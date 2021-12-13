Best multi-grip pull-up bar

Which multi-grip pull-up bar is best?

Multi-grip pull-up bars promote a wide range of upper body exercises, as you can modify your grip in order to target various muscle groups. Once confined exclusively to gyms, pull-up bars are now available in configurations that allow you to mount them in a doorway or directly to a strong wall or ceiling in your home.

Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull-Up Bar provides users with a variety of grip options and goes a step further by also acting as a floor-based exercise apparatus upon which you can perform push-ups, dips and ab training.

What to consider before you buy a multi-grip pull-up bar

Pull-up bar types

Door-mounted pull-up bars fit into a standard door frame and are the most frequently used option thanks to their low cost and convenience. These bars are ideal for apartments where permanent modifications may not be permitted, or for anyone who wants to put their equipment out of sight while it’s not being used. Some mount permanently to the door frame with screws, while others can be removed easily.

pull-up bars fit into a standard door frame and are the most frequently used option thanks to their low cost and convenience. These bars are ideal for apartments where permanent modifications may not be permitted, or for anyone who wants to put their equipment out of sight while it’s not being used. Some mount permanently to the door frame with screws, while others can be removed easily. Freestanding pull-up bars are large apparatuses that tend to also incorporate dip bars or other workout options. These take up a lot of space and require a ceiling high enough for you to fully use the device. These tend to be installed in basements or garages.

Wall-mounted pull-up bars attach to a wall via screws or bolts. While this option is often the most stable, it requires proper installation into studs or cement blocks to ensure safety.

Placement

No matter which type of pull-up bar you choose, you need an appropriate area in which to use your equipment. If mounted in a doorway, you need enough clearance over your head and to the sides to accommodate the exercise’s full range of motion. Freestanding pull-up bars require floor space as well as a high enough ceiling for your head to rise above the bar.

Strength level

Pull-ups are challenging. Most people, unless specifically trained to do so, aren’t able to complete more than a few at a time until they’ve built up the muscles required. That being said, pull-ups are a hallmark of upper body strength, and training your body to be able to execute them without strain is an empowering accomplishment. Understand that pull-ups take time and a lot of effort to be able to perform but yield confidence and muscular growth that other workouts can’t deliver.

What to look for in a quality multi-grip pull-up bar

Mounting options

Door-mounted pull-up bars either rest on the top of your door frame or require brackets to be installed into the sides of your door. The mounting option you choose depends on the pull-up bar you select as well as your preferences when it comes to putting holes in your door frame. Pull-up bars with brackets are meant to be installed on a more permanent basis than those that simply rest on your door frame. Wall- and ceiling-mounted models require heavy-duty hardware and drilling.

Installation

Some pull-up bars require extensive assembly and installation. Wall- or ceiling-mounted units especially demand precision measurements and the ability to locate and mount into studs, cement blocks or steel beams. If you’re unable or unwilling to properly install a pull-up bar, a door-mounted or freestanding model allows you to perform pull-ups without needing to measure or make permanent changes to your property.

Grip options

Multi-grip pull-up bars help you to target different muscle groups based on how you hold onto the bars. The more grip configurations, the more flexibility you have with your workout. Select a bar with as many grip options possible to ensure that you can maximize your routine.

Other exercises

Some door-mounted multi-grip pull-up bars are designed for other exercises when used on the floor. Selecting a model with this degree of flexibility means you achieve a full body workout with very little expense.

How much you can expect to spend on a multi-grip pull-up bar

Door-mounted multi-grip pull-up bars can be purchased for as little as $20. However, those looking for a more robust, permanent solution can find wall-mounted and freestanding units for $60-$150.

Multi-grip pull-up bar tips

For those just beginning their workout journey, pull-ups can be literally impossible to perform without assistance. Thankfully, you can buy elastic bands that provide additional support to allow you to pull yourself up and down. Over time, less powerful bands can be used as you become more comfortable supporting and lifting your body weight.

Be sure to stretch before and after your workout to promote flexibility and avoid stiffness.

Diet is a foundational part of your health, and good nutrition is required to both build muscle and burn fat. Consult your physician regarding your eating habits to ensure that you’re providing your body with the fuel it needs to function at peak performance.

Multi-grip pull-up bar FAQ

Will a door-mounted pull-up bar cause damage?

A. In some cases, yes. When used properly, a door-mounted pull-up bar rests on the doorframe without causing any severe damage, although most users recommend using socks or towels to provide extra insurance so that the rubber padding won’t mark your paint. Those that require special mounting brackets necessitate drilling into the wood.

Can I work out my abs with a pull-up bar?

A. Yes. Even though pull-up bars are associated with upper body muscle development, they can also be used to perform hanging leg raises, one of the most effective abdominal exercises you can do.

What are the benefits to doing pull-ups?

A. Pull-ups are compound exercises. This means they activate multiple muscle groups and therefore burn more calories. Pull-ups are also great for grip strength, an often overlooked but critical part of your overall ability to perform other exercises such as climbing.

What’s the best multi-grip pull-up bar to buy?

Top multi-grip pull-up bar

Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull-Up Bar

What you need to know: This multi-grip pull-up bar mounts in a door frame and can be used for other exercises as well.

What you’ll love: Remove this pull-up bar from your door and you can use it to perform push-ups and ab exercises on the floor. Its heavy-duty steel construction supports up to 300 pounds.

What you should consider: Some buyers report quality issues with this pull-up bar that result in screw holes not lining up correctly for assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top multi-grip pull-up bar for the money

Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar

What you need to know: This steel, door-mounted pull-up bar features multiple grips and easy installation for under $30.

What you’ll love: Lightweight, fully padded and simple to install and use, this multi-grip pull-up bar offers upper body development at a great price.

What you should consider: This pull-up bar may not fit older homes with wide door frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ProsourceFit Multi-Use Doorway Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar

What you need to know: Multi-grip and multi-use, this pull-up bar accommodates a wide range of workouts.

What you’ll love: Featuring a multitude of grip options, this model can also be removed from its door mount to be used as a floor-based workout apparatus for dips, pushups and more. It’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Users find that without adding additional padding, this pull-up bar is almost certain to leave pressure marks and scuffs on your doorframe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.