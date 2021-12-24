The best silver heels

Silver heels look fabulous with bold shades like blue, purple, orange and bright green. However, you can wear these metallic-toned shoes with just about any color of the rainbow.

Which silver heels are best?

Whether you are looking for fancy shoes worthy of a formal occasion or that will spice up some of your favorite fashions, you may want to slip into a pair of silver heels. Their dazzling looks will capture attention wherever you go, regardless of whether you choose edgy block heels or sleek stilettos.

You may be seeking sparkling silver heels with a classic design like the INC International Concepts Zitah Embellished Pointy-Toe Pumps or a silver pair that’s a bit more subdued or even more bedazzling.

What to know before you buy silver heels

If you want a pair of shoes that are likely to make you feel like Cinderella, silver heels might be for you. Read on to learn more about why this dynamic footwear will make a nice addition to your shoe wardrobe.

Styles of heels

You may think of classic closed-toed pumps when you think of heels. While definitely popular, there are also several other notable heel styles available in silver.

Pumps are arguably the most popular type of heels. They typically range in height from 1.5 to 2 inches but can be as high as three inches.

If you prefer a shorter heel, kitten heels are usually no more than 1 inch high. The tapered design of the heels gives a stylish appearance.

Stilettos stand out for their long, thin structure and impressive height of 3 inches and higher. Although it may take a little skill to walk in them, some stiletto heels measure 6 inches or more.

In addition to the heels, platforms have soles that are also elevated, typically between one to four inches.

The open structure is the key feature of sandals, which are also available with heels of various heights.

As the name implies, block heels have a chunky appearance. They can be found in heights up to three inches or a bit more.

Although not as readily available, unique heel styles include cone, curve and spool shapes in various lengths.

When should I wear silver heels?

Formal occasions probably come to mind when you think of shoes with a silver finish. This sparkling footwear grabs attention, making silver heels popular to wear to proms, parties and other special events. However, you can pair the right silver shoes with more casual attire for everyday wear.

What fashions look good with silver heels?

While there are no set rules on the types of fashions you can wear with silver heels, they definitely go well with dresses.

Just like silver heels are not just for dressy events, they are not just for formal wear. Sliding on a pair with a suit, dressy trousers and even jeans adds a splash of sparkle that gives more casual fashions an element of confident style.

What to look for in quality silver heels

You may already know that you want a pair of shoes with a silver shine, but don’t forget to factor in these features as you search for your new dazzling kicks.

Finishes

Several different finish options achieve the metallic appearance of silver heels. If you want a lot of bling, a pair with sequins or rhinestones is your best bet. Heels with a shimmery material with a glittery effect are a bit more subdued but still dramatic. Another option is a sleek, foil-like finish that stands out for its notable shine.

Materials

You may run across silver shoes crafted of leather, but synthetic materials are also common. Some pairs are constructed of a blend that includes leather or suede uppers with artificial materials making up the remainder of the shoes.

Ankle straps

Some heels have straps that fasten around the ankles. In addition to keeping the shoes from slipping, they also look stylish.

Toes

Pointy or triangular is the most popular shape of the toe portion of high heel shoes. Round is also popular, and while they aren’t as common, you can also find square-toed.

Toes are either closed or open. Closed-toe heels cover the toes, while open toes provide the opportunity to show off a beautiful pedicure. Some open-toe heels, including sandals, expose most of the toes, while open peep-toe heels only provide a peek at the big toes.

How much you can expect to spend on silver heels

You’ll find quality silver heels that don’t look cheap or cost a fortune in the price range of about $30-$225.

Silver heels FAQ

Do silver heels look good with a black dress?

A. Absolutely. The cool silver hue pops for an ultra-dramatic effect when paired with black. Add silver jewelry and a silver handbag or clutch to your fashionable ensemble to enhance the effect further.

Should I wear gold jewelry with silver heels?

A. Mixing metals, such as white gold or sterling silver with yellow or rose gold, is often considered trendy in the fashion world. If you choose to wear yellow or rose gold with your silver heels, be sure to add a piece of white metal jewelry for balance.

What are the best silver heels to buy?

Top silver heels

INC International Concepts Zitah Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps

What you need to know: From gowns to stylish trousers, these silver heels will give your favorite outfit a touch of attention-grabbing bling.

What you’ll love: These silver heels are embellished with rhinestone crystals, creating a high-end appearance. The classic pointed pump design looks great with dresses and other dressy outfits. The heels measure three inches in height which is elegant but not too high for those who aren’t used to walking in heels.

What you should consider: The fit may be somewhat tight at first, requiring a break-in period for peak comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top silver heels for the money

DREAM PAIRS Open-Toe Strappy Chunky Heels

What you need to know: Strappy silver heels you wear to special events during the warm seasons.

What you’ll love: The finish of these heels has a glittery effect that works well with special dresses and gowns. We love the strappy sandal design that’s perfect for spring and summer. The chunky heels are just over three inches high.

What you should consider: Some wearers found these heels a bit wobbly when walking. Sizes run slightly on the large side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Dona Pumps

What you need to know: These beautiful silver stilettos stand out for their sleek metallic finish and tall heels that create an unforgettable look.

What you’ll love: The smooth, silver finish of these gorgeous shoes is complemented by their ankle straps, pointy toes and stiletto heels. They are made to last thanks to their leather construction. Fashionistas will love that Calvin Klein, a top designer, makes them.

What you should consider: At almost 4 inches high, some wearers may find these heels a bit challenging to walk in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

