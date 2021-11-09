There are all kinds of ways to reduce the amount of space you take up when packing for a skiing adventure.

Which ski-boot bag is best?

Whenever you go on a trip, whether it be a day trip or a weeklong excursion, you need to pack. Most clothing is easy enough to pack and can fit in an average piece of luggage but ski equipment is a whole other game. Ski boots are especially cumbersome because of their size. The best ski-boot bag to protect your valuable equipment is the Athalon Everything Boot Pack. This is one of the most durable and lightest available ski-boot bags and is water-resistant.

What to know before you buy a ski-boot bag

Components

The main areas of a ski-boot bag are the bag itself, any padding it may have and its zipper.

Bag: Most ski-boot bags are made of polyester; it’s sturdy and has some natural resistance to water. A better bag has strong seams, additional water resistance and stiffer polyester.

Padding: Firstly, not all ski-boot bags have padding, as many low-end ski-boot bags sacrifice it to keep costs down. You don’t really need a bag with padding if you’re traveling to the slopes by car or don’t fly very often. However, if you regularly ski all over the world you’ll want to have plenty of padding inside to account for possible damage during flight.

Zipper: If your zipper breaks you won’t have a usable bag. Make sure your prospective ski-boot bag’s zipper is good and strong before purchasing to avoid problems. The larger the zipper, the better.

Style

Ski-boot bags come in two main styles: backpack and duffel. Before you buy one, it’s important to consider which style best fits your lifestyle and needs.

Backpack: Backpack ski-boot bags are essentially what they sound like. Some include extra straps to secure around your waist and chest which can be helpful for particularly large, heavy ski boots.

Duffel: Duffel style is more common for those who travel more often. They tend to be padded more often and frequently have ease-of-transport features like wheels. Many will also include a shoulder strap.

What to look for in a quality ski-boot bag

Draining

The biggest factor that separates a ski-boot bag from any other bag is the openings that allow for any melted snow inside to drain. Don’t assume these are enough to allow your ski-boot bag to properly dry. Make sure to open and hang your ski-boot bag after a trip to avoid mildew.

Extras

Ski-boot bags frequently have a handful of bonus factors that help to make them into a more overall bag. This can be anything from pockets and back support to internal straps for limiting your ski boots’ chances of bumping into themselves.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski-boot bag

More casual skiers can find a decent ski-boot bag for under $50. Everyone else can find great midrange and higher-end options between $50-$100.

Ski-boot bag FAQ

If you have to fly, should you check your ski-boot bag or bring it as a carry-on?

A. That depends on a few factors for each type of bag:

Checked bags: Checking a ski-boot bag is a popular option. Most airlines consider the ski boot and ski bags as “one” checked bag. Before your flight, make sure that you check luggage limits for your airline. Most airlines only give one free checked bag, if any. Unless you can fit your clothes in a carry-on bag, you’ll need to pay to check your regular luggage.

Carry-on bags: Because of carry-on size limits, you might not even be able to carry-on larger ski-boot bags. If you can, consider how difficult lugging your ski boots around the airport will be. You won’t have much space for anything else you’ll want to pack.

What’s the best ski-boot bag to buy?

Top ski-boot bag

Athalon Everything Boot Pack

What you need to know: This is one of the most spacious and light ski-boot bags available on the market.

What you’ll love: Not only is this bag durable and protective — it’s also fashionable. This ski-boot bag is water-resistant to protect from melting snow and it’s available in several different colors.

What you should consider: There are reports of the handle being loosely attached to the bag, requiring reinforcement by hand or repair if ripped off.

Top ski-boot bag for the money

Element Equipment Boot Bag

What you need to know: This excellent budget ski-boot bag pick has no cost-related limitations.

What you’ll love: If you have smaller feet, this ski-boot bag can potentially store additional equipment like helmets. It’s also got a great, high-quality construction that makes it durable and protective without sacrificing cost.

What you should consider: Those who prefer to wear their ski-boot bags like backpacks will need to look elsewhere, as this bag only has one shoulder strap.

Worth checking out

Athletico Two-Piece Ski and Boot Bag Combo

What you need to know: If you need a bag for your skis as well, then this ski-boot and ski bag combo is a great option.

What you’ll love: When you buy these bags, you won’t have to worry about fitting all your gear inside. Both of these bags combine to have so much space you should be able to fit nearly all, if not all, of your skiing equipment.

What you should consider: While the bag combo is cheap, it isn’t very protective. There isn’t any padding in these bags as a consequence of the low-priced combo.

