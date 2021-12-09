Best rowing machine accessory

Which rowing machine accessories are best?

Rowing machines have become one of the most popular fitness machines globally, and it’s typical to find at least one in a commercial gym. They’re great for staying active, building muscle, toning your body and burning fat. While these rowers may target the upper body more than other areas, they can provide a great full-body workout. And when you combine a rowing machine with accessories, you can turn it into an all-in-one fitness hub. These accessories can save you money from having to go to the gym if you already have a rowing machine at home. If you’re looking for a set of rowing machine attachments that add a whole new variation to your workouts, the Double D Handle Cable Attachment Combo is the top choice.

What to know before you buy rowing machine accessories

Compatibility

Depending on the type of accessory you’re using, you’ll want to make sure that it’s compatible with the rowing machine you’ll use. If you want to get different handles for the rower, first make sure that it can have interchangeable handles. Some rowers can only use the handle with which they’re built. If you want to get a softer or thicker cushion, first make sure that it is the proper size to fit on the machine, as getting the wrong size can result in sliding and discomfort. If you want to get a rowing machine cleaner, the cleaner should not have any chemicals and other ingredients that could damage it.

Type of accessory

Various types of accessories are at your disposal when customizing a rowing machine and its surrounding area. If you just want to spice things up and add different handles, then various types of handles can target different muscle groups and make workouts more intense. There are different types of cushions built to fit most rowing machines but will use better materials and design than the original cushion built with the rower. You can use safe cleaning products for cleaning your rowing machine, but there are some available specifically designed to clean rowing machines. If you have hardwood, marble and other types of hard floor surfaces in your home, rower mats can be great to help prevent the machine from damaging the floor when in use. You can find other accessories that will work for a rower, as long as it’s suitable for the machine and yourself.

What to look for in quality rowing machine accessories

Easy maintenance

If you’re getting rowing machine accessories such as handles, you’ll want to have ones that use durable and sturdy materials that won’t break down quickly, especially if you use the rower frequently. Handles that use metal should use materials that won’t make them rusty easily. If the accessory is a mat, make sure you can easily clean it by wiping it down with a non-harsh cleaner.

How much you can expect to spend on rowing machine accessories

Rowing machine accessories can cost anywhere from $20-$60, depending on the accessory you want. If you just want different grips or a carpet to put under the rowing machine, those can cost $20-$40. Rowing machine cushions can range in the $40-$60 range, depending on the quality of the cushion.

Rowing machine accessories FAQ

Can rowing machines go on carpet?

A. Fabric carpets can be helpful when using rowing machines, as it reduces the amount of noise created when in use. It can also help prevent the machine from making markings on the floor if your floor is non-carpeted, and a carpet can help soak up sweat from using the machine and make the machine more stable. However, there are some risks when putting a carpet under rowers as the machine can ruin the carpet through wear and tear, and depending on the texture on the bottom of the carpet, the machine could slide when trying to use the machine. You’ll also have to clean the carpet frequently after it absorbs sweat and gets dirty, which can be tedious. Synthetic mats specifically designed for rowing machines may be the better option as they can be cleaned easily and won’t deteriorate as fast when using the machine.

Is a rowing machine a good workout?

A. A rowing machine is not only great for the upper body, but it engages muscles in the legs and the core, offering a great full-body workout when used correctly. If you’re able to use different types of grips with the rowing machine, you’ll be able to target different muscle groups and add variations to your workout.

What are the best rowing machine accessories to buy?

Top rowing machine accessories

Double D Handle Cable Attachment Combo

What you need to know: if you want to change up your typical rowing machine routine, this set of rowing handles can be very useful.

What you’ll love: There is a “v” grip and individual grip handles that allow you to change the way you use your rowing machine. Both types of grips use sturdy rubble handles to ensure a secure grip while in use.

What you should consider: Some rowing machines may not be able to have interchangeable attachments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rowing machine accessories for the money

Hornet Watersports Rowing Machine Cushion

What you need to know: Many rowing machines use a cushion that isn’t the most comfortable, but this cushion makes sitting on your rowing machine comfortable when using it.

What you’ll love: The sports-grade foam allows the cushion to retain its thickness throughout constant use. The cushion features an anti-slip bottom surface to prevent it from sliding during use.

What you should consider: It may not fit properly on some rowing machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics High Density Exercise Equipment and Treadmill Mat

What you need to know: Keep your floors protected from scratches and markings with this padded mat.

What you’ll love: The mat uses a high-density PVC material that can withstand the weight and usage of rowing machines. The smooth surface allows you to do aerobic exercises, and it’s easy to clean.

What you should consider: This option is pricier than the typical rowing machine accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

