Best Adidas Black Friday deal

Adidas is committed to becoming a sustainable brand by manufacturing many newer designs with recycled ocean plastic and other eco-friendly materials.

For Adidas aficionados, Black Friday is a much-anticipated sales event that delivers some of the lowest prices of the season. Shoppers should start researching potential sales long before Black Friday to snag the best deals on Adidas merchandise.

If this year’s Black Friday sales on Adidas gear are anything like last year’s, some merchandise may be marked down by as much as 50%. Classic Adidas pieces such as shower slides and Tri-Stripe track pants won’t be the only merchandise on sale. Black Friday could see huge price cuts on the brand’s latest collections, including collaborations with big names such as Stella McCartney, Damian Lilliard and LEGO.

Which Adidas items will go on sale for Black Friday?

While customers are hoping to see Adidas apparel and footwear go on sale for Black Friday, many other Adidas products will likely be significantly discounted. In fact, it’s common to see major markdowns on accessories such as training gear, bags, water bottles and socks. There are usually plenty of deals on Adidas kids’ products as well, ranging from clothing to cleats.

Black Friday is one of the few sales events that may offer noteworthy deals on Adidas’s special collections, including Ultraboost, Predator and Stan Smith. Rarely discounted items, such as Adidas performance bras, designer collaboration jackets and sport-specific footwear, may also be on sale this season.

How to save big on Adidas during Black Friday sales

Compare sales and discounts

Because so many retailers carry Adidas, shoppers can find it challenging to research and compare all of the upcoming Black Friday sales. They will need to anticipate which Adidas merchandise may be on sale for Black Friday and determine which in-store coupons or rewards they can apply to their purchases.

Unfortunately, some retailers may exclude select Adidas merchandise from sales and promotions. So shoppers need to read the fine print on every Black Friday coupon and offer. Conversely, Adidas itself has been known to offer site-wide sales that apply to a broad range of merchandise. These typically include a flat percentage off of total purchases or buy-more-get-more sales.

Check out holiday gift guides

By now, most leading retailers have released holiday gift guides featuring some Adidas products, namely Adidas hoodies and footwear. Adidas’s own Holiday 2021 Gift Guide presents an array of both new arrivals and classic merchandise. While these products might not be on sale yet, the fact that they’re featured may foreshadow Black Friday markdowns. To prepare for potential sales, shoppers should start adding Adidas products to their online carts for a quick and easy checkout on Black Friday.

Stay in the loop about deals

Wondering how to boost your chances of getting Adidas Black Friday deals? Here’s how to stay informed:

Enroll in the Adidas Creators Club, which lets members earn points with purchases and interactions. It also grants early access to product launches and special events, which may include the Black Friday sale this year.

Download apps and enable push notifications from retailers that are expected to offer Adidas deals on Black Friday. Amazon, for example, alerts shoppers when certain products they’re tracking a drop in price.

Subscribe to retailers’ email lists to receive their Black Friday circular as well as exclusive sales and deals that may include Adidas products.

Top 10 Adidas products we hope to see on sale for Black Friday

Adidas Men’s Terrex Myshelter Primaloft Hooded Padded Jacket

Made in part from recycled ocean plastic, this lightweight jacket is a versatile style that can be worn for commuting, hiking and everything in between. It seals out cold air and moisture with a high collar and two-way full zip.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Youth Classic 3S Backpack

The lightweight kids’ backpack has a spacious main compartment for books and binders, as well as an outer pocket to hold essential school supplies. It’s equipped with two water bottle holders, making it an ideal travel or training bag.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

A favorite lightweight running shoe, this style has a breathable, flexible upper sole. The slip-on style is well-received for its modern details, such as its aerodynamic design and low-profile laces.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

A sporty minimalist style, this Adidas crossbody is suitable for everyday, travel or festival use. It’s adorned with signature branded details, including a Trefoil adjustable strap.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Kids’ Dame EXTPLY 7 X LEGO Shoe

This Damian Lilliard-inspired style draws inspiration from two of his passions: LEGOs and basketball. The style, made with recycled plastic parts, features a bold colorway and unique lace design.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Men’s Adilette Shower Slide

The best-selling Adilette shower slide has a simple design that is versatile enough to be worn with or without socks. The slide has a Cloudfoam footbed that offers support and minimizes shock while walking.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

Adidas Women’s Tight With Velvet Stripes and Trefoil Rivet

This new tight, a luxurious style by any measure, has soft velvet stripes that add texture and dimension. The flattering cut has an elastic waist and is made with a figure-hugging blend of cotton and elastane.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Men’s Adicolor Shattered Trefoil Hoodie

The new Adicolor hoodie, made with premium French terry cotton, features a wreath-inspired Trefoil design. The sporty, polished style has a cozy plush lining and comes in black or dark blue.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas by Stella McCartney Women’s Long Puffer Jacket

Both warm and fashion-forward, this spacious puffer jacket leaves plenty of room for layering. The chic style has a water-repellent shell and down-alternative fill, plus it’s made with recycled materials.

Sold by Adidas

Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pant

The tapered track pant is made with AEROREADY wick-away material to keep wearers cool and dry. The style has a drawcord elastic waist that offers a flexible yet secure fit. It’s a favorite for both training and lounging.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

