No space for a big home gym? No problem. The best wall-mounted pull-up bars offer high-quality workouts while taking up very little space.

Which wall-mounted pull-up bars are best?

If you’re on your way to building a home gym, then a wall-mounted pull-up bar is a great place to start. It’s easy to use, easy to set up and relatively inexpensive when compared to other home workout equipment. The best wall-mounted pull-up bar offers numerous workout possibilities.

If you’re wanting to invest in a wall-mounted pull-up bar that’s durable, stable and has extra anchor accessory options, the Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount pull-up Bar may be your best bet. A quick installation process will have you pumping out workouts in no time.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted pull-up bar

Benefits of pull-ups

From dumbbells to adjustable workout benches and more, your options are endless when it comes to building a home gym. One of the best benefits of a pull-up bar is the little space required and the amazing workouts you can accomplish. Pull-ups are a great exercise for strengthening back, arm and shoulder muscles. They also improve grip strength, ab strength and can benefit your mental health as you slay your goals. They’re the perfect addition to any home gym regardless of how much or little other equipment you have.

Space limitations

If you only have a small amount of space to fit your home workout equipment, a wall-mounted pull-up bar is perfect. Many of them come with a variety of grip options, with some of the widest lengths being around 4 feet. This makes them convenient for fitting into condensed workout spaces. If you constantly feel cramped in your home during bodyweight workouts or floor exercises, a wall-mounted pull-up bar could be the solution.

Personal needs

While a wall-mounted pull-up bar is a great addition to your home gym, not everyone finds the exercise possible, especially beginners. If you’ve never used a pull-up bar before, consider your needs and abilities before tackling the exercise. Consult your doctor before attempting a new workout regime. If you need extra features — such as a pull-up assist band, added weights to increase difficulty or a stool to make reaching the bar easier — make sure to add it to your purchase. Nothing makes an exercise ineffective quite like it being either too difficult or too easy. Challenge yourself but don’t overdo it.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted pull-up bar

Comfortable grip

Pull-up bar exercises require you to hang from the bar by your hands. Comfortable grips make this exercise more enjoyable. It’s important to have padding where you grasp the bar and that the grips are ergonomically placed. The best wall-mounted pull-up bar will offer comfortable grips without straining your wrists or forcing your arms out of line.

Versatility

The best wall-mounted pull-up bars offer versatility in terms of exercises. This means you should be able to perform multiple different exercises on the same bar. You should be able to perform a pull-up, preferably with several different grip options to target different muscles, as well as hanging knee raises, hanging leg raises and other workout varieties that suit your abilities.

Longevity and durability

Choosing a pull-up bar that can withstand the abuse of regular exercise is beneficial. You don’t want something that will fall apart after an intense set or that will break altogether after only a few weeks or months of use. Avoid low-end pull-up bars unless you’re prepared for them to break after a short amount of time, and while easy installation is beneficial, you want the installation hardware to hold up and stay secure on the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted pull-up bar

Some decent wall-mounted pull-up bars are between $50-$75. The best wall-mounted pull-up bars are in the $100-$150 range.

wall-mounted pull-up bar FAQ

Do pull-up bars ruin walls?

A. A wall-mounted pull-up bar will damage your walls where the mounting hardware is installed since a screw will need to be drilled into a supporting stud. Some models provide reinforced ends with rubber padding to reduce marks or dents on your walls, so the amount of damage is as little as possible

Are my walls strong enough for a pull-up bar?

A. The simple answer is yes. The studs in your walls are strong enough to hold up your house so they will be strong enough to hold a pull-up bar as well. If you’re concerned about the integrity of your wall strength or if you live in an older home, you can always consult with a professional before installing a wall-mounted pull-up bar.

What are the best wall-mounted pull-up bars to buy?

Top wall-mounted pull-up bar

Titan Fitness wall-mounted pull-up Chin Up Bar

What you need to know: This steel wall-mounted pull-up bar is perfect for anyone wanting to permanently replace the door-mounted pull-up bar with something sturdy and reliable.

What you’ll love: The steel construction of this bar ensures a solid feel throughout even the most intense workouts. Both athletes and amateurs alike will enjoy the matte black powder coating to keep slipping hands secure. Perform basic pull-ups or complex gymnastics movements with this bar.

What you should consider: Some users say their product came differently than advertised, and the mounting hardware is subpar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted pull-up bar for the money

Ultimate Body Press Wall Mount pull-up Bar

What you need to know: Upgrade your workouts with this affordable wall-mounted pull-up bar and padded handles.

What you’ll love: This pull-up bar comes complete with mounting hardware and a template to make installation easy. Enjoy an ultra-stable workout experience that allows for a full range of motion. Perform your workouts distraction-free. It can be mounted on finished or unfinished walls.

What you should consider: Some users say the mounting instructions aren’t exact, and the bar isn’t as high quality as its competition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stud Bar: Ceiling or Wall Mountable pull-up Bar

What you need to know: Drillable into the ceiling or wall, this 48-inch pull-up bar offers excellent stability and durability for a variety of hanging workouts.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the welded Hammertone powder-coated steel for smooth, comfortable workouts. This bar offers adjustability in height to suit different users. With sturdy mounting hardware and clear instructions, both your installation and workouts will be hassle-free.

What you should consider: A few unhappy users say the product came with missing pieces or poor-quality mounting hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

