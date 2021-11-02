Best LEGO minifigure

Which LEGO minifigure is best?

A beloved piece of toy history, LEGO minifigures have been popular toy options for decades. With a variety of novelty and branded character options, LEGO minifigures are great for play and collecting. Whether you are looking for a gift for someone else or are an avid LEGO collector, there is sure to be a LEGO minifigure that meets your needs. If you are looking for a unique LEGO minifigure character, our top choice is the LEGHO Minifigures Series.

What to know before you buy a LEGO minifigure

LEGO minifigure rarity

While you can easily find affordable standalone LEGO minifigures or purchase a LEGO set that comes with minifigures, there are some LEGO minifigures that can cost a pretty penny. Since most LEGO minifigures are distributed through numbered series and commemorative or branded sets, a rare LEGO minifigure is likely to be very expensive. The rarity of a LEGO minifigure largely depends upon the length of time that the series or set was available to the public.

LEGO series: There are 16 characters released with each LEGO go minifigure series. These minifigures are sold in blind bags, so you won’t know which minifigure you are going to get before purchasing. Each LEGO minifigure series tends to be available on the market for around six months before a new series is distributed to stores. The quick turn-around between series and blind-bag purchasing is what drives the rarity up for certain LEGO series minifigures.

Branded LEGO sets: Branded LEGO sets such as Marvel, Disney or Super Mario Bros. typically come with one to two branded LEGO minifigures. Depending on the popularity of the brand and availability of the LEGO set, these branded characters can be hard to come by and rather expensive. The popularity of the brand is typically mirrored in the availability of the LEGO set, so branded LEGO minifigure characters are typically easier to find and are more affordable than rare LEGO series minifigures.

Commemorative: Occasionally, LEGO will release commemorative minifigures for major sporting, gaming or historical events. These minifigures tend to be released in limited quantities and are considered extremely rare.

LEGO minifigure availability

While the popularity of LEGOs makes them a great gift option for nearly everyone, it can make the overall availability of LEGO minifigures difficult. The best way to ensure you can get your hands on your ideal LEGO minifigure is to check the LEGO website and online retailers. Before a series or branded set becomes available, the LEGO website will provide information about location and store availability. Be sure to read over this information before purchasing your LEGO minifigure.

LEGO minifigure durability

Made for play, LEGO minifigures are constructed to be durable and long-lasting. With hard plastic pieces, bright nonfade paint and seamless connectors, LEGO minifigures are sure to look brand new even after years of wear and tear.

What to look for in a quality LEGO minifigure

LEGO minifigure display

Depending on the intended use of your LEGO minifigure, you may find it worthwhile to opt for a minifigure that can be displayed. While all LEGO minifigures are designed for play, some standalone LEGO minifigures also come with display stands or an attached keychain. These options make it easy for anyone to add some nostalgic fun to their living space or key ring.

LEGO minifigure characters

Due to the popularity of LEGOs, you can find nearly any type of minifigure character you can imagine. If you are looking for branded LEGO minifigure characters such as Marvel superheroes, Disney princesses or Star Wars, it may be best to opt for a branded LEGO set that includes minifigures. If you aren’t looking for any specific character but still want to enjoy the childhood fun of LEGOs , then purchasing a LEGO minifigure series blind bag may be the best option.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO minifigures

Depending on your preference, you can opt to purchase either standalone LEGO minifigures or a LEGO set that includes minifigures. For standalone minifigures, you can expect to spend $5-$20 depending on the rarity of the character. For LEGO sets, you can expect to spend $30-$200, depending on the brand, popularity and rarity of the set.

LEGO minifigure FAQ

How should you display your LEGO minifigure collection?

A. When it comes to displaying your LEGO minifigure collection, there are two popular options. The first would be to purchase an official LEGO minifigure display case from the LEGO website. The second, more affordable option would be to order a roll of LEGO tape. This tape can be purchased at most big-box stores and sticks to any surface, creating an easy Lego minifigure display.

How can you store LEGO minifigures?

A. To protect your LEGO minifigures from dust or damage, you can store your minifigures in tackle boxes or plastic bags.

What’s the best LEGO minifigure to buy?

Top LEGO minifigure

LEGO Minifigures Series

What you need to know: These LEGO minifigure series characters are unique and fun, making them the perfect addition to any LEGO collection.

What you’ll love: These blind-bag series characters make the hunt for each character extra exciting. With unique characters in each series, you are sure to have a blast trying to collect them all. Each bag has one minifigure that comes with an accessory and display plate.

What you should consider: These characters are sold in blind bags, so there’s no guarantee that you will get the character you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top branded LEGO minifigure

LEGO Minifigure Harry Potter Series

What you need to know: These Harry Potter LEGO minifigures are great for any Harry Potter fan, LEGO collector or anyone looking to add a different character to their LEGO Harry Potter set.

What you’ll love: With 16 Harry Potter characters in this series, you can be sure to find a LEGO minifigure you’ll love. Similarly to this series, there are other brand options available, such as Disney, DC Comics, Marvel Comics or Star Wars.

What you should consider: Similarly to the series minifigures, these branded characters are sold in blind bags, so there is a chance you will get duplicates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO minifigure keychain

LEGO Golden Minifigure Keychain

What you need to know: This best-selling LEGO keychain is a must-have for any LEGO fan.

What you’ll love: The metal keyring and chain are incredibly durable, so you can be confident that you’ll never lose your minifigure. With a unique character and classic LEGO look, this keychain is a great way to add some fun to your key ring. It is available in a variety of novelty or branded characters.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the overall durability of the minifigure over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

