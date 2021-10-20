Best Magformers set

A basic set or simply a handful of Magformer pieces stuffed into a purse or other bag makes for a superb travel toy. They’re small enough to fit anywhere, and the magnets keep all the pieces together instead of rattling around within the bag.

Which Magformers set is best?

To many children — maybe even you at a younger age — magnets breach the line between science and magic in a way that can inspire boundless creativity or an endless thirst for knowledge. That’s what makes a Magformer set such a great option for children.

The best Magformer starter set is the Magformers Challenger 112-Piece Set. While pricey due to its size, this huge collection of Magformer pieces includes multiple sizes of triangles, squares, pentagons and hexagons. There are even some wheels to really let your child experiment.

What to know before you buy a Magformer set

Intended age ranges

Magformer sets come in a large variety of quantities, shapes, sizes and technological bonuses. Not all of these sets are meant for every age of child, though, with the three main intended age groups for Magformer sets being preschool (ages 3 to 5), elementary (6 to 10) and older (11 and up).

Preschool (ages 3-5): Preschool-aged children are best suited for simple sets with only a small number of basic pieces (typically, 15-30 squares and triangles). The inherent limitations prevent your child from being overwhelmed by options they might not understand

Elementary (ages 6-10): Elementary-aged children can be allowed to let their only limitation be their imagination. Set sizes of 50 pieces, or as many as they can handle, and in all manner of interesting shapes are more than fine. They might not be old enough to safely handle more complex technological pieces yet, however.

Older (ages 11+): At this age you can feel free to give your child any Magformer set, especially options with technologies like LEDs, motors, gears and wheels.

Themed sets

Most Magformer sets are simply a collection of pieces that can be built into anything. A handful are more like Lego sets in that they include unique parts to build something specific, such as a dinosaur, rocket or log cabin.

What to look for in a quality Magformer set

High-tech components

Building blocks aren’t the only thing a Magformer set can include. Some sets let you build a car, a light-up pyramid or even a walking robot. These advanced pieces are just that: advanced. They are meant for older children only.

Shapes

The basic Magformer sets only include triangles and squares but the larger sets can introduce all kinds of shapes, including pentagons and hexagons.

How much you can expect to spend on a Magformer set

Magformer sets can cost as much or as little as you’re willing to spend, with most of the price differences coming down simply to the number and complexity of the included pieces. Beginner sets with as few as 14 pieces can be as low-cost as $20 while sets with 30-50 pieces can run around $30-$50. Massive piece collections and technologically advanced options like those with lights can add up quickly, frequently reaching up to $120-$150 for the very best.

Magformer set FAQ

If I have multiple children, how many pieces should I have in total?

A. Based on information gathered from customers, you’ll likely want around 30 tiles per younger child with 45 or more being better suited for each older child. You might need more or fewer depending on your children’s desire to play with them and what they are trying to create. If you already have a set and your children aren’t satisfied, you can always ask them directly how many more they think they need (but, of course, take the answer with a little pinch of salt).

What’s the best way to clean Magformers?

A. Magformers should never be immersed in or cleaned with water as they have a multitude of seams where water can creep in and cause mold to grow. If they need a basic cleaning, wiping them with a clean, dry cloth should be enough. If your child has really gotten them mucked up or you want to clean them after the child was sick, you can wipe them off with disinfecting wipes.

What are the best Magformer sets to buy?

Top Magformer set

Magformers Challenger 112-Piece Set

What you need to know: The perfect Magformer set to purchase for getting your child started, as all other sets can be added to this option.

What you’ll love: This set includes tons of pieces like multiple sizes of triangles, squares, hexagons, pentagons and even some wheels.

What you should consider: The starter set doesn’t come cheap thanks to its total number of pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magformer set for the money

Magformers Inspire 30-Piece Set

What you need to know: An excellent and affordable introductory set should you be unsure if your child will enjoy the Magformers line of toys.

What you’ll love: The pinks, purples and teals of this set can’t be found anywhere else.

What you should consider: The small size is limiting, as it only includes two different shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magformers Light Show 55-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

What you need to know: A perfect companion set to the above or any other options.

What you’ll love: Several sizes of triangle and squares make building many different things very easy.

What you should consider: This set only includes a single light, which can be disappointing to both child and parent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

