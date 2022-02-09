Best skiing suit

One-piece ski suits are an excellent option for beginner skiers all the way to professional athletes looking for more protection on the mountain.

Which skiing suit is best?

Ski suits evoke feelings of nostalgia for a time when skiing was first taking off across the world. Wearers stay warm, dry and happy all day long in this comfortable outerwear choice that pays homage to the days of narrow, heavy skis and outrageous haircuts. The 1980s one-piece suits had more than enough flare to last a lifetime, so it’s a good thing today’s ski outerwear companies offer updated versions that stand up to any separate ski jacket and ski pants set. The Helly HansenUllr Chugach Infinity Powder Suit is a top choice for novice to professional skiers. It has a relaxed fit and a design that is completely waterproof, windproof and breathable.

What to know before you buy a skiing suit

What is a skiing suit?

A skiing suit is a one-piece outfit for mountain enthusiasts looking to carve the slopes with practical style instead of rocking a traditional ski jacket and pants.

Why should I buy a skiing suit?

Besides the retro-inspired style, modern one-piece suits have their practical applications as well. Unlike a regular jacket and pants combination, ski suits retain more heat because there aren’t as many open areas to expose you to cold temperatures. Furthermore, you won’t have to worry about snow flying up underneath your clothing because the suit is all one piece. The same goes for windy adventures too. When the ski day is finished, you will be able to lounge comfortably in your ski suit at the lodge or restaurant.

What makes a skiing suit versatile?

Ski suits can be used for a wide variety of snow sport activities. From snowmobiling to snowshoeing and everything in between, one-piece suits will do the job because they keep out snow and will keep you warmer than ski clothing alternatives made from similar materials. A one-piece ski suit that has 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable fabric acts as a fortress against the worst weather conditions while also providing enough ventilation during a highly physical activity.

What to look for in a quality skiing suit

Waterproofing

Many ski suit fabric membranes contain up to 9 billion pores per square inch. Each pore is 20,000 times smaller than a water droplet, making it impossible for water to enter through the fabric. Additionally, taped seams cover the stitching in the highest quality ski suits to ensure they are more durable, conform to your body’s demands and eliminate any further possibility of water seeping through.

Breathability

Each of the 9 billion pores are 700 times larger than a water vapor molecule. So, when skiers sweat, the ski suit material will assist in cooling you down. That means your body temperature will regulate itself on exhausting powder days, moguls and spring slush skiing. On top of the technology, mesh-lined ventilation slits can be zipped up fully or opened depending on the temperature. Additionally, micro mesh prevents snow from entering.

Windproofing

The combination of waterproofing and breathability offered by today’s fabric technology also makes suits completely windproof. The wind chill factor can drop temperatures well below zero degrees. Helmet-compatible hoods and high suit collars that guard the face close off many of nature’s elements.

Gaiters

Adjustable gaiters wrap tightly over boots and gloves, and prevent any rain or snow from entering the interior of a waterproof suit.

Pockets

Plenty of storage in a ski suit is important because you should always be prepared for anything on the slopes. Protective pockets for storing your phone, water, goggles, car keys and hand warmers are essential for everyday skiing. A ski pass pocket will make transitioning from the lift line to the chairlift a carefree moment rather than a stressful one.

How much you can expect to spend on a skiing suit

Good-quality ski suits to the highest-quality ski suits range in price from $500-$1,000.

Skiing suit FAQ

Can I use a skiing suit for snowboarding?

A. A ski suit can be used by skiers and snowboarders. Ski suits are also referred to as one-piece suits or mono suits, and they can be used for many winter sports.

Is a shell skiing suit better than an insulated skiing suit?

A. This depends on what your activity intensity looks like. If you plan on breaking a sweat, no matter the weather, a shell suit, which protects you from the elements but isn’t insulated, will give you the opportunity to layer accordingly. When the heat is too much, you can just take off a layer instead of taking off an entire insulated suit, which is a hassle.

What’s the best skiing suit to buy?

Top skiing suit

Helly HansenUllr Chugach Infinity Powder Suit

What you need to know: This relaxed fit ski suit utilizes durable fabric that is completely waterproof, windproof and breathable.

What you’ll love: A RECCO rescue system makes any skier searchable for organized rescue in the event of an accident. Adjustable suspenders, wrist and boot gaiters and a helmet-compatible hood make this mono suit perfect for people operating groomers or backcountry skiing.

What you should consider: Professional skiers rely on this suit for the shell’s durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top skiing suit for the money

DC Vanguard Snow Suit

What you need to know: Stay cool and stylish in this slim fit suit with a helmet-compatible hood.

What you’ll love: Taped seams and meshed vent slits allow the water-repelling fabric to breathe. The white and black zebra print is sure to make a statement on the mountain.

What you should consider: This suit is not waterproof, windproof or insulated.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Picture Organic Xena Insulated Snow Suit

What you need to know: This insulated, regular fit suit is completely waterproof, breathable and windproof.

What you’ll love: Fully taped seams paired with pit and thigh vents make it as waterproof or breathable as you need it to be. A ski pass pocket — specially designed to be validated by electronic lift pass recognition technology — makes waiting in line for the chairlift a hassle-free experience. Keep the pass in your suit.

What you should consider: Recycled materials are used to make this skiing suit.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

