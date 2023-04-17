Everything you need to know about speed bags

If you’re looking for a new workout, a speed bag is affordable and offers a fun way to exercise. If you’re an aspiring boxer, you need a speed bag to train and improve hand-eye coordination. However, even those without a passion for boxing can enjoy working out with a speed bag,

A speed bag is a miniature punching bag, and it can help improve cardiovascular health and fitness. If you’ve never owned or used a speed bag before, there are a few things to consider before spending your money on one.

Size

Speed bags come in several sizes and are often labeled as small, medium, large or extra-large. Their size corresponds to the length from the top of the bag down to the bottom. For beginners, deciding which size bag is ideal can be challenging, but it’s usually best to go with a larger bag since it won’t move as fast. A smaller bag is more suitable for experienced users who want to improve their hand-eye coordination.

Material

You want your speed bag to be made of genuine cowhide leather since it is super durable and can take plenty of beating before it begins to wear out. If you’re working with a budget, you can opt for a synthetic speed bag that offers similar performance but typically doesn’t last as long.

The bag’s interior is as important as its exterior since the bladder gives a bag its shape. Latex bladders are lightweight and great for experienced users since they allow for greater speed. Rubber bladders are also acceptable but slightly heavier than latex, so they can feel stiffer upon contact.

Seams

A quality speed bag should be held together by strong seams. The best speed bags have triple-stitched seams. They are more equipped to take a beating and last longer than those with double-stitched seams and significantly longer than those without any reinforcement.

Free-standing vs. wall-mounted speed bags

As with a standard punching bag, it’s best to consider how much room you have to work with before purchasing a speed bag.

Free-standing bags are easy to move around, making storage simple. They’re ideal if you have limited space.

are easy to move around, making storage simple. They’re ideal if you have limited space. Wall-mounted bags are great for gyms and larger areas, such as basements. They have a traditional design many boxers and mixed martial arts fighters prefer because they are sturdier and offer more predictable rebounds.

Price

The price of a speed bag is determined primarily by its build quality and how much of a beating it can take. While you can find some high-quality bags for $30 to $60, expect to pay up to $100 for an advanced-engineered bag from a trusted brand.

FAQ

Q. How can I use a speed bag if I’m not a boxer?

A. Work the speed bag the same way a boxer would so you can get a solid cardio workout. It also can help tone your arms and shoulders over time.

Q. Do I need boxing gloves to use a speed bag?

A. No, you can hit it barehand or while wearing hand wraps.

Best speed bags

Cleto Reyes Speed Bag

It’s pricey, but it’s handcrafted under strict quality control, making it an excellent buy for serious boxers and MMA fighters. It is made of durable leather, has tough nylon lining and is easy to install.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Meister SpeedKills Leather Speed Bag

Bargain hunters will love this affordable bag for its high-quality build, premium look and centered design for consistent rebounds. It is made with full-grain cowhide leather, has a lightweight latex bladder for elite performance and comes in three sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Balasz Laser Speed Bag

If you don’t mind spending the money, this bag delivers on all fronts and provides the workouts necessary for improving your skills. It’s made of smooth-grained leather with an air chamber and a Kevlar triple-stitched loop bolted to the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Title Boxing Classic Speed Bag

Made by a trusted brand, this speed bag is tough, lightweight, ultra-fast and excellent for cardio workouts. It is made of durable leather, has welted seams, is triple-stitched and has a balanced center for superior bounce back and performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RDX Speed Ball Speed Bag

Boxers and MMA fighters will love this advanced-engineered speed bag for its durable construction and lightweight design. The swivel is made of high-grade metal, and the bag is made with cowhide leather lined with four layers of cotton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Everlast Leather Speed Bag

This durable bag is made of premium-grade leather and has a balanced center for precise, predictable rebounds. It measures 10 inches from top to bottom and has a straightforward design that lets it attach easily to most swivels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

