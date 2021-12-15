Improve your game and smash the competition when you get the best badminton racket for your playing style.

Which badminton racket is best?

Narrowing down the best badminton racket for your future matches can get complicated. There are many popular brands and up-and-coming companies all vying for your attention. Knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. Quickly narrow down your best options by identifying your current skill level, your balance preference and the string tension of the racket you have in mind.

If you want a high-quality racket that will serve a variety of playing styles, be sure to consider the Yonex Carbonex 8000 plus Badminton Racket.

What to know before you buy a badminton racket

Singles or doubles

The best racket for your badminton matches depends on your goals for the game. If you only plan to play singles, then you may want something lightweight that’s easier to move around. For doubles, you may want a better opportunity to smash, in which case a heavier racket is best. In some cases — particularly for beginners — purchasing a full badminton set is more economical than single rackets.

Weight

Badminton rackets are classified by their weight. Lightweight rackets are preferred for easy recovery and for maintaining quick stroking rates. Lightweight rackets give the users a lot of control to deliver speedy serves and complicated returns with ease. They put less stress on your body — particularly wrists and shoulders — making the game less tiring. However, many players prefer to use a heavier-weight racket since it provides more stability and strength. You can pop out smashes and clears with far more momentum and ease when your racket has a bit more weight. Here are the best badminton weight classifications:

4U: 80-84g

3U: 85-89g

2U: 90-94g

1U: 95-100g

Skill level

Your badminton skill level can influence what racket is best suited for you. For example, beginner players often prefer a racket in the 4U or 3U weight class. These offer proper balance and ease of use, making them simple to move around. They are heavy enough to produce strength without weighing the player down. As you increase in your skill level, you can consider using rackets with heavier weights to determine your preferred playing style.

What to look for in a quality badminton racket

Balance point

A properly balanced racket is fundamental if you expect to play a solid badminton game. To test your racket’s balance, place a finger just below the head of your racket and note the direction it tilts: toward the head, toward the handle or not at all. If you have a head-heavy racket, expect it to contribute more striking power. A head-light racket — one that leans toward the handle — is easier to control and produces more manipulation of movement for the user. An evenly balanced racket is a great middle-ground. It makes it suitable for a variety of player preferences, which is especially helpful if you have not yet determined your playing style.

Grip

You must consider the grip of your racket since this is what will keep contact with your hand the entire game. The options include either a towel or synthetic grip, though they do come in a variety of sizes and weights. For a towel grip, expect it to absorb sweat well, though it may collect bacteria and emit odors easier. Synthetic grips are far less messy, offering a more streamlined style, but they are not very good at sweat absorption. Bigger grips give you more power but are heavier. Smaller grips are better for optimal maneuverability.

String tension

You want whatever racket you purchase to have about 1 millimeter of “sunken depth” in the strings. That means when you press your hand against the strings, it should not sink more than 1 millimeter. This tension will allow you to execute your gameplay well. Temperatures and humidity levels affect string tension, so consider purchasing something with higher string tension if you live in humid, hot climates.

How much you can expect to spend on a badminton racket

Professionals will pay as much as $150 for a badminton racket that suits their game style, but beginners can find a quality racket for $50-$90.

Badminton racket FAQ

What are good brands for badminton rackets?

A. There are many trustworthy badminton brands, but some of the classics are Yonex and Li-Ning. Wilson is also widely enjoyed.

What shape is best for a badminton racket?

A. As a beginner, your badminton racket should have an oval shape to provide powerful, accurate strokes. It also contributes more surface area to make practice easier.

What’s the best badminton racket to buy?

Top badminton racket

Yonex Carbonex 8000 plus Badminton Racket

What you need to know: Perfect for beginner to intermediate players, this reliable badminton racket will get you scoring in no time.

What you’ll love: A rounded head and a box-shape frame give this racket a solid, durable feeling. If you enjoy the sensation of strong impact, this Yonex racket will deliver. As a 3U racket, its medium weight makes it suitable for various player preferences.

What you should consider: The color of your racket may not be as pictured.



Top badminton racket for the money

Badminton Racquet Light Racket Set Carbon Fiber 7u – 68g

What you need to know: If you would like an ultralight racket for easy training or practice, this 7U at 68g is a great way to go.

What you’ll love: Even though it’s lightweight, this badminton racket is durable and powerful. The flexible T-joint increases your stroke stability while reducing unwanted vibrations from a strike. Feel the force and solid grip as you maintain high speeds and easy movements.

What you should consider: While some users love the grace of this racket, others have said it isn’t as durable as they’d like, especially the strings.



Worth checking out

Wilson Fierce C1700 Badminton Racquet

What you need to know: This 4U racket has been uniquely engineered for accuracy and stability, making it ideal for beginners and experts alike.

What you’ll love: A super-kick shaft supplies confidence in strokes. Expect optimum control thanks to the lightweight nodules carbon fiber material. The stable wrap handle gives you extra precision in your strokes.

What you should consider: This racket is not the most suitable for powerful strikes or returns.



