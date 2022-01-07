Best Sports Unlimited football gear

Sports Unlimited is one of the largest sports equipment distributors in the U.S., providing equipment for football, basketball, field hockey and more.

Which Sports Unlimited football gear is best?

Most high school or college football players don’t have to worry about purchasing football gear, as the schools will typically provide equipment. The school or football program commonly purchases gear such as shoulder pads, helmets, pants and tackling dummies. But what if you are the coach, principal or staff responsible for purchasing gear? Or maybe you’re a player that prefers to use their own equipment or needs extra items. Sports Unlimited is one football equipment distributor known across the country and is reliable when you need great quality football equipment. If you’re looking for Sports Unlimited football gear that provides multiple types of pads in one pair of pants, then the Sports Unlimited Adult 7 Pad Integrated Football Girdle is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Sports Unlimited football gear

Position

Your position in football determines what football gear you need in certain instances. If you play quarterback, you’ll have to know all of the appropriate plays for the game you’re playing. An easy way to remember plays is by quarterbacks, coaches and other players using a wristband sleeve to print a sheet of plays and put it in the sleeve. Football gloves can be beneficial if you want to add grip to your hands or want to help protect them. If you’re more interested in catching balls, receiver gloves are more suitable. Lineman gloves will be better for those who play mostly with their hands engaged with other players or on the ground.

Practice sessions

Sports Unlimited has some of the best training equipment for practice and pre-game warmups. You can use the company’s tackling rings as a training tool to practice safe tackling. Proper tackling has been a concern for all levels of football, so having a tackling ring is soft, durable and is excellent for practicing solid technique.

Size

When it comes to Sports Unlimited football gear that you wear, having the proper size affects comfortability, flexibility and ventilation. Having too tight gear results in lack of ventilation, causing sweat to be unable to dry efficiently. Having gear too tight can cause tears during play, shortening the lifespan of your purchase and potentially endangering a player if their padding tears during game time. Wearing too loose gear can be just as bad, as loose pads are extremely dangerous and can leave you exposed to injuries from hits because the pads aren’t securely fitted on your body.

What to look for in quality Sports Unlimited football gear

Padding

Padding is needed for all types of gear, whether it’s a helmet, tackling ring, pants or shoulder pads. Sports Unlimited football gear uses great padding and cushioning for its equipment, which can be adjustable in some cases. The shoulder pads have padding that you can adjust to be comfortable while playing.

Certified to be used in official games

You can use all Sports Unlimited football gear accordingly in football games and practices. So you don’t have to worry about having shoulder pads that are not allowed unless your league or organization implements specific rules.

How much you can expect to spend on Sports Unlimited football gear

Sports Unlimited football gear starts around $10 and can go as high as $200. If you need simple equipment such as gloves, pants, visors and wristbands, those will range from $10-$60. Depending on their build, football pads can cost $100-$200. Training gear such as tackling dummies can cost up to $300.

Sports Unlimited football gear FAQ

What gear do I need for football?

A. The gear that is required to play tackle football includes a jersey, mouth guard, shoulder pads, a helmet, cleats and pants with pads. Football pants will have pockets to place thigh, hip and knee pads, and then there typically a belt that will help attach a tailbone pad to the pants. More modern pants may have the pads built-in, and you won’t have to take the pads out of the pants.

Do you wear a cup in football?

A. It’s common for players not to wear cups in football and other sports, but the gear can protect the genitalia from harmful impact. Many pants or girdles will have a pocket to place a cup in the designated area so that you can slide it in easily.

What’s the best Sports Unlimited football gear to buy?

Top Sports Unlimited football gear

Sports Unlimited Adult 7 Pad Integrated Football Girdle

What you need to know: Featuring seven built-in pads, this girdle can be simply thrown into the washing machine when you want to clean it.

What you’ll love: The girdle features hip, thigh, knee and tailbone pads, giving you all the pads required to play tackle football. The pads are stitched in, so you don’t have to worry about the pads falling out, especially when washing the girdle.

What you should consider: The stitching can come apart after a full season of tackle football.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sports Unlimited football gear for the money

Sports Unlimited Clutch Adult Receiver Football Gloves

What you need to know: Offering four different colors, including elegant gold designs, these receiver gloves have a stylish look but have a breathable design for comfort.

What you’ll love: The gloves are SFIA certified so that you can use these in high school and NCAA play. There is extra gripping on the glove’s thumb and index finger areas, helping you complete those catches on the field.

What you should consider: Minimal padding provided on the gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Net World Sports Football Tackle Ring

What you need to know: The high-density foam used in this tackling ring ensures that this gear will withstand constant days of practice during football season.

What you’ll love: This ring can be used with adult or youth players, as it can help players properly develop safe tackling skills. The vinyl covering helps the ring dry fast in wet conditions and won’t tear easily after constant use.

What you should consider: This is one of the brand’s most high-end priced products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

