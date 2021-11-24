Exercise bikes don’t have to be expensive to get the job done. A cheap exercise bike can be useful cardio equipment to burn calories, build endurance or achieve other fitness goals.

Which cheap exercise bikes are best?

Exercise bikes are a great tool to burn some calories, build endurance in the lower body or just get warmed up for the rest of your routine. As long as the exercise bike has a sturdy frame, comfortable seating and smooth operation, it can be useful cardio equipment.

Choosing the best cheap exercise bike will depend on several factors including the type of bike, portability and resistance levels. A quality cheap exercise bike, such as the Marcy Recumbent Bike, offers the ideal combination of affordability and quality.

What to know before you buy a cheap exercise bike

Type of bike

There are many different types of stationary exercise bikes. The simplest type is the upright bike, where the user sits up straight and there isn’t any back support. These types of bikes are generally more affordable and lightweight than other types. A slightly different variation to these bikes is the spinning bike, which offers a similar experience to riding regular road bikes. The user sits in a crouched forward position. Lastly, there are the recumbent bikes, which allow the user to use the back support for a more relaxed posture. The extra weight and size of recumbent bikes make them more expensive than other bikes in this product category.

Adjustable resistance

A quality cheap exercise bike should offer adjustable resistance. Most high-end exercise bikes will offer several resistance levels, while a quality cheap exercise bike usually only offers a few resistance levels. With more resistance levels, users have more options to adjust the resistance to their desired settings.

Preset programs

Almost all high-end exercise bikes come with preset workout programs. However, some cheap exercise bikes offer basic preset programs, which are useful for users who want to change up their cardio routine or want to follow a specific type of cardio program, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

What to look for in a quality cheap exercise bike

Display

Most modern exercise bikes, whether expensive or cheap, offer some sort of display feature. You can expect cheap exercise bikes to show basic fitness tracking information, such as time, distance, calories burnt, and a slew of other statistics you might like to have. Some cheap exercise bikes might also allow you to plug in media, such as a USB device or MP3 player, although such features are mostly found on slightly more expensive exercise bikes.

Ergonomic design

Some quality cheap exercise bikes offer excellent ergonomic design. Using an exercise bike that is ergonomically designed can help minimize the likelihood of incurring an injury and allow the user to have longer cardio sessions.

Heart rate monitor

Another feature in most exercise bikes is a heart rate monitor, which allows the users to adjust their workout according to their fitness goals. The heart rate monitor typically comes in the form of electronic sensors that need to be held by the user for a few seconds to view the heart rate on the display.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap exercise bike

The upright bikes are generally cheaper than recumbent bikes. You can expect to pay between $120-$300 for a cheap exercise bike that offers both decent quality and features.

Cheap exercise bike FAQ

Do stationary exercise bikes require maintenance?

A. Stationary exercise bikes require periodic maintenance if you want to prolong their lifespan. It is generally straightforward to maintain a stationary exercise bike. The typical maintenance includes things like cleaning the flywheel and hub assembly. The moving parts of your exercise bike might need more regular cleaning and lubrication, depending on the make and model of the exercise bike.

What type of cheap exercise bike is most suitable for seniors?

A. There are several quality cheap exercise bikes that can be safely used by seniors. The most suitable exercise bike for a senior will depend on several factors including the user’s fitness goals, their history of injuries and any medical conditions they may have. Generally, recumbent bikes offer a more relaxed posture and allow the user to perform a less strenuous cardio workout. The key to preventing injuries is use proper technique when using the bike.

What’s the best cheap exercise bike to buy?

Top cheap exercise bike

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike

What you need to know: The Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike is designed to be simple to use, sturdy and comfortable.

What you’ll love: For its unbeatable price, this exercise bike is loaded with useful features. It offers a padded seat for maximum comfort, an easy-to-read LCD screen, an adjustable resistance and an ergonomic design that includes counterbalanced pedals for maximum foot support.

What you should consider: Adjusting the seat position can be a bit tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top cheap exercise bike for the money

Exerpeutic Folding Upright Exercise Bike

What you need to know: As one of the best upright bikes for this price range, the Exerpeutic Folding Upright Bike offers excellent portability, quiet operation and a comfortable seat.

What you’ll love: The space-saving design of this bike means it can be easily stored when not in use. The LCD screen is large enough for easy viewing, even when working out at high intensity. The initial assembly of this product is straightforward and should not be an issue for most users.

What you should consider: The extra portability offered by this product might be a tradeoff with its durability, as this product is not designed for heavy-duty use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

What you need to know: This quality exercise bike from Yosuda is designed to be ergonomically friendly and operates with minimum noise.

What you’ll love: There are several features to like with this product, including its sturdy frame, non-slip handlebars, adjustable pedals, display and several other features.

What you should consider: This exercise bike is a bit more expensive than other similar options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

