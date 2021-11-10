Best treadmill Black Friday deal

If you’re concerned about the impact running has on your knees, consider a treadmill, as it’s more gentle on your knees than running outside.

All you need to know about treadmill Black Friday deals

With many gyms closed and more professionals working from home than ever before, now is the ideal time to consider buying a treadmill. Those who live in cold climates may also be looking for a way to transfer their daily workout indoors for the winter months.

Luckily for you, Black Friday is just around the corner, and we tend to see huge deals on big-ticket items like treadmills. While it’s still a little early to see Black Friday ads, it’s never too soon to start preparing. Based on previous years, here are the best Black Friday treadmill deals shoppers expect to see this year.

How to find the best treadmill deals on Black Friday

Here are some tricks and tips to help you snag the best Black Friday deals.

What stores have the best Black Friday treadmill deals?

Shoppers tend to see deep Black Friday discounts on treadmills directly from treadmill brands like NordicTrack and Bowflex and at other websites and stores, including Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Be prepared

Black Friday treadmill deals can pop up at several stores, and preparation is the key to snagging one of those deals. You can check store ads and websites often, so you don’t miss any sales.

Another way to stay on top of deals is to sign up for the BestReviews newsletter. They’ll notify you of the best Black Friday deals of the day, which could save you time.

What features to look for in a treadmill

Portability

If you have a dedicated gym space, being able to fold your treadmill or move it around may not be an important feature. However, if you have a shared office and gym space, or just a small area in the corner of your bedroom, look for a treadmill that can be folded up when not in use.

Size

The size of the running surface is a critical feature, as is the weight limit. Some treadmills have a small running surface and a weight limit as low as 220 pounds to save space. Paying attention to this feature will ensure your treadmill is an appropriate size for you or your family.

Extra features

You can buy a basic treadmill that just allows you to run, or you can choose one with a plethora of extra features. A few additional options include Bluetooth connectivity, speakers, heart rate monitoring and a screen that streams your favorite shows. You can find a treadmill with almost any feature you desire.

Treadmills to watch for Black Friday

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

For those seeking a less-expensive treadmill, this is one of the best options under $500. It easily folds up when not in use and has three manual incline settings to allow for different workouts. Plus, it’s discounted by over $100 right now.

Sold by Amazon

OMA Treadmill for Home 5108EB

While exercising at home can be difficult if you’re working around family members’ schedules, this treadmill has a quiet motor, so you won’t disturb others while they’re sleeping or on a call. It can also be used by those with small spaces or a room that acts as both a gym and office since it’s easy to fold up and move to the corner of the room.

Sold by Amazon

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

This is an ideal middle-of-the-road treadmill. The running surface is bigger than most budget treadmills at 20-by-55 inches, and it’s faster, going up to 10 miles per hour. It also has a few convenient features like Bluetooth speakers and a powerful fan.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

NordicTrack Commercial X22i

Those serious about running will want to invest in a durable, top-of-the-line treadmill with an array of high-end features, which is what this treadmill will give you. A 22-inch smart HD touch screen lets you stream live workouts with fast Wi-Fi, hosted by iFIT trainers.

Sold by NordicTrack

NordicTrack Commercial 1750

While this isn’t NordicTrack’s best treadmill, it’s still an excellent and more affordable option for any athlete. It has a speed of up to 12 miles per hour and digitally adjusts your incline, decline and speed. Plus, it has a 10-inch smart HD touch screen so that you can access studio workouts with elite trainers.

Sold by NordicTrack

Sole F80 Treadmill

If you’re looking for a treadmill you can buy sooner rather than later, consider this one. It’s currently marked down $1,200, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The 22-by-60-inch running surface is ideal for any size runner. It also includes Bluetooth audio and technology.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill

Black Friday is coming a little early with this treadmill, as it’s currently on sale for 25% off. It’s an ideal intermediate model, featuring 30 preset programs and built-in Bluetooth. The LCD display shows your distance, speed, pace, calories burned and more.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Bowflex Treadmill 10

There’s not much this treadmill can’t do. It features a ton of extras, including built-in Bluetooth speakers, trainer-led videos and the ability to stream your favorite show. The Comfort Tech deck cushioning provides a softer landing to reduce the impact on your joints.

Sold by Bowflex and Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna Premium Slim Folding Treadmill

This is a perfect treadmill for those with extremely limited space. Unlike most treadmills, it folds completely flat so that you can store it under a bed or couch and has convenient wheels to transport it. It features a built-in headphone port so you can listen to your music through the integrated speakers.

Sold by Amazon

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Treadmill

With an included 30-day iFIT membership where you can stream workouts, plus a fold-up design, this treadmill is ideal for any home gym. It comes with a two-year parts warranty and a one-year labor warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill

This affordable treadmill features handrail buttons so you can control the start, stop and speed without ever breaking stride. The easy folding mechanism with a soft-drop system also allows you to safely unfold your treadmill hands-free.

Sold by Amazon

