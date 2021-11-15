Best snowboard package

Consider purchasing a stomp pad that gives your boot something to grip onto when moving with one foot unstrapped.

Which snowboard packages are best?

If you’re just starting out as a snowboarder and are ready to get your own gear, a package that includes a board, boots, and bindings is a great option. Although choosing the right gear can be challenging for beginner or even advanced riders, a snowboard package makes the process a breeze because of the countless companies and products on the market.

If you’re looking to hit the slopes with ease, check out the 2022 System MTN and APX snowboard package.

What to know before you buy a snowboard package

Sizing

While sizing for boots and bindings is straightforward, choosing the right snowboard size isn’t so simple. Although the general rule of thumb is that your board should be between your nose and chin, you should also consider your riding ability, weight, and preferred terrain. For instance, shorter snowboards are better for the terrain park and maneuverability, while longer decks are better for speed, stability, and powder but are harder to control. However, if you’re a beginner, try getting something on the shorter side, closer to your chin than your nose.

Snowboard shape

Snowboards come in a variety of shapes, and choosing the right one largely depends on your ability level and preferred terrain. If you’re a beginner rider, stick to the classic true-twin shape, popular amongst all-mountain and park riders. On the other hand, if you’re more advanced, you want a directional board, which means the nose is slightly longer than the tail. It’s difficult to find packages that include other shapes, such as volume-shifted and asymmetrical boards because they are intended for advanced riders.

Snowboard profile

All snowboards are either a single profile or a combination of three unique profiles: camber, rocker, and flat. Camber snowboards are the most common and have a small rise in the center. Camber is great for speed and edge hold, especially in icy conditions. Rocker, on the other hand, is flat underfoot, and the tips are raised in a U-shape. This gives the board a surfy feel in powder and lowers the risk of catching an edge. Finally, flat profile boards have neither rocker nor camber and are designed for hill bombing or rails. If you’re unsure which is best for you, choose a board with a hybrid profile. The most common ones are rocker-camber-rocker, camber-rocker-camber, and rocker-flat-rocker.

What to look for in a quality snowboard package

Versatile mounting grid

While most snowboards use the standard screw and base-plate mounting system, certain snowboards offer more mounting holes than others. This gives you the ability to create a directional stance for carving or powder days.

Included accessories

Whether it be a binding leash, stomp pad, or just a few stickers, be on the lookout for packages that have some extra goodies.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowboard package

Entry-level snowboard packages that include a board, boots and bindings cost around $280, while higher-end packages will cost upwards of $350.

Snowboard package FAQ

Do I need a wide model snowboard?

A. If you’re at least one size under the maximum cut-off for large-sized bindings, you shouldn’t need a wide snowboard. In contrast, if you’re on the upper end of the large range or need extra-large-sized bindings, you likely need to consider a wide snowboard.

Where do I mount my bindings?

A. If you are new to the sport, it’s best to get your bindings professionally mounted at a ski shop before you ride it the first time. However, all you need to install bindings is a screwdriver. If you do it yourself, go with a center-mount to start, positioning the front binding at a 15-degree angle and the rear binding somewhere between an angle of 0 degrees and -6 degrees.

What’s the best Snowboard package to buy?

Top Snowboard package

2022 System MTN and APX Snowboard Package

What you need to know: This complete snowboard package includes a versatile snowboard, comfortable boots and durable bindings that can take on any terrain.

What you’ll love: The System CRCX snowboard is the foundation of this package and provides the rider with an innovative feel, thanks to its unique 3D core and true-twin profile. This snowboard has a sophisticated camber-rocker-camber profile that gives it a healthy dose of pop for jumps and float for deep powder. Plus, the included APX bindings use a high-end rear-entry system that makes strapping in and out of your board easier than ever, and you don’t have to sit down to do it.

What you should consider: This snowboard package comes in a limited number of designs and colorways.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Snowboard package for the money

Stauber Sports Summit Snowboard Package

What you need to know: The Stauber Summit snowboard package includes a superb all-mountain deck designed for longevity and a pair of high-quality bindings for an unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: Whether you’re looking to carve fresh groomers, blast through glades or go big in the park, you can rely on the Summit snowboard and Dyna bindings. Although the Summit is affordable, it’s equipped with loads of premium technology like an ABS sidewall, genuine wood core, integrated rubber dampening strip, and completely wrapped steel edges. Plus, the injection-molded Dyna bindings have a plush EVA foam footbed.

What you should consider: This snowboard package does not include a pair of boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Camp Seven Redwood & Summit Snowboard Package

What you need to know: If you’re in the market for a complete snowboard package that’s appropriate for intermediate to advanced riders, look no further than the Camp Seven Redwood & Summit.

What you’ll love: While this snowboard also has a rock-camber-rocker design, it prioritizes the camber section directly under the riders foot. This gives the board increased edge hold on the groomers and more pop in the park. The Redwood snowboard also has a brand-new core for 2022 that includes high-density stringers that run the entire board length, making it flexible at the tip and tail for playfulness and stiff in the center for responsiveness.

What you should consider: With an elongated camber underfoot, this snowboard won’t perform as well in powder as the traditional rocker-camber-rocker profile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

