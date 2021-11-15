Best snowboard gear

You may be able to get more out of your gear if you combine boots and bindings from the same manufacturer, since they tend to be optimized for one another.

Which snowboard gear is best?

Whether you’re just beginning or are already an advanced snowboarder, having the right snowboard gear can make the difference between a good day on the slopes and a day spent warming up in the lodge. Companies across the snowsports industry have been making innovative inroads into snowboarding technology, and there’s never been a better time for high performance gear. If you’re in the market for a new snowboard, check out Capita’s latest flagship, the Super D.O.A snowboard.

What to know before you buy snowboard gear

Your ability level

The difference between intermediate and advanced boards may not be obvious on the surface, but a novice rider will certainly struggle, and may even put themselves in harm’s way, on a stiffer board designed for advanced riders. Choosing gear that’s appropriate for your skill level will help you maximize its use and become a better rider.

Conditions

If you usually ski in coastal areas with lots of wet snow, you should consider investing in highly waterproof outerwear and a camber snowboard. If, on the other hand, you usually shred in a drier environment, like the midwest, it’s likely more important to look for outwear with advanced powder skirts and ventilation for warmer weather.

Size

When it comes to snowboard gear, size should always be taken into account. In terms of apparel, you want to avoid clothing that’s too small and restrictive or too large and liable to become an obstacle. In terms of boots and bindings, the sizing has to be precise or else your feet will cramp and your board’s responsiveness will decline. Helmets and goggles come with features that allow you to create a custom fit, so they can work as intended. If all your gear is properly sized, it will work seamlessly with you to keep you safe all day long.

What to look for in a quality snowboard gear

Materials

While certain fabrics may not keep you safe in the event of a fall, they can prevent you from getting nasty ice scrapes or even frostbite in extreme conditions. Be on the lookout for materials like gore-tex. In terms of hard gear, keep an eye out for snowboards with genuine wood cores and injection molded bindings with premium materials, like carbon fiber.

Warranty

All snowboard gear is likely to be subjected to harsh weather and heavy use, and even the most durable products may break in certain situations. However, high quality products are usually backed by extended, if not complete lifetime warranties.

Safety features

Whether it be Mips technology, recco reflectors or a deployable airbag for avalanche safety, top quality gear will keep you safe in any conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on snowboard gear

Entry-level gear costs between $15-$30, while mid-level gear such as jackets and pants usually cost between $100-$300. Higher-end apparel and gear, like boards and bindings, may cost upwards of $600.

Snowboard gear FAQ

What gear is essential to get started?

A. Although there’s a seemingly endless flow of snowboarding products, you don’t need a huge amount to get started. All you need is a board, bindings, boots and a helmet, which can all be rented, and a set of winter clothing that includes pants, gloves and a jacket.

Is it okay to purchase snowboard boots online?

A. If this is your first time purchasing a pair of boots, you may want to visit a local shop or rent a pair for a few days to get a feel for the different types. However, once you know what you want, purchasing boots online is risk-free as long as there’s a return policy.

What’s the best snowboard gear to buy?

Top snowboard gear



Capita ‘Super D.O.A’ snowboard

What you need to know: The Super D.O.A from Capita is a teched-out, high-end model of one of the best-selling boards of all time and is an ideal deck for any rider looking to take their skills to the next level.

What you’ll love: This flagship board contains recycled materials and is made entirely with clean energy. Rather than a standard wooden core, Capita introduced an innovative, industry-first hybrid core made from carbon and wood that’s lighter, stronger and more responsive than ever before. With a flex rating of six, and Capita’s unique Resort V1 profile, this board is more than ready to tackle the biggest terrain you can find.

What you should consider: This board may be a bit too stiff for complete beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top snowboard gear for the money

Euro Socks ‘Board Zone’ snowboarding socks

What you need to know: If you’re looking to make a big difference in your comfort and warmth without breaking the bank, look no further than these snowboarding socks.

What you’ll love: If you have cold feet about hitting the slopes, these socks are perfect for you. Made with hollow-core fibers that trap your body’s natural heat and equipped with strategically placed ventilation channels, these socks keep your feet warm and dry. On top of that, they also have patches of medium-density padding on the shins, hells and balls of the foot to reduce impact and decrease foot fatigue.

What you should consider: Because these socks are designed specifically for snowboarding, they aren’t very versatile.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton ‘SLX’ snowboard boot

What you need to know: As you might expect from Burton, the SLX boot is bursting with industry-leading technology and luxurious materials.

What you’ll love: When it comes to innovation, the SLX is unmatched. Between the grippy Vibram XWing outsole and the patented Dryride heat-reflecting liners, the SLX really has it all. With a mid-stiff flex rating, superb cushioning and a customizable fit that stays tight all day long, the Burton SLX is at the very forefront of snowboarding technology.

What you should consider: The Burton SLX snowboard boots are pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.