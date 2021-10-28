All you need is a bit of self-determination and the best ab roller to roll your way to a stronger core.

Which ab roller is best?

If you’re looking for ways to revive your home workouts but don’t have a lot of space, an ab roller is a great solution. The best ab roller is less pricey than a lot of other bulky workout equipment. Getting a six-pack depends largely on your health and eating habits, but an ab roller is a great vehicle for moving in the direction of washboard abs.

Something like the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro will allow you to master this exercise quickly. Simply roll out and back to strengthen your core and tone the midriff muscles.

What to know before you buy an ab roller

They’re tougher than they look

Ab rollers can be deceptive pieces of workout equipment. They don’t look like the most serious piece of fitness hardware, and many of us are far more accustomed to the idea of hefty dumbbell sets for building muscle. It’s important to note that ab crunch rollers are a powerful tool, even if they don’t look like it. The process of rolling out and back sounds easy, but this is one of the most difficult core exercises.

Safety

While ab rollers are designed to make workouts challenging for your abs but easy on your body, you do want to consider some safety precautions before using one.

Speak with your doctor: This is important before you start any exercise routine. Talk with your doctor to ensure your planned workout is safe for you, especially if you have any injuries or medical conditions.

This is important before you start any exercise routine. Talk with your doctor to ensure your planned workout is safe for you, especially if you have any injuries or medical conditions. Start small: You may think you can slam out 100 rolls the first time you try, and while that’s entirely possible, you don’t want to injure yourself. Do a few reps a day and increase the difficulty over time to prevent injury. Beginners should start using their ab roller only once or twice a week to allow their bodies to adjust. As you gain experience, feel free to use it more often.

You may think you can slam out 100 rolls the first time you try, and while that’s entirely possible, you don’t want to injure yourself. Do a few reps a day and increase the difficulty over time to prevent injury. Beginners should start using their ab roller only once or twice a week to allow their bodies to adjust. As you gain experience, feel free to use it more often. Always warm up first: An ab roller is intense on your abdominal muscles, but you’re also using other parts of your body. Your arms, back and even legs strain during an ab roller workout. To reduce your risk of injury, warm your body up before using an ab crunch roller. Go for a walk or do some jumping jacks to get your muscles prepped for a tough workout.

Ab roller benefits

Besides the obvious benefit of strengthening your core, an ab roller provides many other advantages for you and your body. Here are a few to consider:

It makes other ab exercises easier.

It works several areas of your body at one time.

It is easy on back pain.

You can increase or decrease the difficulty depending on your preferences and needs.

What to look for in a quality ab roller

Stability

This is one of the most important features of a good ab roller. You can’t effectively complete ab roller exercises if the wheel is wobbling all over the place. Make sure the wheel is securely attached with quality hardware. For more stability, look for a wider wheel with some treads on its surface. If you plan to do your ab roller exercises on hardwood floors or tile, consider getting one with a rubber strip down the center of the wheel to increase your traction.

Grips

Since most of your body weight is pressing down on your hands, it’s important for there to be a good fit. The grips on your ab roller should be ergonomically placed so as not to add unnecessary strain on your hands or wrists. The best ab rollers have padded grips for increased comfort.

Accessories

Not all ab rollers come with accessories, but a few of them do. Some accessories help improve your ab rolling experience, especially if you plan to use your roller regularly. Knee pads are one accessory you may find useful if rolling on hard floors. Resting on your knees for the duration of your ab rolling workout causes discomfort that knee pads can relieve.

How much you can expect to spend on an ab roller

Ab rollers can cost as little as $15-$20, but most quality ab rollers range from $30-$50.

Ab roller FAQ

Are ab rollers better than planks?

A. Ab rollers and planks are both a great way to strengthen your core. Depending on your skill level, one may be better than the other. If you’re just beginning your ab-strengthening workouts, consider the less challenging front plank, then increase the difficulty as you get stronger.

Can you use my ab roller every day?

A. While it may be tempting to dive into a daily ab rolling exercise routine, that may not be your most effective plan. For better, safer results, train your ab muscles only two to five times per week.

What’s the best ab roller to buy?

Top ab roller

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro

What you need to know: With its ultra-wide roller and ergonomic handles, this ab roller will help you maximize the effects of your workouts.

What you’ll love: Great for beginners and experienced users, this ab roller offers top-of-the-line stability. You can carve left, right or down the center for muscle targeting. To make transport and storage easy, the handles are removable.

What you should consider: Some users said the item was broken upon delivery. Others complained that this roller was too bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top ab roller for the money

Ab Roller Wheel, Abs Workout Equipment for Abdominal & Core Strength Training

What you need to know: The compact design of this ab roller makes it perfect for home exercises, taking to the gym or even using at your office.

What you’ll love: This ab roller comes with a knee mat to offer support and comfort. Easy to assemble and disassemble, it’s perfect for at-home use or transport. Its wide, rubber cotton handles allow a nonslip grip and stable roll.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sklz Core Wheels Dynamic Strength and Ab Trainer Roller

What you need to know: This dynamic ab roller is a great choice for anyone wanting maximum ground control and stability.

What you’ll love: With two wheels that move in unison, this ab roller offers plenty of stability. It’s lightweight and portable. It comes with two core trainer rollers to give you flexibility in your workouts.

What you should consider: Some users said the quality does not match the price and the wheels don’t offer enough friction on smooth surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

