Best trampoline Black Friday deal

According to the Mayo Clinic, parents and guardians should wait until their child is 6 years old before allowing them to jump on a trampoline.

Which trampoline Black Friday deal is best?

Besides being great fun, a trampoline is an excellent way to step up your fitness game. Jumping on a trampoline helps develop better balance, and the activity strengthens your back, core and leg muscles while boosting cardiovascular health. It can also help relieve stress as it increases your endurance.

However, trampolines can cost $300-$3,000 (and more), so you want to get the best bounce for your buck. With Black Friday approaching, now is the ideal time to start searching for savings.

Types of trampolines

Because trampolines are such a popular product, there are many different types you can purchase. Learn what is available before Black Friday to get the exact model you want.

Kids’ indoor trampolines

These small, indoor models are designed for younger kids. They typically have a padded bar for stability, no springs and feature a fun, colorful design.

Exercise trampolines

Teens or adults interested in indoor cardio will want an exercise trampoline. This option is compact, affordably priced and easy to fold or disassemble, so it can be conveniently stored in a closet or under a bed.

Outdoor trampolines

When most people think about purchasing a trampoline, they want an outdoor model with a safety enclosure. These trampolines come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. When shopping, choose one that fits in the available space you have. Some outdoor trampolines also feature accessories, such as a basketball net, for playing games. If this sounds desirable, consider a model with a little something extra.

Trampoline safety tips

Before purchasing a trampoline, thoroughly read your owner’s manual and follow all usage instructions to familiarize yourself with common safety practices so you can reduce the chance of injury. For example, make sure your trampoline is assembled correctly and comes with padding and a safety enclosure that protects you and your family from falls and pinches. Also, be sure to inspect all elements of your trampoline before each use to make sure there is no damage. A trampoline must be placed on ground level and positioned away from trees and other hazards. Adults must supervise all trampoline activity and only allow one person on the apparatus at a time. If your trampoline has a ladder, remove the ladder when the trampoline is not in use to discourage children from using it unsupervised.

How to save even more money on Black Friday

While Black Friday is the time of year when shoppers can expect to find some great deals, to get the best deals, you’ll want to follow these two simple tips: prepare and be aware.

Prepare

Long before Black Friday arrives, you need to do legwork: Make a shopping list, research the products, know the average price and load up your cart or wishlist. Being prepared ensures you can act quickly because you already know what you want. It also means you know what a great deal looks like so you can make informed purchasing decisions.

Be aware

If you try to stay up to date on all the new product releases on your own, watching when they go on sale and how deep the discounts are, you’ll inevitably miss some great deals. That is why it is important to have help. Subscribing to the free BestReviews email newsletter will allow you to stay informed about new products and amazing deals. It is also a good way to identify the best discounts on the best products on big deal days such as Black Friday.

Trampolines to watch for on Black Friday

While it is too early to precisely pinpoint which trampolines will go on sale this Black Friday, here is a list of top-quality models to keep your eye on.

TP Infinity Leap 2-Level Trampoline

For individuals looking for a truly unique trampoline experience, this model features two different jumping zones at different heights. The enclosure can be raised or lowered in roughly one minute.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Skywalker Trampolines Rectangle Jump-N-Dunk Trampoline

If you’d like to do more than bounce, this large, 15-foot trampoline includes a basketball hoop and a foam basketball. The enclosure eliminates gaps between the net and jumping surface to create a safer bouncing environment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Skywalker Trampolines 14-Foot Rectangle Trampoline

This large trampoline can support up to 200 pounds. It features a no-gap enclosure with a galvanized steel frame for durability. The dual-zipper and latched enclosure provides an additional layer of safety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Skywalker Trampolines 17-Foot Oval Trampoline

For those who prefer an oval shape, this offering from Skywalker is a solid option. It is UV-protected and slip-resistant with extra-thick padding on the poles for added safety.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

SereneLife 8-Foot Round Trampoline

If you are looking for a smaller, budget-friendly option, this trampoline from SereneLife meets those needs. It is 8 feet in diameter and can support up to 264 pounds. The trampoline is suitable for ages 6 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Upper Bounce 55-Inch Kiddy Trampoline

This option is best for kids as the upper weight limit is only 120 pounds. It has an anti-slip, anti-static jumping mat and a spring-free bungee cord system to ensure it is safe for kids. The drop-n-click mechanism significantly reduces assembly frustration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Skywalker Trampolines 48-Inch Round Safari Explorer Mini Bouncer

This kid’s trampoline is small enough to be used indoors. It has a 360-degree padded bar to help kids keep their balance. The trampoline gets its bounce from 30 stretch bands, and the mat features a fun safari theme.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Home Depot

smarTrike 2-in-1 Folding Trampoline

There is no assembly required for this model—the trampoline just folds open. For the youngest bouncers, a handlebar can be attached to provide stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Pure Fun 36-inch Ladybug Plush Jumper

This ladybug-themed mini trampoline can support up to 75 pounds. The ladybug’s face detaches so it can be used as a pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Pure Fun 38-Inch Exercise Trampoline

An indoor trampoline designed for the individual looking for a high-quality exercise trampoline to perform low-impact cardio and aerobic fitness routines. This model supports up to 250 pounds and has steel legs and a padded skirt covering the heavy-duty steel springs.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

