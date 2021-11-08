Best DC snowboard boot

If you’re having trouble getting your boots on in the morning, try warming them up in the car or next to a heater first.

Which DC snowboard boot is best?

Even with the best snowboard and binding set up, a day on the slopes isn’t going to be fun without the proper boots.When it comes to board-sport footwear, few brands have earned the respect DC has. Its line of snowboard boots includes cutting-edge designs optimized for the biggest mountain lines.

Whether you’re just beginner or a snowboarding veteran with multiple seasons under your belt, there’s a DC snowboard boot for you. If you’re in the market for a top-tier model that can handle whatever you throw at it, check out the DC Travis Rice BOA Snowboard Boots.

What to know before you buy DC snowboard boots

Size and fit

Generally, snowboard boot sizing follows shoe sizing. However, determine your size for the particular boot you want, not the other way around. DC also offers wide and narrow versions of its boots.

Flex rating

The level of stiffness you choose depends on preference and riding style. If you’re willing to sacrifice some comfort for rapid responsiveness, stability at high speeds and increased feel, consider a stiffer boot designed for advanced riders. On the other hand, if you like to go off jumps or ride the park, look for a boot with a lot of padding and a soft flex.

Adjustability

DC snowboard boots come in three broad categories when it comes to adjustability: lace-up, BOA or some combination of the two. While most riders prefer the BOA system for its ease of use and holistic tightening, some professional riders opt for the traditional lace-up system because it allows them to get a custom fit. In general, the BOA system delivers better results for most riders.

What to look for in a quality DC snowboard boot

Adjustability system

If you prefer a traditional lace-up system, be on the lookout for a BOA or some other type of easy-to-use system for the liner. If you’re considering any of the top-end models, aim to get one with DC’s innovative dual-zone BOA technology.

Ventilation

This may seem counterintuitive, but boot vents help you stay warm. By letting moisture escape, vents prevent wet, cold feet. Also, if you happen to be riding on a warm day, the vents regulate the temperature inside the insulated liner, keeping you dry in spring conditions as well.

Vibram outsoles

Top-quality DC snowboard boots have durable outsoles made by Vibram, one of the largest and most respected producers of outdoor footwear in the world. Vibram outsoles efficiently deliver power when you’re strapped in and provide added grip when you’re walking.

Step-on compatibility

Most of DC’s high-end snowboard boots are available in step-on configuration, which means they are exclusively designed for Burton’s cutting-edge step-on bindings. The new Burton step-on bindings don’t have straps, making the re-entry process a matter of single seconds.

How much you can expect to spend on DC snowboard boots

Entry-level DC snowboard boots cost around $150 while higher-end models cost $280-$420.

DC snowboard boot FAQ

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s boots?

A. While shoes may be interchangeable, women’s boots are designed for narrower feet and lower calf muscles. We don’t recommend purchasing a men’s boot if you’re a woman or vice versa unless you’ve previously tested it.

How should you maintain your new DC snowboard boots?

A. The key thing to remember is to keep them out of a closed container or bag during the off-season. Letting them breathe avoids bacteria buildup and prevents mildew from growing. Store them upright and if you want to, give them a spritz with a waterproofing spray.

What’s the best DC snowboard boot to buy?

Top DC snowboard boot

DC Travis Rice BOA Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: Designed in collaboration with and worn by legendary snowboarder Travis Rice, this top-of-the-line boot from DC provides the utmost in performance and high-end materials.

What you’ll love: With a flex rating of 9/10, this boot is quite stiff and ultra-responsive. However, comfort isn’t sacrificed in the pursuit of performance. The liner features unique aerotech ventilation that removes moisture and 3M Thinsulate insulation to keep you warm. On top of that, these boots boast the most advanced dual-zone BOA system on the market in addition to an exclusive, performance driven asymmetrical design.

What you should consider: This boot is pricey and may be too stiff for some riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DC snowboard boot for the money

DC Phase Snowboard Boot

What you need to know: These lace-up boots are soft and forgiving, making them the ideal boot for a beginner or a terrain park enthusiast of any level.

What you’ll love: Although they’re cheap, the DC Phase snowboard boots keep you comfortable and supported all day. The interior of the boot is padded with multi-density EVA foam and fleece lining that keeps you warm and comfy in all conditions.

What you should consider: The material on these boots sacrifices long-term durability for weight-saving.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

DC Judge BOA Snowboard Boots

What you need to know: These durable boots are versatile and provide excellent all-around performance without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Featuring 100% recycled EVA footbeds, vibram outsoles, insulated liners and patented ventilation technology, these boots are overflowing with premium features. Plus, they’re equipped with DC’s unique dual-zone BOA tightening system. With a medium flex rating and loads of support, these are great for almost any type of rider, from the freestyler to the carver. These boots are available in a step-on configuration.

What you should consider: Some riders found these boots to be slightly bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

