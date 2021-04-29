What do you need to install swing sets?

When choosing a swing set for your kids, always have in mind the state of your backyards, its size, and if it needs any anchoring.

How to install swing sets

Children need to run, jump and play outside. These basic activities are extremely important for them to grow healthy and strong. Swing sets are a great way to promote outdoor fun.

However, not all swing sets are equal and not all of them will work for your family and your backyard. Materials, size, durability, structure and price are some of the criteria you need to consider before buying a swing set.

Read on for more information on swing sets, the different kinds of sets, pros and cons and tips on how to install them.

Types of swing sets

Wooden swing sets

A wooden swing set can give your backyard a classic and charming style, while also providing a highly durable source of fun for your kids. This is the safer and sturdier option among the different types of swing sets, but it also requires more maintenance, more time to install and a higher budget. If you’re interested in buying a wooden swing set you’ll need at least $900.

Installing a wooden swing set usually requires more than one person and can take up to two days. To install a wooden swing set you need the proper tools, sufficient space and a friend or two to drill, hammer and drive screws more than a dozen times. If possible, you can also hire a person who does the job.

Metal swing sets

A metal swing set has some of the advantages of the wooden swing set, but also some unexpected setbacks. Metal swing sets are less expensive than wooden ones, can be equally big and durable, and assembling them is also easier. However, the durability depends on the coat of paint and powder the swing set has. If the coat of paint starts to fall, your metal swing set will rust or even break.

Installing a metal swing set is also easier than installing a wooden one. Aside from the corkscrew anchors needed to keep the metal swing in place, there are fewer parts and the material is lighter, which makes the installation process less complicated and time-consuming.

Plastic swing sets

On the end of our swing set spectrum are the plastic swings. Plastic swing sets are less expensive but also less stable. The materials are lighter and less sturdy. Although they don’t embellish your backyard as much as a wooden swing set, plastic swings are a quick and entertaining solution. It’s also important to understand that due to their size, plastic swing sets are best for small children.

Installing a plastic swing set is as easy as unpacking it and placing it in your backyard. This is one of the main advantages of plastic swing sets, and one of the main factors you should consider when looking for a swing set.

How to choose your swing set

The ideal swing set should be strong, durable, big enough for kids between 3 and 12 years, fun and not too expensive. However, it’s not always easy to find a swing set that meets all those standards. So, what should be your main decision factors when buying a swing set?

Is it easy to assemble?

When you think of a swing set, you think of a simple playset that, since it’s meant for kids, shouldn’t be that hard to build. However, on some occasions, it can be the opposite. Wooden swing sets usually need a team of people and a couple of days to be built properly. Metal swing sets are less complex, and plastic swing sets are the easiest. Have this in mind when choosing the swing set for your kids.

Is it big?

Are you looking for something that will entertain your kids for years to come? If the answer is “yes”, you should look for a big and sturdy swing set. Usually, plastic swing sets come in relatively small sizes and are best for children from 2 to 6 years. On the other side, wooden and metal swing sets have a bigger structure and are not only fun for little kids but also children around 10-12 years.

Is it durable?

If you want something fun for your kids but also want something that decorates your backyard, your swing set must be the kind that lasts. Depending on the maintenance, wooden swing sets can last up to 30 years. Metal swing sets, if coated correctly, can last up to 15 years. Plastic swing sets, on the other hand, are designed to last just a couple of years.

Best swing sets

Backyard Discovery Skyfort II

One of the best wooden swing sets on the market. It’s an all-in-one playset made of cedarwood with all kinds of features to entertain your children: swings, gliders, a clubhouse and more.

Available at Amazon

Sportspower Rosemead Metal Swing

If you’re looking for a more affordable and still durable swing set, this is one of the best options. It’s safe, adjustable and has several fun features.

Available at Amazon

Beach Front All Cedar Wooden Swing Set

A smaller and more affordable version for those who want a durable wooden swing set. It comes with a small rock wall ladder, two swings, a slider and an upper deck.

Available at Amazon

Lifetime Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set

Another metal swing set that checks all the right requirements: durability, great features and safety.

Available at Amazon and Home Depot

Creative Cedar Designs Sky View Wooden Playset

Another great choice if you’re looking for a wooden swing set. It’s on the smaller side of the wooden swing sets spectrum, but it’s affordable and it meets the basics for a fun and entertaining playset.

Available at Amazon

Backyard Discovery Big Brutus

A great option if you’re looking for a simple, strong and fun metal swing set. It’s much sturdier than other metal swing sets and most users love its height and safe anchoring.

Available at Amazon and Home Depot

Swing-N-Slide PB 8360 Ranger Wooden Swing Set

A simple, durable, safe and versatile wooden swing set. Ideal for small backyards and users with a limited budget.

Available at Amazon

Costzon Toddler Climber and Swing Set

One of the best options for the little ones. This can be a great first swing set for children to gain confidence and have fun without any safety concerns.

Available at Amazon

Lifetime 90200 Heavy Duty A-Frame Metal Swing Set

There’s no way to go wrong with this metal swing set. Durable, stable, relatively easy to assemble and fun. It has great safety features such as rubber-covered chains and plastic caps.

Available at Amazon

Trekassy Saucer Tree Swing Set

Simple, multifunctional, affordable and perfect for small backyards. Its round saucer swing set can be assembled in two ways, which provides different and fun ways of swinging.

Available at Amazon

Juan Sebastián Torres is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

