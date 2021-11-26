Best gift for snowboarders

If you can’t decide on what gift to get the snowboarder in your life, choose something like a shell jacket or beanie that can be used on and off the slopes.

Which gift for snowboarders is best?

Snowboarding is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors, get an adrenaline rush and work out at the same time. When most people are hunkering down for the colder months, snowboarders are suiting up and braving the elements in pursuit of any slope, whether it be fresh powder or crisp groomers.

Choosing the right gift for a snowboarder can be a challenge, especially if you’re not familiar with the industry. If you’re in the market for a high-end gift that packs a serious punch, check out the Ortovox Free Rider Backpack.

What to know before you buy a gift for a snowboarder

Less is more

Although the market is flooded with countless single use products, aim to get a gift that will serve multiple purposes. The more gear you carry, the less overall mobility you will have, which can make riding more tiring and less enjoyable. Products that are multipurpose and thoughtfully designed to take up minimal space are ideal.

Aesthetic

Any rider will tell you that the chairlift line is just a snowboarder’s version of the catwalk, and no one wants to stick out for the wrong reasons. Before buying the snowboarder in your life a gift, especially if it’s apparel, try to get a sense of what their general snowboarding style is. Make sure to match colors if possible.

What to look for in a quality gift for a snowboarder

Longevity

There’s nothing worse than saying goodbye to a worn-out piece of gear that served you for multiple seasons. Snowboarders develop an attachment to their equipment, and high quality gifts will stand the test of time. Look for materials like leather or memory foam that will wear well and become more comfortable over time.

Sustainability

Snowboarders rely on the environment to produce the perfect skiing conditions, and high quality gifts will respectfully reflect this in their design and manufacturing process. Keep an eye out for products made with recycled materials and that bear fair trade and manufacturing certifications.

Built-in safety

While snowboarding is one of the best ways to enjoy all that winter has to offer, adverse weather and poor visibility can increase the risk levels at a moment’s notice. Great snowboard gifts are not only useful, but also help protect the rider at all times. Be on the lookout for bags and clothing that include Recco reflectors, hydration packs or motorcycle-grade back protectors.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for a snowboarder

Affordable but useful snowboard gifts cost around $15, while higher-end options may cost upwards of $150.

Snowboard gifts FAQ

What is the difference between ski and snowboard apparel?

A. In most cases, products that both sports use but are marketed to only one have little or no functional difference. Of course, there is an obvious difference between ski boots and snowboard boots but not so much when it comes to ski and snowboarding jackets. The same is true for things like helmets, gloves, pants and even goggles.

What types of products are useful to snowboarders in general?

A. If you’re not a snowboarder yourself, finding the right gift can be a real challenge. Thankfully, there are lots of products that have universal functionality. If you’re not sure that your gift is going to be practical, consider looking at essential items like hand warmers, boot bags and goggle cases.

What’s the best gift for a snowboarder to buy?

Top gift for a snowboarder

Ortovox Free Rider Backpack

What you need to know: If there was ever a backpack designed for snowboarding, this is it; the Ortovox Free Rider has more functionality and safety features than any rider could imagine.

What you’ll love: Designed to fit flat against the back, this pack has an ergonomic design and numerous adjustability points that allow the rider to create a custom fit. In addition, this backpack is completely carbon neutral, made from recycled polyamide and is manufactured under fair working conditions, making it ideal for the eco-minded snowboarder. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes and has attachments for everything from your board and snowshoes to a signal whistle and hydration pack.

What you should consider: This backpack is pricey compared to simpler alternatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top gift for a snowboarder for the money

RaceWax Ninja Stomp Pad Studs

What you need to know: Stomp pads are an affordable tool that snowboarders of all skill levels appreciate, and the Ninja studs offer premium performance without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: With 10 individual aluminium studs, each a robust 3D design, the Ninja stomp pad allows the rider to create a custom grip configuration. Not only are there multiple colors to choose from, but you can also customize the shape to fit your boot. What’s more, RaceWax offers three and four pronged stars, as well as a pyramid design for deep snow.

What you should consider: Because this stomp pad is made of individual studs, it will take longer to install than all-in-one stick-ons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smith Optics Outdoor Tech Wireless Audio Chips

What you need to know: Give the gift of music, as well as on-mountain safety, with these integrable wireless headphones.

What you’ll love: Featuring the latest in Smith’s chipset technology, these headphones can be used in almost any helmet to play music and answer calls. With voice control technology, the user can easily switch songs, pick up the phone and answer texts without ever having to take their gloves or mittens off. Plus, if it’s too blustery to use voice control, these headphones include Smith’s patented glove and mitten-friendly buttons. To top it all off, you can get a full 2 days of riding in on a single charge.

What you should consider: Compatible earmuffs must be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

