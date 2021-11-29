Which adult tricycle is right for me?

Most adult tricycles require some assembly after purchasing. If you’re not sure how to do this, you can take it to a local cycle mechanic for assembly.

Which adult tricycles are best?

Adult tricycles have been continually gaining popularity in recent years, with more options now available from well-known and respected cycle brands. They’re stable, easy to ride and great for running errands. They generally cost more than bicycles of a comparable quality, however, so it’s important to pick carefully.

If you’re wondering which adult tricycle is right for you, it’s helpful to know more about which features to look for in a trike. Armed with that information and some recommended options, you should have no trouble finding a suitable adult tricycle.

Do I really need an adult tricycle?

Some people believe that adult tricycles are only for individuals who aren’t able to ride a bicycle or never learned how to, but this simply isn’t the case. So, if you don’t fit one of these categories and you’re wondering if you really need an adult tricycle, that’s completely up to you. Adult trikes are good for people who can ride a bike but don’t feel confident cycling on the road. Because you won’t tip over if you don’t keep up your momentum, tricycles are ideal for leisurely cycle rides. What’s more, they tend to have large baskets or boxes at the back, so they’re handy for grocery shopping.

What should I look for in an adult tricycle?

Once you’ve decided you want to buy an adult tricycle, you should learn which features are important and what to consider when choosing one. This will make it easier for you to select the right tricycle for you.

Speeds

Single-speed tricycles have just one gear, while multi-speed tricycles have several gears you can switch between. Single-speed adult trikes are great for anyone who isn’t used to riding a bicycle or tricycle, as there’s nothing to think about other than pedaling and steering. Single-speed tricycles also require less maintenance than those with multiple speeds. The downside is that you’ll need to put more work into pedaling uphill and over a range of different terrains. Multi-speed adult tricycles make it easier to pedal uphill and over challenging terrain, so if you live in a hilly area or plan to go off the beaten track, choose a trike with more than one speed.

Wheel size

Most tricycles for adults have 20-, 24- or 26-inch wheels. Smaller wheels are better for people of a shorter stature and make your tricycle more compact overall and therefore easier to fit in your trunk or in a storage space. Large wheels are better for taller cyclists but also give you a slightly smoother ride.

Saddle

Since tricycles are generally for cruising and casual riding rather than high-performance use, they tend to have larger, wider saddles than bicycles. This makes them more comfortable to cycle on. Look for a tricycle with a well-padded saddle — some even feature backrests for a more comfortable ride.

Basket

You’ll generally find a large basket between the back wheels of a tricycle for adults. This is particularly important if you intend to use your trike for trips to the grocery store and other errands. You might want a model with a collapsible or removable basket for time you’re not using it, though this isn’t essential.

Best adult tricycles to buy

Schwinn Meridian Adult Tricycle

This is a solid, reliable tricycle from a big-name cycle manufacturer, so it should be high on the list of anyone who wants an adult trike. You can choose from a range of options, with one, three or seven speeds and with 24- or 26-inch wheels. All options have comfortable saddles and large storage baskets.

Sixthreezero Body Ease 7-Speed Adult Tricycle

Although it isn’t the cheapest option, this is a quality adult tricycle that’s made by a popular U.S. manufacturer of cruiser cycles. It has seven speeds, which is useful when tackling hills or rough terrain. The saddle is wide and well-padded and the frame geometry is designed to absorb bumps in the road, so you can expect a comfortable ride.

Mobo Triton Pro Adult Tricycle

A little different from your average tricycle, this recumbent trike means you can comfortably cruise on flat ground and gentle slopes. It’s a bit of an adjustment from a bicycle or a standard tricycle, but it’s great fun to ride once you get the hang of it. This trike offers a solid cardio workout without putting stress on your knees or back.

Ey Adult Tricycle

This seven-speed tricycle is a versatile model with 20-, 24- and 26-inch wheel size options available to suit riders of most heights. It’s a comfortable choice for cruising with a wide, comfortable saddle with an added backrest. The large basket is handy for holding shopping or anything else you need to transport. It comes in a wide range of color choices.

Barbella Adult Folding Tricycle

An excellent option for buyers with limited storage space or who want to drive to the best cycle spots, this trike folds to a relatively compact size. It has seven speeds and comes in 20-, 24- or 26-inch wheel sizes. There are eight colors to choose from, though some colors are only available with certain wheel sizes.

Zukka Adult Folding Tricycle

With 20-inch wheels, this tricycle is perfect for shorter riders and anyone who feels more stable on a trike when they’re lower to the ground. It’s a single-speed option, so it’s easy to ride and maintain but is best for relatively flat, smooth terrain.

Slsy Adult Tricycle

With a large seat and backrest, this tricycle makes riding around your neighborhood extremely comfortable. You have plenty of options to select from, with eight color choices and 20-, 24- or 26-inch wheels. Thanks to its seven speeds, this adult tricycle makes light work of hilly areas.

