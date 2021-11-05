Best women’s water shoe

Make sure to hang wet water shoes to dry when you’re done using them for the day; not allowing them to properly dry can lead to all kinds of issues.

Which women’s water shoe is best?

Playing, exercising and spending time with your loved ones in and around the water can be exciting and satisfying, but when engaging in such activities, it’s important to take precautions — and that includes protecting your feet. Sharp rocks, hidden shards of glass and more can easily slice and dice your feet right up. But wearing regular shoes in such situations can be uncomfortable, and they take forever to dry. A pair of women’s water shoes can help you focus on having a good time.

The best pair of women’s water shoes are the Dreamcity Women’s Athletic Water Shoes, an all-around athletic shoe with the kind of traction you’ll need for slippery conditions.

What to know before you buy women’s water shoes

Style

Women’s water shoes come in two styles: laced and traditional. Laced women’s water shoes resemble standard shoes. They also usually have some kind of support for the ankle, making them useful for non-water-based activities as well.

Traditional women’s water shoes use elastic to stretch wide enough to allow your foot to enter before snapping back and contracting over your foot for a tight hold.

Soles

The outsole of a women’s water shoe can be thick or thin with different levels of traction, with an insole that is fixed or detachable.

Thickness: The thickness of your outsole determines the shoes’ comfort over rougher terrain. Laced women’s water shoes tend to have thicker outsoles, as they are built with more rugged activity in mind.

Traction: Laced women’s water shoes tend to have more traction, but a traditional women’s water shoe can also offer good traction.

Attachment: Some women’s water shoes have removable insoles. Removable insoles allow the shoe to dry faster, but they are also capable of slipping out at inopportune times and lessen the general durability of the shoe.

What to look for in a quality women’s water shoe

Drying time

Factors that will affect your water shoes’ drying time include their construction and materials, as well as whether the shoes have removable insoles. Scan through user reviews to get an idea of what to expect in terms of drying time.

Durability

Nobody likes buying something that only lasts for one day, and women’s water shoes are unfortunately likely to do just that should you pick a low-end shoe. User reviews are the best way to gauge the overall durability of a given women’s water shoe, but some markers of durability include a non-removable insole and good quality fabric or mesh weave.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s water shoes

Women’s water shoes typically cost $10-$40, although some of the highest-end women’s water shoes can easily cost $50 or more. Prices are usually affected by the construction style or materials used as well as the size of the shoe.

Women’s water shoe FAQ

What are some of the activities that a women’s water shoe is best suited for?

A. Any kind of water-based activity is enhanced with the use of a women’s water shoe. Some of the classics include swimming in lakes or streams; any kind of boating activity, whether motor-based or paddled; and waterparks.

What are the benefits of wearing a women’s water shoe instead of a regular shoe?

A. The main benefit is how quickly they dry versus standard shoes. They also usually provide traction on slick areas with their soles, which tend to be made of rubber, and they are fitted to you by either stretching and contracting over the foot or via tight laces to prevent accidentally losing them in fast-moving water.

What’s the best women’s water shoe to buy?

Top women’s water shoe

Dreamcity Women’s Athletic Water Shoes

What you need to know: This women’s water shoe is built to handle any athletic event, not just watersports.

What you’ll love: The sizing of the shoes are pinpoint accurate, and they’re available in several colors.

What you should consider: Don’t let the appearance of laces fool you — they’re only there for show and don’t secure your foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s water shoe for the money

Barerun Quick-Dry Water Sports Shoes

What you need to know: This is a low-cost women’s water shoe for the more casual watersports enthusiast.

What you’ll love: These women’s water shoes have a strong grip for handling slick terrain and have anti-chafing measures.

What you should consider: Users have reported that these women’s water shoes run a little larger than the sizes listed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aleader Women’s Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes

What you need to know: These quick-drying women’s water shoes are perfect for anyone who doesn’t like walking around with wet shoes.

What you’ll love: An interior rubber sole provides plenty of comfort for long periods of wear, and multiple color options are available.

What you should consider: Small debris can worm its way into the mesh of these women’s water shoes, making them less-suited to sandy or pebble-strewn areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

