Best pull-up station

Pull-ups are all about movement, so make sure you clear a spot in your home for your pull-up station to be mounted. The more room you have, the more you’ll be able to do.

Which pull-up stations are best?

Bringing your workout routine home with you is one of the best ways to achieve your goals, but at-home equipment can be pricey and take up a lot of space. A pull-up station is a convenient alternative to build upper body strength at home with as little space as an open doorway. With so many options on the market and so many aspects to consider, it can be difficult to find the right pull-up station to fit your needs. However, the top choice for most is the Stud Bar Ceiling or Wall Mountable Pull-Up Bar.

Pull-up station installation options

Installation is one of the most intimidating aspects of purchasing a pull-up station, so it is essential to know what type of installation your pull-up station requires.

Tension mount

Tension mounts usually consist of a single bar installed in a doorway by suspension (like a very strong shower curtain). These mounts are great for those with limited space or renters worried about wall damage from more complicated installs. Tension mounts can typically be placed at any height in the doorway for a variety of exercises.

Leverage mount

You can hang a leverage mount in a doorway with little to no install, which means you can remove it just as easily. This type of install is perfect for traveling or aesthetically-driven people who want to bring the bar out when using it and then hide it away after the workout. Often, these pull-up stations have added functions that allow you to flip it over onto the floor and use it for various other exercises.

Wall mount

Wall mounts can typically support more weight than other mounts, so they can be an excellent pick for those with a lot of wall space and sturdy walls. They also allow a greater range of placement options than those that go in a doorway.

Ceiling mount

If you’re running low on wall space but still want a more permanent installation, a ceiling mount is a great option. If installed properly, ceiling mounts hold more weight than other options and they typically allow the greatest range of motion.

Freestanding

If you have a lot of space or a dedicated at-home gym setup or don’t want to mount anything to the walls or ceiling, a freestanding pull-up station may be the best fit for you. They usually can’t support as much weight as mounted stations, and they are often a little pricey, but they typically offer a wide range of different exercise options.

What to look for in a quality pull-up station

Weight limit

You need your pull-up station to be able to support your weight. Most stations will state the weight limit pretty explicitly. Be aware that you may gain weight over time as you build more muscle, so opt for a station that can hold a good bit more than your weight.

Variety of grips

You want to work a variety of muscles in your upper body, so opt for a pull-up station with various grip options. Underhand, overhand and neutral are the most common grip options, but some stations have other grips, such as rings or rock climbing holds.

How much you can expect to spend on a pull-up station

You can expect to spend $10-$200 on a pull-up station as an overall range. For $10-$30, you can find simple pull-up bars that mount in a doorway using tension or leverage. Between $30-$100, you’ll be looking at a good variety of models including ones that are permanently mounted to the wall or ceiling. Over $100, there are some elaborate models and various freestanding units with additional exercise options.

Pull-up station FAQ

What is the proper form for pull-ups?

A. There are variations, but the standard form is to place your hands on the bar a little more than shoulder-width apart and lift using an overhand grip with your thumbs beside your hands. Don’t wrap your thumb around the bar. Lead with your chest and drive your elbows down as you lift. And don’t forget to engage your core.

How can I get the most out of my pull-up grip options?

A. Even if your pull-up station doesn’t have a lot of grip options, there are ways for you to adjust to work different muscles. You can always do overhand or underhand for any of the grips you have, emphasizing different arm muscles.

What’s the best pull-up station to buy?

Top pull-up station

Stud Bar Ceiling or Wall Mountable Pull-Up Bar

What you need to know: This extra-sturdy bar is user-friendly and can be mounted to either the wall or the ceiling. Great for beginner and intermediate exercise.

What you’ll love: Featuring three different height options and versatility for wall or ceiling mount, this solid and reliable bar can be used in a variety of ways. Boasts a high-quality powder-coated grip, mounting hardware, including and 600-pound maximum weight.

What you should consider: Users found that the included bolts are low-quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pull-up station for the money

Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull-up Bar

What you need to know: This doorway bar is adjustable to fit in any doorway, and it has three different grip locations, providing a lot of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly leverage-mounted pull-up station allows you to mount it on the doorway without any permanent structure. Featuring a variety of hold options and a 300 pound weight limit, this user-friendly bar is functional and portable.

What you should consider: Some customers said the grips weren’t very comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stamina X Boulder Doorway Trainer

What you need to know: Easy installation and a variety of hold types make this leverage pull-up station a top contender, especially for rock climbers.

What you’ll love: This pull-up station packs a lot of versatility into an affordable package, with its thick padded grips in five unique positions, robust steel construction, 250-pound weight limit and mobility that allows you to store it when not in use.

What you should consider: This bar requires a heavy-duty door trim to hold it in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

