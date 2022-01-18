Best volleyball net

Make use of your backyard space in a new way by adding a volleyball court. Portable nets come with bags and assembly equipment to make setup and teardown easy.

Which volleyball nets are best?

If you want to play a sport that’s suitable for all ages, volleyball is a fantastic option. All you need is a bit of stamina, some teamwork and two pieces of equipment: a ball and a net. Finding the right volleyball net depends on whether you’re playing indoors or outdoors. A portable net is a great way to make volleyball more accessible, but it may not be as sturdy as a permanent one.

Whatever you decide, make sure you at least consider the Zdgao Volleyball Net Outdoor – Professional Volleyball Set with Height Adjustable Aluminum Poles. It has everything you need to get the game going.

What to know before you buy a volleyball net

Purpose

There are many different types of volleyball nets, each built for a different purpose. For example, if you’re playing on the beach, you want an outdoor net that can stand up in the sand without falling down. For an indoor court, a net must be able to stand up on the court on its own. Manufacturers design outdoor volleyball nets to stand up against the weather, making them more durable, much like a beach volleyball net. Indoor nets and balls wear down much more quickly in the rain, wind and direct sun.

Portability or permanence

Some volleyball nets are lightweight and portable, while others are permanent structures. Portable nets come with bags and assembly equipment to make setup and teardown easy. They are great for leisurely play since they’re flexible and forgiving on various surfaces. This makes them suitable for beach trips or picnics. If you intend to play a more competitive volleyball game, a permanent, sturdy net is more fitting. Permanent nets are durable, sturdy and stand up well throughout rough play. They are more difficult to set up but far more secure.

Accessories

Some volleyball nets only come with a net. Others come with a net, poles, a ball and even a ball pump. Consider what’s most valuable to you as a player. Most beginners prefer a trouble-free volleyball set up with everything you need for a game. Professionals may prefer more control by choosing each item individually.

What to look for in a quality volleyball net

Size and weight

If you’re purchasing a portable volleyball net for informal games, it’s not as important to make sure it’s regulation size. You want it to be lightweight enough for easy setup and tear down. If you plan to play professional games or want to improve your skills, make sure to choose a heavy-duty net large enough to fit a regulation-size court.

Material quality

Outdoor nets should consist of high-quality materials that will last in inclement weather. Generally speaking, the quality of your net directly affects the price, so higher-quality nets will be more expensive. Also, take time to examine the material of the poles. It’s best if they’re made of something reliable like aluminum or steel. Iron tends to rust easily, even if it’s weather-resistant.

Easy setup

A volleyball net that’s easy to set up is extremely helpful. For a portable net, consider how often you’ll be taking it down and setting it up. You don’t want it to be a nuisance to set up every time you play. While permanent nets are more challenging by nature, installation should still be manageable and straightforward.

Accessories

When purchasing a volleyball net, take a look at any special features or accessories included. For example, if you want a portable net, choose one with telescopic poles. Handles also make transportation easier, and tension adjustments allow you to set the net to your desired level.

How much you can expect to spend on a volleyball net

You can purchase a volleyball net without any accessories for around $40-$70. If you want a volleyball net that comes with poles and other accessories, expect to spend between $100-$175.

Volleyball net FAQ

How tall should a volleyball net be?

A. For a volleyball to be regulation size, it should measure nearly 8 feet for men’s nets and 7 feet 4 inches for women’s nets. You can still play a casual volleyball game on a net that isn’t regulation size.

Are beach volleyball nets lower?

A. Beach volleyball nets are the same height as indoor volleyball nets.

What’s the best volleyball net to buy?

Top volleyball net

Zdgao Volleyball Net Outdoor – Professional Volleyball Set with Height Adjustable Aluminum Poles

What you need to know: This volleyball net includes everything you need to play a competitive or leisurely game.

What you’ll love: At regulation size, this net is 32-feet wide by 3-feet tall. It has adjustable poles that can go to any height. It also comes packed with a soft volleyball, ball pump and boundary lines.

What you should consider: Some users complained that their set was missing some accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top volleyball net for the money

DOURR Professional Sports Volleyball Net

What you need to know: This professional-sized volleyball net measures 32-feet long and 3-feet wide, so it will flawlessly fit any regulation-sized court.

What you’ll love: Take this net with you for a fun volleyball game with family and friends. The steel wire rope at the top of the net makes it easy to hang. The four sides are covered with PE fabric and double stitching for durability, which works well both indoors and outdoors.

What you should consider: This package only includes the net and doesn’t have any extra accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baden Champions Volleyball Set Blue

What you need to know: If you want a complete volleyball set, this comes with a net, ball pump and heavy-duty adjustable steel poles.

What you’ll love: Everything fits perfectly into the weather-resistant bag, making it easy to transport. Setup is incredibly simple, so you won’t waste energy getting the court prepped. And you can play games in the yard, at the beach or at family cookouts thanks to the tough, durable design.

What you should consider: This net only has one height setting, and some users complain it wasn’t as sturdy as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

