these intriguing toy sets. Some let you build your own unique vision, while others have specific instructions. Some provide an entire train, riders and numerous props, while others only have a single car with tracks. Additionally, some have electronic components and cars while others don’t. What you’ll ultimately choose is a matter of your taste, interests and budget.

What to look for in a quality roller coaster toy set

Construction

One of the most important things to consider is the quality of the materials used to construct the track. Some brands fall short here, resulting in sets that are difficult to build, use or keep together for long.

Theme

Many sets feature specific themes, generally geared toward children. If you’re buying this for someone else, especially a child, consider whether their interests overlap with an available theme. Common themes are space travel and exploration, mythological creatures, and real-life coasters such as the infamous Cyclone.

Function

Technical and electronic issues are not unknown in roller coaster toy sets, so it’s to your benefit to invest in one that isn’t too susceptible to them.

How much you can expect to spend on a roller coaster toy set

There is quite an extensive price range for these playsets. Some can be purchased for as low as $31, while other, more complex sets can cost over $500.

Roller coaster toy set FAQ

What does a roller coaster toy set include?

A. Although every set has its own parts list, there is always a full track that you build, plus an accompanying car or cars that can be propelled over it, electronically or gravitationally or both.

What is the appropriate age range for a roller coaster toy set?

A. Each company has its own suggested age range, printed on its packaging or in the product description. A typical set is for children ages 6 or 7 and up, but adults also can, and often do, enjoy building and using them.

How big should a roller coaster toy set be?

A. Though there is a wide range of lengths and widths, generally speaking, they reach up to 3 feet in height.

What’s the best toy roller coaster set to buy?

Top roller coaster toy set

Lego Creator Expert Roller Coaster Kit

What you need to know: This spectacular set not only features far more detail, accessories and functions than any of its competitors, it’s also significantly larger, more thorough and less prone to malfunctions.

What you’ll love: It has an incomparable number of unusual props as well as accurate, realistic design of numerous roller coaster features and functions.

What you should consider: If price is a factor for you, this playset will burn a far deeper hole in your pocket than any of the others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top roller coaster toy set for the money

Discovery Mindblown Build A Coaster Set

What you need to know: This exciting version emphasizes the toy’s educational value, encouraging children to use their imaginations to engineer and enjoy their own, personal vision.

What you’ll love: The soft, pliable plastic building pieces are convenient and easy for children to construct with. Once finished, the tall ride can accommodate an impressive downward plunge, important because no roller coaster is truly complete without a steep drop.

What you should consider: From a visual standpoint, this set is a little more flimsy and minimalistic than some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

CDX Blocks Sidewinder Roller Coaster Set

What you need to know: The Sidewinder is a sleek, stylish and well-made playset that’s as enjoyable to watch as it is to build.

What you’ll love: Dramatic curves, drops and an epic loop highlight this magnificent toy. It uses a mechanical crank to bring the coaster uphill before letting gravity take over going downhill. This helps avoid electrical issues and mimics the exciting experience of climbing before a drop.

What you should consider: Unlike some other sets, this one doesn’t allow you the freedom to design your own coaster — you need to follow instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Joffe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.