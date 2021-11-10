Best fox toy

Since the teddy bear was popularized in 1903, plush toys have become a beloved staple for children everywhere. Teens and adults also find them soothing and comforting.

Which fox toy is best?

Foxes are beautiful yet mischievous creatures. It’s fun to imagine what it would be like to have one as a pet. The better thing, however, is to enjoy them in the wild and buy a toy fox instead! Thankfully there are many different options that make it possible to admire the animal’s distinctive characteristics in toy form. Whether it’s a soft plush or a realistic plastic figurine, anyone can have the perfect fox toy. The best one is Wild Republic’s Red Fox Plush.

What to know before you buy a fox toy

Plush or Plastic

Fox toys usually are either stuffed animals or smaller plastic figurines. The type you want will depend on what you intend to do with it. If the recipient wants something soft to cuddle with, a plush toy is the obvious choice. If they are more interested in something they can display easily or use to create stories or scenes, a plastic fox is a great option.

Age

No one is too old to love a fox toy, but it can be helpful to consider the age of the person. For example, it would not be safe to give a small plastic fox toy to an infant. Some toys are also designed more with young children in mind, which might not appeal as much to an older person. However, it always depends on the individual and what they generally like.

Educational Opportunity

From the outside, real foxes seem very cute and cuddly. You also might see them being kept as pets on social media from time to time. But a toy fox is very different than a real one. If you’re getting a fox toy for a child and they seem interested in having one as a pet, make sure they understand what that means. It’s important to educate children on things like this and emphasize the value of the toy over the real thing.

What to look for in a quality fox toy

Durability

How long should this toy last? That will depend on who it’s for. A small child is more likely to play with this toy a lot, which means it will need to be washed regularly. A plastic fox will be easy to wash because you can just use regular soap and water. However, harsh soaps and disinfectants may affect the colors. A soft plush toy will be more challenging. If you wash it, it has to be on very low heat and then dried on low heat so the “fur” won’t be damaged. Most likely, you will only be able to spot-clean it and not put it in a washing machine at all. However, if the toy is for an older person or someone who wants it more for gentle cuddling or display, it will most likely last much longer with less maintenance required.

Realism

A more realistic toy is going to be more educational of course, but for someone with a vivid imagination or who loves cartoons, consider other options. The fun of toys is that they don’t have to be realistic to be lovable.

Material

Obviously there are plush and plastic toys, but even amongst stuffed animals there are different materials used. Faux fur can enhance the realism of a fox toy, but materials like corduroy and velveteen can provide a wonderful sensory experience as well.

Size

Plastic toys are generally going to be smaller for the most part, while stuffed toys tend to vary more. Consider the size of the person and get a fox toy that will suit them.

How much you can expect to spend on a fox toy

Expect to spend about $10-$20.

Fox toy FAQ

What are fox plushes stuffed with?

A. Most are filled with polyester batting unless otherwise specified. Many have plastic pellets in one section to enable them to sit upright, which adds to their charm. If you’re interested in fox plushes that are 100% cotton, stuffing and all, they are going to be significantly more expensive.

How will I know if plastic toys are safe?

A. Only consider products that are labeled as certified and safe for children. If you still feel concerned, do research on the different certification types so you understand what kinds of standards manufacturers are required to meet.

What’s the best fox toy to buy?

Top fox toy

Wild Republic Red Fox Plush

What you need to know: At 12 inches, this fox plush is a great size for children and adults alike.

What you’ll love: Wild Republic’s soft fox toy is easy to cuddle and hug. It’s realistic enough to make you appreciate the beauty of a real fox, but still nicely stylized. It is surface-washable.

What you should consider: It is not machine-washable, which may be challenging if given to a small child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fox toy for the money

Uandme Fox Toy Figures Set

What you need to know: Featuring a few different fox options, these small plastic toys are great for a responsible enthusiast.

What you’ll love: With highly realistic details, it’s easy to set up woodland scenes. This set comes with both adult and young red foxes, as well as one arctic fox. Anyone with enough imagination would enjoy these figurines.

What you should consider: They are far too small to be given to a very young child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Manhattan Toy Folksy Foresters Fox Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: Made with lush corduroy, this soft plush fox is sweet and easy to love.

What you’ll love: Featuring a more cartoonish design, Manhattan Toy’s fox is perfect for playing pretend. It’s also great just for hugging, though it is on the smaller side. It can be washed gently in a machine.

What you should consider: It is not fluffy-soft since it’s made with corduroy, which some might find less appealing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

