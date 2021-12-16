The earliest remains of a bow and arrow were found in Europe, with archeologists believing hunters were using bows as early as 50,000 years ago.

Which archery arrows are best?

Archery is one of humanity’s oldest pastimes. From the dawn of civilization to the present day, humans have been utilizing the bow and arrow as a way of survival. However, as time progressed, the art and skill of shooting a bow and arrow became less about finding one’s next meal and more about the precision of hitting a target from hundreds of meters away. Today, archery is one of the world’s most popular recreational activities, thanks to its exciting nature and the skill required to succeed at it. Our pick for the best archery arrow is the Tiger Archery Practice Hunting Arrow.

What to know before you buy archery arrows

What is archery?

The sport of archery refers to the practice and honing of the skill of shooting a bow and arrow at targets from varying distances. Historically, archery was used for hunting and combat. However, today’s archers like to practice their skills by shooting at targets accurately and precisely. It is a fun skill to develop and can be utilized in both competitive events and recreational activities.

A brief history of archery

Archery is said to have dated back to the Paleolithic period, which was around 10,000 BC. It is believed that the Egyptian and Nubian societies used bows and arrows for hunting and warfare. Meanwhile, the bow was thought to be utilized for sport in Ancient China. However, the first known organized archery competition was not seen until 1583 in England, where a competition in Finsbury was said to have held 3,000 participants. Since then, archery has become more popular as a recreational and competitive sport.

Parts of an archery arrow

There are several parts of the arrow: the shaft, the arrowhead, the fletching and the nock. The shaft refers to the length of the arrow and can be made from several different materials. The arrowhead, also referred to as the arrow’s “points,” is the sharp end of the arrow. The fletching refers to the vanes at the back of the arrow and is made from plastic or feathers. Finally, the nock is the tip at the back of the arrow that allows the arrow to fit snugly on the bowstring.

What to look for in a quality archery arrow

Arrow material

The three most common types of arrows are made from either wood, carbon or aluminum. Wooden arrows are the least expensive, but their weight can vary greatly depending on the type of wood you get. Carbon arrows are popular due to their ability to fly straighter and are more durable than traditional wooden arrows. Aluminum arrows are great for penetrating targets with an affordable price tag.

Arrow spine

An arrow’s spine refers to how much an arrow wiggles when it is shot. This wiggling effect is determined by a few aspects, including the arrow’s weight, length and material. Arrows susceptible to bending are referred to as weak arrows, and arrows that don’t bend are considered stiff and can significantly affect how an arrow flies when shot.

Arrow length

When it comes to arrow length, it is recommended that the arrow be at least 1 inch longer than your draw length. This is because an archer wants to avoid getting the tip of the arrow caught on the bow’s shelf or draw the tip into your hand. Additionally, the longer an arrow is, the weaker its spine will be.

How much you can expect to spend on archery arrows

Archery arrows are typically sold in packs, with packs of 12 being the most common. With this in mind, arrows, on average, will cost between $20-$40. The factors that influence the price of arrows include the arrow’s material, length and shaft pattern. There are also cheaper arrows that are designed specifically for training or for younger users.

Archery arrow FAQ

Do I also need an archery quiver?

A. Though some arrow packs will come with a quiver, many will not. It is recommended to invest in a quiver if this is the case to keep your arrows protected and in one place. However, it is also essential that you find a quiver that matches the length of your arrows.

Why do different arrows have different numbers on them?

A. Each kind of arrow material uses a different measuring system. Wooden arrows have four-digit numbers that signify the weight of the bow. Aluminum arrows are similar to wooden arrows, but the first two numbers refer to arrow diameter. Carbon arrows are measured differently, depending on the manufacturer, and it is recommended to pay attention to measurements before purchasing.

What is the best archery arrow to buy?

Top archery arrow

TIGER ARCHERY 30Inch Carbon Arrow Practice Hunting Arrows

What you need to know: These carbon practice arrows from Tiger Archery make excellent beginner practice arrows built for precision and accuracy.

What you’ll love: They are made for extended durability and long-lasting target practice and are available with eight different colored tips.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that these arrows are not suitable for compound bows heavier than 50 pounds.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top archery arrow for the money

Elong Fiberglass Arrows

What you need to know: These 24-inch fiberglass arrows are affordable practice arrows and are perfect for beginners or kids.

What you’ll love: These arrows come in a pack of 12 and have colorful vanes that make it easy to find them after shooting.

What you should consider: Users have reported that these arrows are good for practice, but should not be shot against hard surfaces as they may damage the arrows.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

GPP 28-inches Fiberglass Archery Target Arrows

What you need to know: These fiberglass arrows make great youth practice arrows for recursive bow training.

What you’ll love: They come in a pack of 12 and are available in a few colors for personal customization.

What you should consider: The draw weight goes only up to 45 pounds and should not be used with heavier, compound bows.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

KESHES Archery Carbon Arrows for Compound & Recurve Bows

What you need to know: These 30-inch carbon arrows are great for both children and adults for practicing with recursive, traditional or longbows.

What you’ll love: Each part of the arrow is manufactured with quality material, and the arrow shaft is made with 100% carbon material for strength and durability.

What you should consider: The tips of these arrows may require screwing on after shooting.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

DOSTYLE Outdoor Youth Recurve Bow and Arrow Set

What you need to know: This bow-and-arrow set makes an excellent gift for kids looking to start their training with a bow.

What you’ll love: It features a bow, several arrows, a quiver and targets for practicing. It also has an ergonomic, ambidextrous design, making the bow accessible for all.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the arrows can lose their tips quickly.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

