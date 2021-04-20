When choosing cycling sunglasses, avoid glass lenses at all costs. These are heavy and pose a considerable risk to the rider’s eyes because glass can shatter.

Which cycling sunglasses should I buy?

Cycling is healthy and economically and environmentally friendly to enjoy the fresh air outside. To have a safe and pleasant ride, you have to have the right bike. Choose a safe route and wear the proper gear.

Sunglasses are an integral part of the gear since they protect the eyes from grit and foreign objects while keeping the sun, wind and rain out of a rider’s eyes. Furthermore, most of them are stylish and shatterproof, and they protect the eyes from exposure to UV rays.

Choosing the best sunglasses is challenging because of the numerous available options that have great features and designs. Below is a list of some of the best sunglasses for cycling out there and the reasons they stand out.

Tips for buying sunglasses for cycling

Get functional sunglasses

When choosing sunglasses, make sure to get a pair that will not only protect your eyes when you are riding but one that you will love to wear any other time. Get a suitable pair for the shape and size of your face and one that will remain in position despite vigorous head and body movement.

Clean your sunglasses regularly

A clean pair of sunglasses look good, regardless of how much you paid for them. To keep them clean, you need a soft cloth, hand washing soap and lukewarm water. Using cleaning agents will damage the lenses because of their pH values.

Store the sunglasses correctly

Placing your sunglasses in your back pocket is not a good idea since you will either crush them or scratch them unintentionally. Most sunglasses come with storage bags that are the ideal places to store them when not in use.

Go for photochromic lenses

Cycling sunglasses come in different types and brands, and the prices range from very cheap to expensive. Photochromic lenses protect your eyes from the light outside by growing darker when the light is too strong and lighter when there is little light. Riding your bike among trees or through dark tunnels will reveal the advantages of having them on.

How much should I expect to pay for cycling sunglasses?

Sunglasses for cycling come in a range of prices, with the lens material, frame makeup and additional features causing the difference.

Most affordable sunglasses: The lenses and frames of most of these sunglasses are made of affordable plastic. It is possible to find sunglasses in this category that come with extra lenses that you can interchange. These sunglasses go for anywhere between $10-$25.

Average priced sunglasses: The material making up the sunglasses’ frames in this category is either polycarbonate or nylon. The lenses are often polarized, photochromic or antifogging. You can expect to part with anywhere between $25-$75 to acquire these.

Expensive sunglasses: Most of the riders who go for these sunglasses look for good quality and durable eyewear made to handle extreme weather. The frames here are polycarbonate, while the photochromatic, antifogging and polarized lenses are Trivex or polycarbonate. These sunglasses go for anywhere between $75-$250.

Best sunglasses for cycling

POC Aspire Sunglasses

These sunglasses have a unique design that enables the rider to enjoy a wide field of vision. They are stylish, comfortable and have hydrophilic nose pads that help hold the frame in place when riding in wet weather or when the rider is sweating.

Tifosi Crit Sunglasses

These sunglasses come in two sizes with adjustable arms that allow for a soft custom fit. The lenses are made of shatterproof polycarbonate, scratch-resistant and eliminate distortion and unnecessary magnification. The glasses have vents that ensure that the lenses remain clear while you are riding.

Bollé Shifter Phantom Sunglasses

These sunglasses have photochromic lenses that adjust according to the amount of light exposure, making them ideal for riding even when it is too bright outside. They have B-thin prescription lenses that consist of Trivex or polycarbonate and have extra protection such as oleophobic, anti-scratch and anti-fog.

Oakley Sutro

The lenses in these sunglasses are large and protect the rider’s eyes from the sun, wind, rain and road debris. These sunglasses are light and comfortable and come with Prizm lenses that enhance contrast and reduce glare.

Smith Attack Max Sunglasses

These large frameless sunglasses offer maximum visibility and protect the eyes from sunlight, glare and wind when the rider speeds down the road. This model has two chroma pop lenses making it ideal for bright and dull weather conditions. The sunglasses have magnetic arm connections and removable nose pieces.

Rudy Project Defender

These sunglasses are made of graphene, a revolutionary material with exceptional stability, snit-scratch superiority and ultra-resistance. They have adjustable temple tips and nose pads and provide an ultra-deep field of vision.

Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses

These impact-resistant sunglasses are ideal for cycling regardless of the lighting conditions. They come with three interchangeable lenses that offer 100 percent protection against UV rays. Their lightweight design includes a rimless jacket frame that is both stylish and fashionable. These sunglasses come with a lifetime breakage warranty.

BangLong Polarized Sports Sunglasses

These are among the most affordable sports sunglasses available in the market. They are made of a polycarbonate frame that is either red, white, blue or black, and they come with four extra lenses that are ideal for any shape of the face. These glasses do not pinch, and they come with a cleaning cloth and a carrying case.

SUNGAIT Lightweight Sports Sunglasses

These sports sunglasses are lightweight, sturdy and affordable. The strong, stylish rectangular frame consists of alloy metal with flexible arms that help the sunglasses fit on a face of any shape. The lenses offer valuable protection against the harmful effects of UVA, UVB and UVC rays.

Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses

These attractive, lightweight and comfortable sunglasses are a good choice if you are on a tight budget. Their innovative S1 coloring system does not distort natural colors and enhance depth perception, color, contrast and clarity. Their UV protection makes the sunglasses safe to wear by preventing harmful rays from reaching the eyes.

X-TIGER Polarized Sports Sunglasses

These sunglasses have an ultra-light frame that weighs only 19.2 grams, which is ideal for those who don’t often wear sunglasses. The lenses here offer ideal protection from harmful UV rays. They have extra space on the inner frame where you can add prescription lenses if you need them.

