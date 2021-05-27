Best Nintendo Switch games for kids on Amazon

You can purchase physical copies of Nintendo Switch games for kids, or you can download the game from the Nintendo eShop.

The best Nintendo Switch games you can buy on Amazon for kids

The Nintendo Switch boasts a diverse library of games, many of which are all-ages friendly. If you’re looking for a new Switch game for kids, however, you might be wondering how to choose one when there are hundreds of titles available.

It’s helpful to understand a few key concepts about Nintendo Switch games, including game genres and the ESRB rating system. Additionally, it’s a good idea to check out video game trailers or demos to learn more about games before buying them.

From classic Mario titles to adrenaline-pumping sports games, there’s a whole world of Nintendo worth exploring. This buying guide shares an overview of everything you need to know about buying a new Switch game for kids.

What to know before buying Nintendo Switch games for kids

What is the ESRB rating?

All video games are marked with an ESRB rating. The rating system, assigned by an independent assessment board, indicates a game’s age-appropriateness. Here’s a simple breakdown of ESRB ratings:

A game with an “E” rating has content that is suitable for all ages.

A game with an “E10” rating has content suitable for ages 10 and older because it may include mild violence or mildly suggestive themes.

A game with a “T’ rating is suitable for ages 13 and older due to content that may include crude humor, suggestive themes or strong language.

If buying Nintendo Switch games for kids, you’ll likely stick to games with these three ratings. Games typically include a brief overview of the content on the back of the game case as well.

It’s essential to be aware of two additional ESRB ratings for video games. Those with a rating of “M” are suitable for ages 17 and older due to graphic and sexual content. At the same time, games rated “AO” are recommended for adults only due to more extreme graphic, language and sexual content.

What do you need to play?

To play most Nintendo Switch games, kids will need at least one Joy-Con controller. The Nintendo Switch comes with one pair, though many people purchase an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers to accommodate additional players.

Some Switch games are compatible Joy-Con accessories, like wheels, fishing poles, or wrist straps. These accessories may enhance gameplay by making specific actions more convenient or realistic. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” for example, is often played with a steering wheel.

Number of players

Before you buy a Nintendo Switch game, find out how many players can play. This impacts how many Joy-Con controllers and accessories you’ll need. Some games are designed for only one or two players, whereas some multiplayer games accommodate eight players.

Some Switch games can be played online with additional players as well. However, you can adjust parental control settings to allow or restrict access to online gameplay.

How much are Nintendo Switch games?

Most Nintendo Switch games debut at $60. Occasionally, select titles are released at lower price points, ranging from $30-50. Some collectible bundles of Nintendo Switch games run as high as $80.

Popular genres of Nintendo Switch games for kids

Video games are often discussed in terms of genres or classified based on their gameplay. While there are several genres, we’re focusing on the most popular ones you’ll come across as you shop for Nintendo Switch games for kids.

Simulation games

In simulation games, players live vicariously through video game characters and become part of their world. One of the most popular simulation games is “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” where players live on an island, build homes, design outfits and participate in mini competitions.

Action games

In action games, players are at the center of the action and must traverse platforms to progress through the board or level. This genre breaks down into several sub-genres, including platformers, like “Super Mario Odyssey,” and fighting, stealth and survival games.

Action-adventure games

In action-adventure games, players are at the center of the action and must overcome obstacles and challenges along the way. Zelda games, such as “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” are some of the most popular action-adventure games for Nintendo Switch.

Sports games

Sports games, as their name implies, simulate sports. This includes games revolving around individual sports, like “PGA Tour 2K21,” and team sports as seen in FIFA, MLB or Madden games.

Role-playing games

In role-playing games, players assume the role of a fictional character and carry out missions and quests. Popular kid-friendly RPGs for Nintendo Switch include several Pokémon titles as well as “Paper Mario: The Origami King.”

Best Nintendo Switch games for kids

Wondering which Nintendo Switch games you should buy for kids? Here are a few of our favorite titles.

Pokémon Snap

Get ready to explore the islands of the Lental region, where you’ll go into dense jungles and traverse challenging territory to capture images of Pokémon in their natural habitats.

Where to buy: Amazon

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Appreciated for its exciting gameplay and smooth graphics, this latest “Crash Bandicoot” game brings you into a time-shattered adventure to battle it out with Neo Cortex and N. Trophy yet again.

Where to buy: Amazon

Just Dance 2021

Stay active by mastering dance moves for your favorite jams in this bestselling game. It includes 40 hot new dance tracks plus eight kid-friendly songs.

Where to buy: Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

This mega value pack includes three of Mario’s best 3D platformers, including “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine” and “Super Mario Galaxy.”

Where to buy: Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise

In this exciting RPG, players will suit up characters to battle ferocious monsters in Kamura Village. The game offers both solo and team-based hunting options.

Where to buy: Amazon

ARMS

This unique fighting game lets players battle opponents with extendable arms. Besides throwing and dodging punches, players will need to master their character’s other fight techniques to emerge victoriously.

Where to buy: Amazon

Carnival Games

An affordable all-ages game, “Carnival Games,” includes 20 mini-games where up to four players can participate. Players can enjoy dressing up their characters in all kinds of wacky outfits, too.

Where to buy: Amazon

