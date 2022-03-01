Best women’s Sorel boot

When storing your boots in the off-season, keep them away from moisture to help lengthen their lifespan and prevent the growth of mold or mildew.

Which women’s Sorel boot is best?

With winter weather quickly approaching, having a trusted pair of boots is vital for keeping your feet warm and dry no matter the conditions. Sorel has been producing durable and well respected boots for decades, focusing on both functionality and fashion.

Crafted using sturdy weatherproof materials and designed to withstand even the harshest downpours or snow storms, Sorel women’s boots are a great choice for anyone living in cold or damp climates. The Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Boot is a top choice that’s not only meant to keep your feet comfortable in freezing weather, but also sports a stylish appearance.

What to know before you buy women’s Sorel boots

Winter boots

Sorel snow boots will undoubtedly be the warmest boot option, as they will almost always feature an interior lining to add an extra layer of warmth and comfort. Snow boot styles will also be waterproof and tend to have taller shafts, allowing you to walk through deep snow without issue.

There are a variety of snow boot styles, colors and materials available, though many will sport a waterproof suede, leather or nylon upper in combination with a rubber shell and outsole.

Rain boots

Sorel rain boots are similar to winter boots in regards to their waterproof design. You can find styles with taller shafts, duck boot styles, Chelsea boot styles and more that offer full rain protection. Some models will be crafted from vulcanized rubber, while others will utilize waterproof leather.

Many Sorel women’s rain boots also take a more fashion forward approach, making them ideal for use in a number of different environments and situations. If you want your feet to stay warm as well, look for a model with an interior lining.

Fashion boots

Ankle boots, wedges, heeled boots and sneaker-style boots are all considered Sorel fashion boots. Many will offer durable weather protection, though some models will be geared more towards casual wear. With this style, you’ll likely have a wider range of material options, including suede, leather, rubber, faux leather, wool and synthetic textiles.

Most Sorel fashion boots offer premium comfort and design without forfeiting their rugged functionality.

What to look for in quality women’s Sorel boots

Fit

Finding the correct fit is always important no matter the boot type. While many Sorel boots claim to run true to size, some users report sizing a half size up, while others choose to downsize slightly. Those with wider feet may need to choose a larger size, as wide options are not available.

When trying on your Sorel boots, you should always wear the type of socks you plan on wearing with the boot, as well as any orthotic inserts you think you’ll need, as this will affect the overall fit. Some Sorel wearers enjoy having slightly more space in their winter boots in order to more effectively trap heat.

Weather protection

Winter boots and rain boots will offer the best all-around weather protection, though some fashion styles provide a high-quality waterproof seal. If staying dry and warm is a main concern, look for weatherproof options and those with interior linings.

Winter Sorel boots will also feature a temperature rating, which states the lowest temperature in which the boots will provide adequate warmth. Some styles can keep you warm in temperatures as low as -40 degree Fahrenheit.

Shaft height

Shaft height depends on size and preference, but if you are looking for superior protection from the elements, choose a boot with a shaft that extends past the ankle and midway up the shin. That will provide defense against snow, rain, hail, cold wind and other inclement weather conditions.

Closure style

A majority of women’s Sorel boots will utilize a classic lace-up closure system, giving you maximum control over tightness and fit. However, if you prefer a zip closure or slip-on design, you can find several fashion boot options with side zippers or stretchable side panels.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Sorel boots

Sorel boots vary by style, design and functionality, with most costing $90-$400. Spending $130-$200 is most common.

Women’s Sorel boot FAQ

What type of socks should you wear with Sorel winter boots?

A. If you’re planning on heading out in cold conditions, wearing a pair of merino wool socks with your Sorel boots will provide even more warmth while also being antimicrobial and odor resistant.

Can you hike while wearing Sorel boots?

A. This depends on the style of boot. Sorel winter boots are great for walking through snow but aren’t ideal for most hiking conditions. Sorel sneaker-style boots and dedicated Sorel hiking boots will be better suited for more rugged terrain.

What’s the best women’s Sorel boot to buy?

Top women’s Sorel boot

Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Boot

What you need to know: This warm winter boot is great for frigid winter days or walks around the snowy city.

What you’ll love: With a temperature rating of -25 degrees and a fully seam-sealed design, this Sorel boot is as reliable as it is stylish. The faux-fur cuff gives it a more luxurious appeal, and the high-traction sole holds up well on slippery surfaces.

What you should consider: You may need to order a slightly larger size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top women’s Sorel boot for the money

Sorel Women’s Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Boot

What you need to know: This Chelsea boot is made for those who want a casual look with heavy-duty weather protection.

What you’ll love: The mid-length shaft gives this Sorel boot a more formal appearance, though you won’t have to worry about your feet getting soaked while out and about. Plus, the memory EVA footbed keeps your feet comfortable all day long.

What you should consider: These are not the best option for harsh winter conditions or heavy snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Sorel Women’s Caribou Waterproof Boot

What you need to know: A classic Sorel style, it is perfect for the most extreme winter conditions.

What you’ll love: The removable interior liner lets you decide the level of warmth needed for specific conditions, while the AeroTrac outsole won’t lose traction in the snow. Not only will this boot stand up to -40 degree temperatures, but they will go well with any outfit.

What you should consider: This specific model tends to run slightly large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

