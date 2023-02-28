Best skiing equipment for beginners

Skiing may look scary if you’ve never tried it, but it’s one of the best ways to spend time with friends and family. If you’re thinking of hitting the slopes for the first time, you need to be prepared with the proper equipment.

As a beginner, don’t worry about buying boots, skis or ski poles, since you can rent those at any resort. You can get your own once you’re more comfortable with your skiing abilities, but there is some gear you should have ready.

Ski jacket and mid layer

Staying warm while skiing can be challenging, depending on the weather, but you’ll want to be prepared whether the forecast calls for a sunny day or a cloudy, snowy one. Ski jackets are lightweight but often have insulation to keep you warm for long periods. However, if you want something more versatile, you can get a mid layer to wear on its own or underneath a ski jacket when the temperature is frigid.

Ski pants and bibs

Ski pants are essentially the same as snow pants and are necessary for staying dry. Bibs have shoulder straps and are better for retaining heat and keeping out moisture, but they’re slightly more restrictive. Ski pants and bibs typically have a soft interior lining and a durable, water-resistant exterior.

Goggles and helmets

Goggles will help you stay focused while skiing and protect your eyes from snow, wind and debris, and it’s a good idea to wear a helmet regardless of skill level. They may seem like a burden to wear, but most ski goggles and helmets are advanced-engineered to be as comfortable as possible.

Ski socks, base layers and heated gloves

You can wear your everyday socks while skiing, but if you want to stay warm and comfortable for extended periods, you’ll want a thick pair of padded socks. Base layers are excellent for bundling up when it’s super cold and wearing them underneath a mid layer or ski jacket.

Heated gloves are great for those who want additional warmth for their hands. They’re battery-powered and use heating elements to warm the back of the hand. The best ones have panels that extend across the fingers to the fingertips.

Best skiing equipment for beginners

The North Face Women’s Hydrenalite Down Hooded Jacket

This standard-fitting ski jacket has a stylish design and is excellent for beginners who want as much flexibility and mobility as possible. It’s packed with 700-fill goose down insulation, two secure-zip hand pockets and a detachable three-piece hood.

Wulful Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket

This jacket is excellent for those who want an affordable coat that offers a relaxed fit. It’s made of durable polyester and has a water-repellent and wind-resistant shell. Plus, it has two side pockets, an inner pocket and an earphone line fixture.

Arctix Men’s Mountain Insulated Ski Pants

These pants are filled with 85 grams of ThermaTech insulation and reinforced ankle, scuff and hem guards for increased durability. They have an adjustable waist and come in white, charcoal, black and blue night melange.

Outdoor Gear Women’s Peak Bib

This snow bib helps you stay warm for long periods thanks to its insulation and snow guard cuffs that protect your hands from harsh winds and low temperatures. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a chest pocket for quick access to valuables.

Giro Adult Verge Zoom Snow Goggles

These goggles are affordable and excellent for beginners who want to protect their face and eyes. They have Expansion View technology for a broader field of vision and thermoformed lenses with plush foam and an anti-fog coating.

Wildhorn Cristo OTG Ski Goggles

These goggles have a flexible semi-frameless design that makes them compatible with most helmets and a triple-layer construction for improved ventilation and water resistance. They come in 22 colors and are suitable for skiers of all ages.

Tidewe Heated Gloves

If you want extra warmth and protection for your hands while skiing, a pair of heated gloves can work wonders. These heated gloves have three adjustable temperature settings and interior fleece lining and come with two rechargeable battery packs.

Saviour Heat Heated Gloves

These heated gloves are made with ultra-soft peal cotton and far-infrared fiber heating elements across the back of the hand and fingertips. They have a soft leather palm, curved fingers and touch screen-friendly material on the fingertips of the index fingers and thumbs.

OutdoorMaster Kelvin Ski Helmet

This helmet has a reinforced shell and shock-absorbing core, and it’s adjustable and easy to wash. Its 14 vents provide excellent ventilation, and the ear pads and fleece liner are removable.

Helly Hansen Women’s Lifa Merino Mid Layer Shirt

This slim-fitting mid layer top is made with high-quality merino wool and is hip-length, making it suitable for casual everyday wear on mild winter or fall days. It has integrated thumbholes, a zippered sleeve and two hand pockets for storing valuables.

Meriwool Men’s Base Layer Thermal Pants

Base layers are best worn on frigid days on the slopes, making this an excellent buy for beginners who may not be used to skiing weather. They’re breathable, quick-drying, machine-washable and have moisture-wicking and odor-resistant properties.

Darn Tough Function 5 Ski Socks

These thick, padded kitted socks offer sufficient cushioning for long-lasting comfort. They extend above the calves for maximum heat retention and use True Seamless technology for a smooth, plush feel with virtually no bunching.

Worth checking out

If you plan on skiing on a sunny day, protect your face from harmful ultraviolet rays with this Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray.

You can prevent windburn and stay warm with this Nike Dri-Fit Winter Warrior Neck Warmer.

Protect your head and ears from the elements with this Carhartt Adult Acrylic Watch Hat.

