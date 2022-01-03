Best lacrosse bag

To limit moisture buildup, opt for a lacrosse bag that is well-ventilated.

Which lacrosse bags are best?

Lacrosse requires quite a bit of gear, leaving players to tote a ton of cumbersome stuff to the field. This constant weight can become a hassle without a spacious, efficient lacrosse bag. Designed to protect your gear, withstand the elements and offer organized storage, lacrosse bags keep you and your gear ready for game day. If you are in the market for a spacious lacrosse bag, check out the Nike Face-off Lacrosse Backpack.

What to know before you buy a lacrosse bag

Durability

Since lacrosse bags are frequently exposed to harsh conditions, it’s important to choose one constructed with durable materials. Most bags are made of a strong polyester-nylon mix, offering some level of water resistance and durable enough to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear.

Carrying style

There are two major options: duffels and backpacks. Both are designed to carry quite a bit of gear, but each offers different features that may fit player-specific needs.

Duffel style: These bags typically have more space inside but fewer storage pockets. They’re easy to carry, with comfort-grip handles, and are both affordable and efficient.

These bags typically have more space inside but fewer storage pockets. They’re easy to carry, with comfort-grip handles, and are both affordable and efficient. Backpack style: The choice of players who prefer more organization, backpack-style bags typically have multiple pockets inside and out, along with padded shoulder straps for ease of transport. They tend to be more expensive, but are also more comfortable.

Capacity

Since lacrosse requires so much gear, it’s important to choose a bag with enough capacity. If you’re a beginner, a smaller bag may work fine, but more advanced players may prefer a large-capacity bag with plenty of pockets for storing balls, protective gear and extra strings.

What to look for in a quality lacrosse bag

Pockets

For the best experience, choose a bag with multiple interior and exterior pockets. That will give you plenty of space to organize all of your game day essentials.

Stick storage

A bag with sturdy stick storage is the best way to protect your stick and keep your hands free. Most bags are constructed with either strong Velcro or a sturdy buckle along the top or side for easy stick storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a lacrosse bag

Expect to spend anywhere from $30-$100 on a quality lacrosse bag. Typically, lacrosse bags that offer multiple pockets are the most expensive.

Lacrosse bag FAQ

What’s the difference between lacrosse bags and other sports equipment bags?

A. Since lacrosse requires a lot of gear, lacrosse bags tend to have more space inside and more pockets than other sports equipment bags. Most lacrosse bags also feature exterior straps or pockets for carrying lacrosse sticks.

How can I protect my lacrosse head while traveling?

A. Lacrosse heads take a ton of beating, and frequent travel definitely doesn’t help preserve your stick. Over time, frequent exposure to rough conditions or harsh temperatures can warp your lacrosse head. To protect your stick, try placing a tennis ball or hockey puck in its throat while you travel.

What are the best lacrosse bags to buy?

Top lacrosse bag

Nike Face-off Lacrosse Backpack

What you need to know: This large backpack is perfect for players of all skill sets.

What you’ll love: Durable polyester construction makes it likely this backpack will last for numerous seasons. With a sturdy stick storage slot, multiple pockets and an insulated water-bottle pocket, it offers plenty of space for organized storage. The large interior capacity features a zippered shoe compartment for storing game cleats or sweaty gym shoes.

What you should consider: It’s quite large, so it’s not the best option for players who don’t carry a ton of gear.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top lacrosse bag for the money

Sling Lacrosse Bag Hybrid 2.0

What you need to know: This affordable lacrosse bag has a large capacity and versatile carrying system..

What you’ll love: Padded shoulder straps and comfort-grip carrying handles let this bag be used as either duffel or backpack. With sturdy Velcro straps along the sides, you can easily carry two lacrosse sticks outside, while a 40-liter capacity offers plenty of room inside, and exterior pockets allow on-the-go organization. With reinforced zippers and durable polyester construction, this bag is built to last a while.

What you should consider: Some advanced players found that this bag was not large enough to carry skill gear such as helmets or protective padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Warrior Black Hole Shorty Lacrosse Equipment Bag

What you need to know: This extra large duffel bag is designed to be travel friendly and lightweight.

What you’ll love: With a full zipper and large interior capacity, this bag offers easy access and plenty of space. The Velcro storage loop under the carrying handle can fit two lacrosse sticks. With two-comfort grip carrying handles and an adjustable shoulder strap, this bag makes transport easy.

What you should consider: It has few pockets, so it’s not be the best option for players who prefer organized storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

