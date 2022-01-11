The country where Raya lives, Kumandra, is actually inspired by real Southeast Asian nations. The movie combines the cultures and environments of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Laos.

Which ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy is best?

You’re likely familiar with the classic Disney princesses, such as Snow White or Cinderella, but there is a new princess who looks a little different from the rest. Unlike the clean, pristine look of many of the other female icons, Raya is a warrior princess who doesn’t need a hero to save her. With these toys, you or a lucky recipient can relive the film’s most thrilling scenes.

The best “Raya and the Last Dragon” toy is Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” Feature Dragon Blade. This is the sword Raya used to fight in the movie, complete with lights and sounds to bring the action to life.

What to know before you buy a ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy

About ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a Southeast Asian-inspired animated fantasy film released in 2021 by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The story revolves around Raya and her quest to find the legendary last dragon to help bring back to her father, ridding the land of Kumandra of the evil Druun spirits.

Recommended Age Groups

In the United States, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is rated PG or “Parental Guidance” for its mild fantasy action scenes. If you feel your child is okay watching it, there should be no issue with the toys. It’s worth noting that younger children may be at risk with some toys. Figures that have small, detachable pieces may pose choking hazards, while the toy blades, even if they are dulled versions, can still wound children. Use your best judgment if you are planning to give it as a gift.

Other accessories sold separately

As with most toys, buying one part or figure means you’re actually only buying part of a set. While there’s nothing wrong with buying only one piece, your recipient may be expecting to receive other accessories to complete their play or collection. For example, the toy sword does not come with the costume, and the figure of Raya does not come with any of the other characters.

What to look for in a quality ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy

Official branding

Have you ever noticed some dolls or figures of characters look ever so slightly off? There’s a good chance they aren’t officially licensed. Always look out for official Disney and Hasbro (or similar toy manufacturer) branding and markings when buying these toys. Not only will it ensure you are getting the real licensed product, it will also ensure higher quality control.

Fun factor

Of course, you have to think about how fun the toy may be for the recipient. Think about whether they prefer physical play combat or reenacting scenes using figurines. Or perhaps they would rather collect the toy for display. Then get the appropriate toy for their uses.

Safety

If you are getting the toy for a child, you must keep safety top of mind. If they are young, don’t get figures or dolls, as the smaller pieces may be accidentally swallowed, or the sword, which can be sharp, even for a toy. Err on the side of caution.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy

“Raya and the Last Dragon” toys are relatively cheap. They start at around $10 and can go up to $30.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy FAQ

Who manufactures the toys?

A. Disney owns the “Raya and the Last Dragon” intellectual property, and licenses it to Hasbro, Jakks and a few other manufacturers. Hasbro produces the most toys.

What is the recommended age group for these toys?

A. Disney and Hasbro recommend the toys for children aged 3 and up. But there is always a certain level of risk involved.

What’s the best ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” Feature Dragon Blade

What you need to know: Don’t just play with Raya, become Raya with this Dragon Blade she uses in the film.

What you’ll love: Motion-activated lights and sounds in the sword help bring the fantasy of playing a warrior to life.

What you should consider: Even though it is a toy, the edges and point are still sharp and could injure someone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ toy for the money

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” Kumandra Story Set, 7 Dolls and Doll Accessories

What you need to know: You get a whole collection of dolls with this story set, which comes with seven characters along with accessories.

What you’ll love: Sisu the dragon has an articulated head and tail, allowing you to pose her just like in the movie.

What you should consider: The other figures are static — only the dragon can move or be posed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney “Raya and the Last Dragon” Raya’s Adventure Styles Fashion Doll

What you need to know: Looking for a doll you can dress and play with? This is the one to get.

What you’ll love: Five points of articulation as well as highly detailed fabrics make this doll almost identical to her movie counterpart.

What you should consider: Her hand is relatively fragile and some people report it breaking off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

