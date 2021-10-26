The original cycling jerseys were almost always made from wool due to its natural moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties.

Which men’s cycling jerseys are best?

Those who have participated in a long cycling trek or bike tour will know how important proper clothing is for keeping you comfortable and dry during the hardest portions of your ride. However, you don’t need to be an experienced cyclist to take advantage of everything that men’s cycling jerseys have to offer.

The best men’s cycling jersey will be breathable, comfortable and moisture-wicking, all without restricting movement. The Pearl iZUMi Men’s Select Short Sleeve Quest Jersey is an all-around high-quality cycling jersey with premium moisture-wicking properties at an affordable price.

What to know before you buy a men’s cycling jersey

Long sleeve vs. short sleeve

The obvious benefit of a long-sleeve cycling jersey is the extra warmth it provides when riding during colder weather. On the other hand, short-sleeve jerseys are best used during the warmer seasons. However, some riders do prefer to wear short-sleeve jerseys year-round, as they can act as insulating base layers when accompanied by a jacket.

Material

The fabric used to construct your cycling jersey will play a major role in how well it performs. Synthetic fabrics that are lightweight and breathable, like polyester, are usually the most common seeing as they wick moisture well and dry relatively quickly when wet.

You can also find synthetic blends made from polyester, nylon and elastane. Merino wool options are a good natural fiber choice, especially during cold weather.

Fit and sizing

A tightly fitting jersey is preferred by cyclists looking to cut down on wind resistance and maximize their speed potential. However, most casual cyclists will want to opt for a jersey with a fit that falls somewhere in the middle, often referred to as a “club” or “relaxed fit.” Men’s cycling jerseys that are too loose won’t wick away moisture as efficiently and can become a nuisance when the extra fabric ends up blowing in the wind.

What to look for in a quality men’s cycling jersey

Ventilation and breathability

While you’ll certainly want a men’s cycling jersey that uses breathable materials so that you don’t get overheated, you might also want to consider choosing a jersey with added ventilation. Some models include mesh along the sides, back or armpit area to increase airflow and keep riders cool on hot days.

Zipper

Front zippers are another way to increase ventilation and air circulation while riding. Many men’s cycling jerseys will feature a partial zipper that usually stretches from the neck halfway down the chest. Other cycling jerseys will sport full zips, which can come in handy when putting the jersey on or taking it off.

Water resistance

Cycling jerseys constructed from synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon will have some natural water resistance. Yet, some will include an additional waterproof coating, which helps keep water out without creating interior sweat buildup.

UV protection

Sun protection should always be a priority when heading out on a ride. You can find both natural and synthetic cycling jerseys that offer full UVA and UVB protection, so you don’t wind up with a burnt back.

Pockets

The best jerseys will often feature built-in pockets along the lower back, which are great for storing essentials such as a wallet, snacks, keys, etc. Still, ensure that the pockets have a secure closure to prevent items from slipping out on bumpy rides.

Color and design

Color and graphics printed on the jersey will depend on the rider’s personal preference. In general, brighter colors tend to stand out to both cars and other cyclists while on the road, increasing your visibility.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s cycling jersey

The price of men’s cycling jerseys varies depending on quality, ranging from as low as $10 to as high as $200. For quality mid-range models, expect to pay somewhere between $40-$100.

Men’s cycling jersey FAQ

Are cycling jerseys good for mountain biking?

A. You can definitely wear a cycling jersey while mountain biking, as it will provide all of the same benefits. However, cycling jerseys are not always necessary for mountain biking, and you can wear loose-fitting clothing with no issue.

Should I wear anything under my cycling jersey?

A. Though not necessary, some people prefer to wear an additional wool or synthetic base layer under their cycling jersey when riding in cold climates.

Why is the back of my cycling jersey longer than the front?

A. The rear portion of a cycling jersey is specifically designed to be slightly longer in order to prevent it from riding up and exposing your back while in a forward riding position. This ensures maximum coverage and protection.

What are the best men’s cycling jerseys to buy?

Top men’s cycling jersey

Pearl iZUMi Men’s Select Short Sleeve Quest Jersey

What you need to know: A solid short sleeve option that uses Select Transfer moisture-wicking to provide ultimate comfort.

What you’ll love: Sporting a 100% polyester design and three rear pockets, this jersey won’t ride up due to its secure elastic hem.

What you should consider: There have been a few issues with sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s cycling jersey for the money

Mengliyo MR Strgao Men’s Cycling Jersey

What you need to know: A nicely designed men’s cycling jersey with many fun graphics to choose.

What you’ll love: It’s affordable and quick-drying with added mesh side panels, the jersey features plenty of options to suits everyone’s style.

What you should consider: The sizing tends to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spotti Basics Men’s Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

What you need to know: This jersey is constructed using high-quality and lightweight synthetic fabric designed for all kinds of cyclists.

What you’ll love: You can improve your visibility with several bright color options, while the 12-inch zipper adds an extra degree of ventilation.

What you should consider: Cyclists should consider purchasing one full-size larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

