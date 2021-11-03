Your snow-boot size should match your regular shoe size, as manufacturers adjust boot-sizing numbers to accommodate wearing extra-thick socks.

Which men’s snow boots are best?

Men’s snow boots deliver a mix of style and performance, keeping your feet warm and protected in tough winter conditions. When you’re walking through snow, mud, and ice, or you just need warmth in the cold, snow boots deliver excellent performance.

Beyond toughness and durability, your men’s snow boots may need to have some style, too, so you can wear them inside or outside. This guide can help you find a pair that’s just right for your needs and includes some recommendations like our favorite, the Columbia Men’s Bugaboot Plus III Omni Cold Weather Boots, which delivers a rugged, stylish, and comfortable design.

What to know before you buy men’s snow boots

When shopping for snow boots, pay attention to the key parts of the boots. Depending on how you plan to use the boots, you’ll want to look for style or reliability in each of these areas.

Shaft: The taller part of the boot that covers the ankle and calf is called the shaft. Taller shafts keep you warmer while also providing support for the ankle in tough hiking conditions.

Cuff: The top of the shaft contains the cuff (if the boot has one). The cuff has furry or fuzzy material that provides a bit of warmth and comfort at the top of the shaft, as well as a bit of style.

Upper: The upper is the section of the boot that covers the top and side of the foot and the lower ankle. This area should have extensive waterproofing capabilities, as it's the most likely area that will encounter snow and water.

Closure: Men's snow boots may use a few types of closures. Lacing is common, but you also may find zippers, Velcro straps, or buckles. Some are slip-on designs that don't require closures.

Insole: The footbed is the insole of the boot, supporting the arch. Some insoles may be removable, so you can substitute your own insole for more comfort.

What to look for in quality men’s snow boots

Men’s snow boots have several different features to keep your feet warm and dry. If you prefer style over substance, these features may not be as important for you. But if you plan to hike or work in tough winter conditions like snow and ice, you’ll want these key features.

Insulation: Some men’s boots have extensive insulation that’s rated to as low as -40ºF or -60ºF. Others struggle to keep your feet warm in any below-zero temperatures.

Airflow: If you wear snow boots for style in non-frigid temperatures, you'll want some airflow to keep your feet dry. Boots that have extensive waterproofing won't have much airflow, so your feet may sweat.

If you wear snow boots for style in non-frigid temperatures, you’ll want some airflow to keep your feet dry. Boots that have extensive waterproofing won’t have much airflow, so your feet may sweat. Waterproofing: Boots that have rubber in the upper and a water-repellent coating on the entire exterior will resist allowing water to penetrate and soak your foot. Some boots have linings that are waterproof, too, further protecting the foot.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s snow boots

The least-expensive men’s snow boots cost $30 to $60, giving you minimal warmth and waterproof capabilities. For the best boots in terms of performance and style, expect to pay $60 to $200 for the pair.

Men’s snow boots FAQ

My boots stink. Can I wash the interior?

A. Yes. The liner section in men’s snow boots may pull out of the boot. You then can wash it by hand with detergent and warm water. Or you can hand wash the liner while it’s inside the boot.

What is the best way to dry boots after wearing them?

A. You can turn the boots upside down over a tray to dry them. Or you can purchase a boot dryer that forces warm air into the interior of the boot.

What are the best men’s snow boots to buy?

Top men’s snow boot

Columbia Men’s Bugaboot Plus III Omni Cold Weather Boots

Our take: Columbia is one of the top brand names for outdoor gear, and these boots live up to what you’d expect.

What we like: Consists of the best materials for waterproof performance and long-lasting durability.

What we dislike: Needs a bit of a break-in period, as they feel pretty stiff out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s snow boot for the money

Kamik Men’s Nationplus Boots

Our take: Keeps moisture away from your feet with a solid exterior and a moisture wicking fabric on the interior.

What we like: These boots have more style than typically occurs at this price point. Flexible sole is comfortable.

What we dislike: Not going to keep your feet as warm as advertised in extremely frigid weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

London Fog Men’s Ashford Waterproof and Insulated Duck Boots

Our take: Not the warmest snow boots you’ll find, but they definitely will keep your feet dry.

What we like: For the price you’ll pay, the style is better than expected. Extremely durable boots made for regular use.

What we dislike: Not a perfectly comfortable fit, as these boots feel just a little chunky and are heavier than they look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

