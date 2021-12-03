Best white crew socks

The word “crew” is used to define the length of the sock.

Which white crew sock is best?

Crew socks rise a little above the ankle bone to provide comfort and arch support for those who wear them when exercising. The best crew sock is breathable and provides extra padding at the heel and toe. You can wear white crew socks with different styles of clothes. Before purchasing white crew socks, consider how they are made to fit the feet, how many socks come in a pack and if the socks are breathable.

If you are looking for dry-wicking crew socks that provide breathable cushions for your feet, the Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks are the top choices.

What to know before you buy white crew socks

Fit

If an item is not true to size, it usually is listed in the product’s reviews. White crew socks are available in children’s, women’s and men’s sizes. If the sock is made from a popular athletic brand, the chances of the sock fitting true to size are greater than buying from a random online retailer. Some websites assist those buying the socks as gifts by listing common ages and shoe sizes besides the sock size listing.

Packs

White crew socks often come in packs of multiple socks. Consider how many people you are buying socks for and how quickly you or they go through them. People who are more active and plan to wear the socks while exercising should purchase socks in multiples. Those who do not plan to be active in the socks can purchase the item in a lower quantity.

What to look for in quality a white crew sock

Dri-fit

Quality white crew socks are made with dri-fit technology that allows the feet to breathe when the user is exercising. This technology keeps the feet from getting too sweaty and prevents a buildup of moisture. Those who are in sports and are constantly moving in their socks prefer dri-fit technology.

Breathability

Ventilation makes the socks more breathable and prevents the user from sweaty, hot feet while being active. Those purchasing white crew socks for athletics should consider the ventilation properties, while those purchasing socks for relaxation and warmth do not need to pay as much attention to this feature.

How much you can expect to spend on white crew socks

The best white crew socks cost $12-$25 depending on how many socks come in a pack, the brand and what comfort features the socks are designed with. White crew socks designed by a popular brand, that come in large quantities and feature ventilation and moisture-wicking technology will be priced higher.

White crew sock FAQ

What features help crew socks stay up while exercising?

A. Crew socks that do not ride down typically feature some type of arch-support technology that frames the foot without constricting it. Socks that stay up are made with elastic that hugs the lower calf and works to stay up while the user is exercising.

Why are crew socks worn by athletes?

A. Crew socks do not ride down easily and are made with breathable material. Since athletes are constantly exercising, they need to have socks that allow their feet to stay dry during activity.

What’s the best white crew sock to buy?

Top white crew sock

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks

What you need to know: These white crew socks offer cushions and support to your feet.

What you’ll love: These socks come in a pack of six and are available in different colors. These socks provide comfort and do not constrict the foot. They are made with sweat-wicking material and are machine washable. The thick sole works to absorb shock and the form-fitting shape delivers arch support.

What you should consider: Some users thought the socks were too thin to provide any warmth. The fabric begins to pill after the first wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white crew sock for the money

Dickies Men’s Dri-tech Moisture Control Socks

What you need to know: These socks come in a pack of six and are made with breathable fabric.

What you’ll love: The bottom of the shoe features arch compression and the fabric is designed with moisture-control technology. The mesh ventilation on the bottom of the foot prevents the feet from getting too hot. They are machine washable.

What you should consider: The sizing for these socks is not consistent. They shed after being washed multiple times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Dri-FIT Everyday Plus Cushion Training Crew Socks

What you need to know: These socks feature a nonslip arch band that provides foot support while preventing the sock from riding up when exercising.

What you’ll love: The top of the sock is made with ventilation so the foot doesn’t get hot and the product remains breathable. These socks are true to size and the heel is padded for extra comfort. They are machine washable.

What you should consider: These socks are easily ripped and the fabric is thinner than some users preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

