In The Sims world, characters speak a language called Simlish. Many of the songs you hear in the game are famous musicians such as Katy Perry and Nelly performing renditions of their hit songs in Simlish.

Which Sims games are best?

The Sims is a perfect example of taking a simple concept and executing it flawlessly. This popular game series allows you to make numerous characters, then monitor and affect their lives as they interact with one another and their city.

The first Sims game came out on February 4, 2000, and since then, the series has evolved to include pets, paranormal occurrences and more. If you’re thinking about buying a Sims game, you may want to compare the most popular games and expansions before making your purchase.

What you can do in The Sims

In The Sims, you can create characters that represent ordinary people. Many of your Sims may become friends or enemies with one another — some may even get married and have children. The Sims’ robust features now allow you to watch your Sims babies grow into adults and make their own choices, such as getting a job, going to school and more. There are numerous expansions for The Sims PC and console games that add new features, such as pets, sports, careers and vehicles.

What is the best Sims game?

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle: Console Edition

In this exciting game, you get to control every aspect of your Sims’ lives, all the way from birth to adulthood. In Sims 4, you can build homes for your Sims with little to no effort, help them build relationships and pursue careers. This edition of Sims 4 includes the Cats & Dogs bundle, allowing you to create a furry friend for your Sims.

The Sims 4 Limited Edition Online Game Code

If you want to play Sims 4 on a Mac or PC and don’t want a physical copy, this online game code is the perfect option. Some users found the customization of hair, eye and clothing colors is more limited than Sims 3. Still, Sims 4 was met with positive reviews by most fans of the series.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Online Game Code

This exciting Sims expansion allows your Sims to engage in thrilling activities such as skiing, snowboarding, sledding and rock climbing. In addition to thrill-seeking, the Snowy Escape expansion lets you relax in hot springs or hike through bamboo forests. As with many expansions, some users had issues with the Snowy Escape crashing their game, although this can usually be resolved by contacting EA Origins support.

The Sims 4 Discover University Online Game Code

The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion gives your Sims the freedom to explore college at either the University of Britechester or the Foxbury Institute. With this expansion, your Sims can have study sessions, go to school-spirit events and explore campus on a bike. You can enroll Sims in classes that fit their interests or your interests, and attend lectures, write term papers and more. The degrees in this expansion aren’t beneficial since your Sims can find jobs typically associated with degrees without them. Still, many users loved that this expansion added bikes and several furniture items that are great for dorms or your Sims’ houses.

The Sims 4 Get Famous Expansion

If you envision any of your Sims living a life of glitz and glamor, this expansion pack is exactly what you need. This exciting expansion adds Del Sol Valley, an area of the map where your Sims can audition for roles, get discovered and begin acting in movies. It’s worth noting this expansion isn’t fully autonomous; many of the features happen automatically, such as makeup, wardrobe and interacting with cast members. Still, most players love the fun new elements the Get Famous Expansion adds to the game.

The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion

Although The Sims 4 is a robust game, it doesn’t do much to portray the change of seasons. With the Seasons Expansion, you’ll be able to rotate through summer, winter, fall and spring while engaging in numerous seasonal activities.

The Sims 3: Console Edition

Some longtime fans still prefer The Sims 3. Much like The Sims 4, this Sims game allows you to share your creations online and download content from other players. The Sims 3 was the first Sims game to introduce a karma system that rewards your Sims with wealth, love and success. Many players feel the color-customization options in Sims 3 rival Sims 4, and although the console edition doesn’t have as many expansions as the PC edition, most people still love playing The Sims 3 on their gaming console.

