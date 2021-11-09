Best kitchen timer

Never open the oven door mid-bake. Doing this will release all the hot air and moisture, and can potentially ruin your cake, as it may sink in the middle. Trust the timer, and be patient!

Which kitchen timers are best?

When it comes to baking, timing is everything. Two minutes can be the difference between a lovely golden pie crust and a charred mess. Owning a kitchen timer can save you from those unfortunate mishaps and hopefully help you serve up some delicious, perfectly cooked meals and bakes.

A top choice for a kitchen timer is the OXO Good Grips Triple Kitchen Timer which checks all the boxes when it comes to the ideal kitchen timer.

What to know before you buy a kitchen timer

Everything-proof

A kitchen rarely stays clean while you are cooking or baking. Whether it’s flour on the countertops or tomato sauce on the walls, there is bound to be some kind of a mess, so you need all of your kitchen equipment to be able to withstand any event in your kitchen. You’ll want your timer to last for quite some time, so finding one that is dust-, water- and drop-proof can help to lengthen its lifespan significantly.

Time limit

Will you be using your timer for eight-hour slow-cooked meals or a fermenting project? If so, you’ll need a timer that will last as long as the cooking time. Timers generally max out at around two hours, but you can find some that are able to cope with longer periods of time. If you don’t think you’ll be doing any big projects like that in the kitchen, a simple egg timer can work just as well. Egg timers generally don’t need batteries to work and tend to max out at five minutes. Wind-up timers can last as long as an hour.

Functions

Will you need a stopwatch for your cooks as well as a timer? Some of these kitchen timers do come with multiple functions, which may come in handy at some point. Read through the list of available functions with each product and assess whether or not you could use it in the future.

What to look for in a quality kitchen timer

Number of timers

A lot of the time, cooking and baking involves multitasking. To multitask effectively, you will need a kitchen timer that can keep up with every task you set yourself. While your dough proves for three hours, you may need to keep an eye on your custard chilling in the fridge while also tempering your chocolate. Kitchen timers that can track up to three tasks simultaneously are a sign that your kitchen timer was well worth the investment. These timers are practical and helpful, providing that you remember which column is for which task.

Design

A good kitchen timer will be designed so that you won’t have to keep picking it up to read the time and will have buttons that are easy to navigate and easy to press, even if your hands are covered in dough. Look for a timer that comes with a stand of some sort or is easy to read from anywhere in the kitchen. The next thing you’ll want to look for in the design is whether or not the screen has an LED to help you see how much time is left. The buttons should be easy to understand and big enough so that you don’t end up restarting the clock accidentally instead of pausing it.

Alarm volume

Some timers will allow you to adjust the volume of the alarm. This isn’t necessary, but it can be an excellent extra to look out for if you don’t want a timer that will scare you from your skin every time an egg is finished boiling or is able to be easily heard over the sound of playing children.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen timer

On average, kitchen timers will cost around $10. The more features and the fancier the design, the more you can expect to pay, with high-tech timers costing upwards of $20.

Kitchen timer FAQ

Why do I need a kitchen timer?

A. Sometimes, the worst thing you can do for your bakes is open the oven door. To avoid constantly checking if your cake is cooked yet, a kitchen timer can help you manage your time and know when your bake should be done.

Will I need batteries for my kitchen timer?

A. All digital kitchen timers will need batteries. If you choose to buy an egg timer or wind-up timer, however, you won’t have to buy batteries, as they use a special self-powered mechanism to work.

What are the best kitchen timers to buy?

Top kitchen timer

OXO Good Grips Triple Kitchen Timer, Black

What you need to know: This is a triple kitchen timer with a large screen.

What you’ll love: A triple kitchen timer with a 100-hour max limit has a large screen, and the keypad is easy to navigate. The timer is set at an angle with a sturdy base, the volume is adjustable and the timer includes a stopwatch.

What you should consider: Timer needs batteries, which aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen timer for the money

Taylor Precision Products n’ Drop Digital Timer

What you need to know: This 24-hour digital time is dust-, water- and drop-resistant.

What you’ll love: This timer has a maximum limit of just under 25 hours. The timer is drop-resistant for up to 4 feet and is also water- and dust-resistant. The volume of the alarm is adjustable, and the screen is well-lit with LEDs.

What you should consider: Only one timer is included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kitchen Craft Mechanical Wind Up 60 Minutes Timer

What you need to know: A tomato-shaped kitchen timer will bring whimsy to any kitchen.

What you’ll love: This timer does not need batteries. The timer is easy to set and can be set up to an hour. The fun tomato shape in bright red and will add a fun element to your kitchen.

What you should consider: The alarm will stop after a few seconds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

