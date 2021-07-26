Best yoga shorts for women

If you intend to get changed at the studio, place your yoga shorts and tops into a plastic bag to separate them from clean items in your gym bag.

Which yoga shorts are best for women?

Yoga shorts keep wearers cool and comfortable as they move through poses and flows. While you typically wear them for hot or Bikram yoga classes, they’re also popular to wear during other types of low-impact training.

Like yoga leggings, the best yoga shorts use soft, stretchy materials that give wearers a free range of motion. Many styles have unique features, like chafe-free designs or wick-away properties. Sunzel Squat Proof Shorts, for example, remains our top choice and a customer favorite for its sweat-wicking material and stay-put design.

What to know before you buy women’s yoga shorts

Popular materials for women’s yoga shorts

Yoga shorts are available in various materials and blends, which affect how they fit, feel and perform. More often than not, you’ll come across cotton or polyester blends.

Cotton blends for yoga shorts usually contain polyester, spandex or elastane. They’re soft and breathable, plus they’re less likely to irritate the skin. However, shorts with high cotton content often shrink in the wash.

Polyester blends, which include Spandex, elastane and sometimes nylon, are lightweight and quick to dry. They’re also color-fast and shrink-resistant. Unfortunately, they eventually warp in shape toward the end of their lifespans.

Yoga short inseams

Yoga shorts for women are available in varying inseam lengths that range from 2 -8 inches. Some wearers are partial to styles with shorter inseams, noting that less material keeps them cooler during class. Other wearers prefer longer inseams, which may reduce chafing.

Ease of washing

Ideally, yoga shorts are low-maintenance and easy to wash. Most styles are machine washable, though you should let them hang to dry. As many yoga shorts utilize stretchy materials, prolonged exposure to heat in a dryer may cause them to deteriorate prematurely.

What to look for in quality yoga shorts for women

Flatlock seams

Yoga shorts often have comfort features, including flatlock seams, which eliminate friction. These seams are flat enough to glide across the skin in the event they move. Regular seams, on the other hand, are more pronounced and often chafe skin and leave indentations.

Compression

Compression yoga shorts offer a tighter fit that boosts circulation around the hips and thighs. Not only do they reduce fatigue and facilitate recovery. Some wearers indicate that compression yoga shorts provide support, plus they’re more effective at staying put through movement than regular shorts.

Wick-away

Like some polyester and nylon blends, moisture-wicking materials sweep sweat away from the body to keep wearers cool and dry during practice. These materials dry quickly, which means clothes won’t feel weighed down by wet, sweaty clothes. Many wick-away yoga shorts also have odor-trapping properties.

How much you can expect to spend on yoga shorts for women

Basic yoga shorts made with cotton blends cost $20 or less, while mid-range shorts made with polyester and spandex blends run $25-$40. Premium yoga shorts with unique features like compression or wick-away material cost $40-$70.

Yoga shorts for women FAQ

Should I buy yoga shorts with pockets?

A. Many yoga shorts have side pockets that hold phones, cards or keys. While this feature seems convenient, downward or tilted poses may cause items in pockets to fall out. However, if you’re wearing yoga shorts for other low-impact activities where you’re not bending down, these items usually stay put inside pockets.

Should I wear underwear with yoga shorts?

A. More than anything, it’s a matter of personal preference. Many wearers decide to forgo underwear with yoga shorts so they can enjoy uninhibited movement. Others prefer wearing underwear, namely styles that are seamless or have athletic cuts. Additionally, they stick to underwear made with moisture-wicking materials as opposed to cotton.

What are the best yoga shorts for women to buy?

Top yoga shorts for women

Sunzel Squat Proof Shorts

What you need to know: Available in 5- and 8-inch inseams, these yoga shorts are praised for their comfortable fit and buttery-soft material.

What you’ll love: They have moisturizing-wicking material that isn’t see-through, a seamless high waistband that doesn’t roll down in bending poses and spacious side pockets to hold keys or phones.

What you should consider: Customers who ordered several pairs felt they fit varied among different colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga shorts for women for the money

BALEAF High Waist Compression Shorts

What you need to know: Because these affordable yoga shorts are breathable and flexible, they’re popular for hot yoga classes.

What you’ll love: The high-rise waist smoothes and flatters. The breathable, flexible material keeps wearers cool. They’re available in five inseam lengths and over a dozen solid colors.

What you should consider: Some wearers felt the size chart was slightly off, so they ordered more than one pair to find the right one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SweatyRocks Workout Yoga Shorts

What you need to know: While they have a relaxed fit, these boxer-inspired yoga shorts stay put and won’t shift too much through poses.

What you’ll love: Wearers appreciated the adjustable waistband, the soft cotton and spandex blend retains its shape well in the wash and the versatile design doubles as athleisure or a beach cover-up.

What you should consider: The looser fit occasionally rides up in certain poses, but it’s not a deal-breaker for buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

